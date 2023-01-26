 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The English Beat, Tom Tom Club, The Go-Go's, The Alarm, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #428. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
37
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Global Radio, Time, California, Association of American Universities, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 26 Jan 2023 at 12:30 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Ello.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awake and Attending!
(So far, anyhoo..)
Howdy, folks!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

perigee: Awake and Attending!
(So far, anyhoo..)
Howdy, folks!


Welcome back!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems The Church have a new label & that Kilbey's solo stuff's all getting re-issued at some stage as part of the deal
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

perigee: Awake and Attending!
(So far, anyhoo..)
Howdy, folks!


How you holding up?
We missed you the past couple of days
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Currently trapped in the ever-so-crucial First Pointless Meeting of 2023. Hoping they'll wrap it up by showtime.

Good to see you, perigee!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: perigee: Awake and Attending!
(So far, anyhoo..)
Howdy, folks!

How you holding up?
We missed you the past couple of days


Thanks - nothing deathly and nefarious; Start the day at 10 playing Civ, then pass out on the keyboard sometime around 12 and wake up at 4. Slowly getting my gas back.

Seems like I'll make it into today, which is good; I went into my closet to get something for SoCal...

kuci.orgView Full Size

He can double his output with this -
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Lemme know if you need it sent along.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Currently trapped in the ever-so-crucial First Pointless Meeting of 2023. Hoping they'll wrap it up by showtime.

Good to see you, perigee!


It's the fourth week of the year and it's only the first? Somebody really dropped the ball there.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

perigee: Awake and Attending!
(So far, anyhoo..)
Howdy, folks!


Glad you could check in! Hopefully things are getting better. Today unfortunately is my day to check out.

Bye-de-Bye my lovely farquers, may your weekend be fantastico.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Currently trapped in the ever-so-crucial First Pointless Meeting of 2023. Hoping they'll wrap it up by showtime.

Good to see you, perigee!

It's the fourth week of the year and it's only the first? Somebody really dropped the ball there.


Had to hold off a few weeks to get us all excited about it, doncha know. Why, I barely slept last night for the anticipation!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Waves "Hello!" from the IT closet...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: Awake and Attending!
(So far, anyhoo..)
Howdy, folks!

Glad you could check in! Hopefully things are getting better. Today unfortunately is my day to check out.

Bye-de-Bye my lovely farquers, may your weekend be fantastico.


Thanks for the good thoughts! C U next time!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh wow, someone loves me enough to un-block the streaming!!!!! :D
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And now for the "Happy Birthday" dirge for all the January birthdays.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
By the way, screw youse West Coast guys...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And, while you're at it, screw youse West Coast guys Twice...

Beast Coast gets nuffin.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

perigee: By the way, screw youse West Coast guys...


don't hate us because we get all the cool shows
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

perigee: By the way, screw youse West Coast guys...


Some LatAm shows in June too & then a festival in Greece in July
https://www.myheartland.co.uk/viewforum.php?f=32
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

perigee: And, while you're at it, screw youse West Coast guys Twice...

Beast Coast gets nuffin.


that's why best coast is best coast and least coast is, well, least coast
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: By the way, screw youse West Coast guys...

don't hate us because we get all the cool shows


Yeah. I'll remember that when I line up for frickin' Billy Joel this summer... kill meee....
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

perigee: By the way, screw youse West Coast guys...


Hmmm, smells like RHPS:

"Screw the front row!"
"Screw the back row!"
"We screwed you first!
"We screwed you last!!'
"We screwed you best and up the ass!!!"

/what?
//Screw the left coast, except for SoCalNewWaver.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: perigee: By the way, screw youse West Coast guys...

Some LatAm shows in June too & then a festival in Greece in July
https://www.myheartland.co.uk/viewforum.php?f=32


You're mistaking me for a man of means... or even, at this point, any vacation hours to use non-medically. Wah.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like I missed a good show yesterday judging by the GooToob link :/ ... but hey, at least I can listen to it later!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: //Screw the left coast, except for SoCalNewWaver.


when i move from socal, guess i can't be the socalnewwaver any more, eh
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I get out of the meeting with time to spare, only to find myself listening to a song about jello salad.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That wasn't a bad play out tune there
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I get out of the meeting with time to spare, only to find myself listening to a song about jello salad.


What a time to be alive
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image image 350x275]


what's with all the roller girls lately, someone a fan??

Super star by Roller girl
Youtube XbIhdEAEE8M
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Evening, morning or afternoon everybody!

Partly present because I'm hungry and that's a priority.

Hi, perigee!  So good to see you here :) *waves vigorously*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Happy "Friday" everyone!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image image 350x275]

what's with all the roller girls lately, someone a fan??

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XbIhdEAEE8M]


I used to go out with a roller girl.
Still got the bruises.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: Happy "Friday" everyone!


you get a cockpunch, and YOU get a cockpunch, EVERYBODY gets ... no, wait only djslowdive gets one. thanks for rubbing it in ya jerk
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.