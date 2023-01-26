 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   On this day, in 1700, a 9.x earthquake hit the Pacific Northwest. Earthquakes of this size hit every 300 or 400 years. Sleep tight   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
39
    More: Scary, Earthquake, 1700 Cascadia earthquake, Cascadia subduction zone, Cascadia earthquake, Tsunami, Juan de Fuca Plate, b Kenji Satake, megathrust earthquake  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 1:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Geology of the Cascadia zone is fascinating and terrifying. It is the last remaining echoes of the ancient Farallon Plate, which has almost completely subducted under the North American continental plate. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Farallon_Plate . The entire West Coast of North America is the aftermath of that action, including almost all the mountains and coastline.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey if you live west of I-5 you wont be around to see the aftermath. Doent matter how far north or south
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On this date, I ate taco bell for lunch.

Sleep tight.
 
tuxq
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Hey if you live west of I-5 you wont be around to see the aftermath. Doent matter how far north or south


Fark user imageView Full Size


/caption not needed. iykyk
 
cartersdad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1700??  How can they tell.  did they have seismologists in the area?  A Richter counter planted on Mt. St. Helens? Or were the indigenous people there go, "whoa, that seemed like a 9.0 Earthquake!"
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've got Spaghetti -Os, a camp stove, and lots of booze. I'll make it
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cartersdad: 1700??  How can they tell.  did they have seismologists in the area?  A Richter counter planted on Mt. St. Helens? Or were the indigenous people there go, "whoa, that seemed like a 9.0 Earthquake!"


No, no, and yes. Tribes all along the West coast have oral history of the quake.

/Tree rings and meticulous Japanese records help too
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cartersdad: 1700??  How can they tell.  did they have seismologists in the area?  A Richter counter planted on Mt. St. Helens? Or were the indigenous people there go, "whoa, that seemed like a 9.0 Earthquake!"


TFA explains much of this.
 
jeff3141
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While devastating for the coast, due mostly to the expected tsunami, inland areas will be shaken less so. Some bridges will go down and there will be collapsed buildings and landslides, but almost everyone will survive. Hopefully they have generators, water, and food to ride out the short term shortages.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cartersdad: 1700??  How can they tell.  did they have seismologists in the area?  A Richter counter planted on Mt. St. Helens? Or were the indigenous people there go, "whoa, that seemed like a 9.0 Earthquake!"


There was an "orphan tsunami", a tsunami without an earthquake felt in the area, in Japan on that day that was noted in their historical records.

https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/pp1707

Those records were correlated with indigenous oral history and geological evidence to mail down the timing and strength of the earthquake.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing happened in 2000 so it'll happen in 2100
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jeff3141: While devastating for the coast, due mostly to the expected tsunami, inland areas will be shaken less so. Some bridges will go down and there will be collapsed buildings and landslides, but almost everyone will survive. Hopefully they have generators, water, and food to ride out the short term shortages.


"Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse" and you're covered. See the CDC site.

Why yes I live in Salem, OR and we are prepared.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And once again we see evidence that the East Coast is the superior coast.
 
gyruss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/07/20/the-really-big-one

If the dogs start barking, start running.
 
6nome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A weird coincidence - I looked up dinner plate nipples on xhamster just the other day. Small world
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a penis
 
powtard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Being that I am literally sitting on the major fault line that connects all of the cascade volcanoes I am getting a kick out of this article.

To get a sense of just how big a deal that quake was, check out this lecture about the Bridge of the Gods landslide.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVZYzHGvDX4
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LewDux: Nothing happened in 2000 so it'll happen in 2100


The math checks out.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: And once again we see evidence that the East Coast is the superior coast.


I'll keep feasting under the Sword of Damocles if it means that snow & freezing weather is just a weird thing in Christmas movies.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
January 26, 1700: the founding of Otisburg.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Hey if you live west of I-5 you wont be around to see the aftermath. Doent matter how far north or south


The Puget Sound would protect Seattle from the worst of a tsunami caused by the an earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The biggest tsunami danger to Seattle is from the Seattle Fault that runs through the Sound.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Note that most of the downtown is pretty safe from flooding. This is due to fact that the main downtown area is built rather high up from the waterfront, with some really steep streets connecting them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


A 40 foot wave wouldn't get past 1st Ave.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The waterfront, SoDo, the Port of Seattle, and Ballard are kind of farked, though.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

natazha: jeff3141: While devastating for the coast, due mostly to the expected tsunami, inland areas will be shaken less so. Some bridges will go down and there will be collapsed buildings and landslides, but almost everyone will survive. Hopefully they have generators, water, and food to ride out the short term shortages.

"Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse" and you're covered. See the CDC site.

Why yes I live in Salem, OR and we are prepared.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A geologist 'splians this here in this You tube video. I lerned one thing, for a full-rip subduction 'quake, Little Ol' Ocean Shores is gonna move 50 yards west and 30 ft down in just a few munutes, That'll put my house about 20 ft underwater, so evac route or bug-out bag in really unnecessary.

/ Being retired does have its drawbacks
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jeff3141: While devastating for the coast, due mostly to the expected tsunami, inland areas will be shaken less so. Some bridges will go down and there will be collapsed buildings and landslides, but almost everyone will survive. Hopefully they have generators, water, and food to ride out the short term shortages.


Eugene, Oregon would take around 2-3 years to restore water to everyone after the Cascadia Event.

Source was a city council preparedness meeting.

It's going to be nuts when it happens.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Concrete Donkey: Hey if you live west of I-5 you wont be around to see the aftermath. Doent matter how far north or south

The Puget Sound would protect Seattle from the worst of a tsunami caused by the an earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The biggest tsunami danger to Seattle is from the Seattle Fault that runs through the Sound.

[Fark user image 425x595]

Note that most of the downtown is pretty safe from flooding. This is due to fact that the main downtown area is built rather high up from the waterfront, with some really steep streets connecting them.

[Fark user image 425x312]

A 40 foot wave wouldn't get past 1st Ave.

[Fark user image 425x672]

The waterfront, SoDo, the Port of Seattle, and Ballard are kind of farked, though.


All but a very few of the buildings in the pacific northwest were built with quakes in mind. They have exactly 0 of the protections even buildings built in the 20s do in california.

And cascadia is connected to san andreas, so yeah. Its gonna be ugly if it lets a full margin rupture loose
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's nuts that we had no idea that this was there until the 80s. It's even more nuts that people keep wanting to live there.

/Like a really slow game of Russian Roulette.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Actually I was looking at the map wrong. It would be the cruise ship terminal up by Pier 90 that would be farked by a Seattle Fault quake, not Ballard.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cartersdad: 1700??  How can they tell.  did they have seismologists in the area?  A Richter counter planted on Mt. St. Helens? Or were the indigenous people there go, "whoa, that seemed like a 9.0 Earthquake!"


You see, the US geological survey people have this really, really, really ginormously yooj! mound of Jello that is kept at a constant level of temperature of gelatitude. When it shakes and <ahem> quakes, they measure how far and how fast the Jello ripples and rolls. They measure using the latest, greatest, and best in laser technology!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It is actually much larger than this, but I have it on good authority that it is cherry Jello with a single cherry Gummy Bear at the exact center. When the bear moves (at all), thousands of people run into the room, run about, and scream and shout. (Funded by International Really True Geological Truth Society)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meat0918: jeff3141: While devastating for the coast, due mostly to the expected tsunami, inland areas will be shaken less so. Some bridges will go down and there will be collapsed buildings and landslides, but almost everyone will survive. Hopefully they have generators, water, and food to ride out the short term shortages.

Eugene, Oregon would take around 2-3 years to restore water to everyone after the Cascadia Event.

Source was a city council preparedness meeting.

It's going to be nuts when it happens.


And nuts will definitely make people thirsty
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Concrete Donkey: Hey if you live west of I-5 you wont be around to see the aftermath. Doent matter how far north or south

The Puget Sound would protect Seattle from the worst of a tsunami caused by the an earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The biggest tsunami danger to Seattle is from the Seattle Fault that runs through the Sound.

[Fark user image 425x595]

Note that most of the downtown is pretty safe from flooding. This is due to fact that the main downtown area is built rather high up from the waterfront, with some really steep streets connecting them.

[Fark user image 425x312]

A 40 foot wave wouldn't get past 1st Ave.

[Fark user image 425x672]

The waterfront, SoDo, the Port of Seattle, and Ballard are kind of farked, though.


If the waterfront is eaten away by a big wave, everything uphill from it could go sliding downward.

Granted, that's a lot less likely now that the tunnel is built - it's purpose was more to "Keep Seattle from falling into Elliot Bay" than "Keep traffic flowing". But a big enough earthquake or wave could exceed the design limitations and bring the whole place down.

Other hills on the coast, like Magnolia or West Seattle are still pretty vulnerable. As you go down Puget Sound, there are lots of places that are uncomfortably inside a slide zone.

But nobody really knows how bad it will be, just that it will be Bad.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: The Geology of the Cascadia zone is fascinating and terrifying. It is the last remaining echoes of the ancient Farallon Plate, which has almost completely subducted under the North American continental plate. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Farallon_Plate . The entire West Coast of North America is the aftermath of that action, including almost all the mountains and coastline.


Researchers also have images of the slab as it descends through the mantle. If there's anything that could get me back to grad school, it's a dissertation involving regional paleotectonics. Soooooo cool to geodork out to.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: cartersdad: 1700??  How can they tell.  did they have seismologists in the area?  A Richter counter planted on Mt. St. Helens? Or were the indigenous people there go, "whoa, that seemed like a 9.0 Earthquake!"

No, no, and yes. Tribes all along the West coast have oral history of the quake.

/Tree rings and meticulous Japanese records help too


Whither? Thither!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NINEv2: leviosaurus: The Geology of the Cascadia zone is fascinating and terrifying. It is the last remaining echoes of the ancient Farallon Plate, which has almost completely subducted under the North American continental plate. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Farallon_Plate . The entire West Coast of North America is the aftermath of that action, including almost all the mountains and coastline.

Researchers also have images of the slab as it descends through the mantle. If there's anything that could get me back to grad school, it's a dissertation involving regional paleotectonics. Soooooo cool to geodork out to.


I'm more a geology fanboy than geologist, but I would definitely read your blog with great interest!
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mad_Radhu:

A 40 foot wave wouldn't get past 1st Ave.


If the Pike Place market is swept away, I won't want to live in this world any more.
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If only this stopped dumbasses from moving out here.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Concrete Donkey:

And cascadia is connected to san andreas, so yeah. Its gonna be ugly if it lets a full margin rupture loose

There is a relationship, but it is unlikely to go off at the exact same time.  Historically it takes a few months or years (geologically virtually instantaneously)  so if Cascadia goes, it may be a good time to relocate from California.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diagonal: cartersdad: 1700??  How can they tell.  did they have seismologists in the area?  A Richter counter planted on Mt. St. Helens? Or were the indigenous people there go, "whoa, that seemed like a 9.0 Earthquake!"

You see, the US geological survey people have this really, really, really ginormously yooj! mound of Jello that is kept at a constant level of temperature of gelatitude. When it shakes and <ahem> quakes, they measure how far and how fast the Jello ripples and rolls. They measure using the latest, greatest, and best in laser technology!


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 247x204]

It is actually much larger than this, but I have it on good authority that it is cherry Jello with a single cherry Gummy Bear at the exact center. When the bear moves (at all), thousands of people run into the room, run about, and scream and shout. (Funded by International Really True Geological Truth Society)


Dude, is that a Boba Fett figure in there?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Concrete Donkey: Mad_Radhu: Concrete Donkey: Hey if you live west of I-5 you wont be around to see the aftermath. Doent matter how far north or south

The Puget Sound would protect Seattle from the worst of a tsunami caused by the an earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The biggest tsunami danger to Seattle is from the Seattle Fault that runs through the Sound.

[Fark user image 425x595]

Note that most of the downtown is pretty safe from flooding. This is due to fact that the main downtown area is built rather high up from the waterfront, with some really steep streets connecting them.

[Fark user image 425x312]

A 40 foot wave wouldn't get past 1st Ave.

[Fark user image 425x672]

The waterfront, SoDo, the Port of Seattle, and Ballard are kind of farked, though.

All but a very few of the buildings in the pacific northwest were built with quakes in mind. They have exactly 0 of the protections even buildings built in the 20s do in california.

And cascadia is connected to san andreas, so yeah. Its gonna be ugly if it lets a full margin rupture loose


There's been a lot of new construction in Seattle over the last few decades, so a lot of buildings are up to code. The biggest danger are the older buildings in places like Pioneer Square and the International District. The latest estimates are about 6% of the buildings in Seattle would have extensive damage and may collapse:

https://www.kuow.org/stories/how-many-seattle-buildings-are-doomed-in-a-big-quake

Yes, there is a big danger for a lot of buildings, but there's been significant upgrades that have been done due to the massive gentrification that has happened in the city. Just look at South Lake Union, where there are very few old buildings still standing.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Concrete Donkey: Hey if you live west of I-5 you wont be around to see the aftermath. Doent matter how far north or south


No but things will be incredibly bad on the coast. Here's a 48 minute lecture on  the subject:

Nick Zentner- Earthquakes: Will Everything West of I-5 Really Be Toast?
Youtube tW4D6OE7Qkc
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.