 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Remember that Yosemite Sam cartoon where he hit that camel in the face and the camel's hump transferred to his head? Well guess what happens when a camel is hiat in the face in real life   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
46
    More: Scary, People's Republic of China, Mainland China, China, Hong Kong, Mammal, animal bit, Meat processing, Butcher  
•       •       •

2010 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 11:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww. Mongo dead
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude was definitely not Conan:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Grumpy cat good. Animal abusers deserve no better.

2) What did you expect to happen when you punch a thousand pound animal in the face?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to try since the website keeps putting a corner popup over the action.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Er, hey gets a cigarette thrown in his mouth?

I dunno.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, he interrupted the 7th dimensional polynomic calculus Youbastard was doing in its head while bored.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard that Congress wants to ban menthol cigs and limit nicotine. They had better watch out for the Camel.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good camel.
 
booksmart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude FAFO'd.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: in the 19th century, the U.S. Army had a camel corps stationed in the southwest. It ultimately failed because people in that era were accustomed to beating their horses and mules into submission. Hit a camel and it will farking kill you.

Also, look up "The Red Ghost" if you don't want to sleep for a week.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yosemite Sam - "When I say whoa, I mean WHOA!"
Youtube QYiCP1kxL1E
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crappy video
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man, who worked at a holiday camp in Siberia in Russia had apparently struck the two-humped camel in the face before it retaliated, biting and trampling the 51-year-old to death.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure we're all on the camel's side here.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarity ensues?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Fun fact: in the 19th century, the U.S. Army had a camel corps stationed in the southwest. It ultimately failed because people in that era were accustomed to beating their horses and mules into submission. Hit a camel and it will farking kill you.


Someone also made a movie about it. Can't remember the name. It was not a box office success.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the camel ok
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidentally, I have recently come to appreciate how funny Yosemite Sam is.

As a kid, I liked Bugs and Daffy, but rewatching a bunch of Looney Tunes recently as an "adult," I found myself laughing the most at Sam. He's hilarious!
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know whats even crazier then slaughterhouse animals fighting back?

Meat eaters walking around like their lifestyle doesn't cause any harm!
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Camels are a surly bunch.
/And guessing alcohol was involved
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we have a video source that won't give my phone AIDS?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, I've seen a dipshiat kick his pitbull and another kick his doberman, both times I was not treated to witnessing the satisfying retaliation, and had to make do with the foreknowledge of what would some day come

So it's good to see some justice meted out so instantaneously, because any asswipe that punches an animal has harmed many other animals before and has a hefty karmic tab to pay up on
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ...Camels are a surly bunch.
/And guessing alcohol was involved


Camels store booze in their hump and can stay drunk for a long time.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen a holiday camp I want to go to less than that one. Even if I get front row seats to seeing Russians trampled to death.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd go with, "finding out."  What do I win?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Pretty sure we're all on the camel's side here.


They're even not always complete bastards.  Saw a kid just straight up kick one in the leg once at a riding zoo.  Camel just looked down, snorted, and basically pushed the kid so hard with one leg he landed on his ass about 5 feet away.  Slo-mo kick.   Little shiat deserved a bit harder, but it was pretty obvious the camel was thinking "Farking kids!"

/mother had a fit
//but it wasn't just me that saw the kid go all kung fu
///and they also had video on that riding area so it was recorded - and the kid just had a sore ass
////they told her to fark off - not rephrasing at all.  Dude that ran the place was not happy.  Do not blame him
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That abusive Russian died horribly. Let's get that Camel into the Ukrainian army.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mess with the bull camel
You get the horns humps
 
edh4p3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The movie was Hawmps!, featured Slim Pickens.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things to not fark with:

1) Camels
2) Geese
3) Badgers/wolverines

This is not intended to be a complete list.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the camel is now the official spirit animal of Ukraine.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Squid_for_Brains: Fun fact: in the 19th century, the U.S. Army had a camel corps stationed in the southwest. It ultimately failed because people in that era were accustomed to beating their horses and mules into submission. Hit a camel and it will farking kill you.

Someone also made a movie about it. Can't remember the name. It was not a box office success.


I want to see a movie about this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


His name was actually Hadji Ali, and he'd never handled a camel in his life. He lied to get the job so he could come to America. But since he knew better than to try and fight one, he seemed like an expert.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Fun fact: in the 19th century, the U.S. Army had a camel corps stationed in the southwest. It ultimately failed because people in that era were accustomed to beating their horses and mules into submission. Hit a camel and it will farking kill you.

Also, look up "The Red Ghost" if you don't want to sleep for a week.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Its not THAT bad.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ...Camels are a surly bunch.
/And guessing alcohol was involved


For the most part, camels don't drink.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not at all surprising. Camels are not to be farked with - at all.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 2) What did you expect to happen when you punch a thousand pound animal in the face?


It learns some goddamn respect.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/unless movies have lied to me
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Squid_for_Brains: Fun fact: in the 19th century, the U.S. Army had a camel corps stationed in the southwest. It ultimately failed because people in that era were accustomed to beating their horses and mules into submission. Hit a camel and it will farking kill you.

Also, look up "The Red Ghost" if you don't want to sleep for a week.

[Fark user image image 202x750]
Its not THAT bad.


There was a rumor that the dead rider was a soldier who refused to ride the camels and got hazed. The others tied him to a camel's back and slapped its ass to make it run. Problem is, camels don't have to return to food and shelter like horses. It didn't come back.

Most people in the southwest had never seen a camel, let alone one with a mummy on its back. It didn't help that the camel hated people and would attack them on sight. The mummy eventually fell off and a guy shot the camel dead when he caught it eating from his garden.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SpectroBoy: 2) What did you expect to happen when you punch a thousand pound animal in the face?

It learns some goddamn respect.
[i.makeagif.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

/unless movies have lied to me


Just don't try spinning around before punching your opponent.  That won't end well for you.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It comes as temperatures of around -9C freeze Siberia."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope the camel took the time to empty its bladder on the jackass after the beatdown.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It bites your head off?

[reads article]

Pretty close.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SpectroBoy: 2) What did you expect to happen when you punch a thousand pound animal in the face?

It learns some goddamn respect.
[i.makeagif.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

/unless movies have lied to me


It's not entirely insane, some animals eventually do need a smack or two to teach them to not farking do that.  But that's for biting, heavy kicking, shiat that's gonna get someone dead or maimed.  Not for "I'm in a bad mood fark you animal!"

/bitey horses especially
//the way to get them to stop that is to smack the hell out of their nose when they try
///it's not very nice, but neither is the biting - a horse can fark you the hell up with it's mouth - way more than people figure
////if you're hitting them for any reason beyond that sort of thing, then yeah you're an asshole
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: That dude was definitely not Conan:
[Fark user image 320x179] [View Full Size image _x_]


I seem to recall the producers of that movie got in some hot water with animal rights acti vists because that was a real punch.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 1) Grumpy cat good. Animal abusers deserve no better.

2) What did you expect to happen when you punch a thousand pound animal in the face?


Just as true when applied to boats. Yield to tonnage.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After reading Michener's Caravans," p I know it would be foolhardy to slug a camel. A camel in the story gets pissed at its driver, who has to undress and let the camel maul and pee on his clothes for a while before it's safe to get back to work.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Things to not fark with:

1) Camels
2) Geese
3) Badgers/wolverines

This is not intended to be a complete list.


This guy knows which animals not to fark with:

10 Horrible Ways Animals Can End You
Youtube ZiRAFPT2Ebg
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.