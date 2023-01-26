 Skip to content
(YourTango) Weeners That's a penis   (yourtango.com) divider line
39
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher seems unfamiliar with male anatomy. Those things are usually at the other end of the torso.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There really should have been a discussion between the teacher and the parent (and maybe the kid) instead of escalating it by bringing in the principal.

Teacher explains child drew something in class that appeared inappropriate
Show the drawing
Kid explains what it was supposed to be
Teacher and/or parent educates kid on what a "bowtie" actually looks like
Kid learns, everyone is happy

Involve higher-ups if and only if it becomes repeat behaviour.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had I made a comment like that at that age, the teacher would have said "grow up and get back to your desk." Now, teachers think like 10-year olds and demand to be taken seriously.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No, that is a Southern string tie and anyone can see it.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a pretty impressive pork sausage.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She should count her blessings that they didn't yoink the kid out of the house and into the system, I guess.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait til she draws a sow wearing pearls!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's the most obvious case of grooming I've ever seen.  I'm not sure who's grooming who, but it's definitely grooming.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EL EM: Wait til she draws a sow wearing pearls!


Are you suggesting it'll be pearls before swine?

Eh? Eh?

Ok then. I'll show myself out.
 
buster_v
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll take "THINGS THAT DIDN'T ACTUALLY HAPPEN," for $500, Alex.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...and now, just think, for the rest of this little girl's school career, she'll be remembered as the girl who likes to draw boy parts.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
School administrators have dirty minds. News at 11.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: That's a pretty impressive pork sausage.


Not really.
 
EL EM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: EL EM: Wait til she draws a sow wearing pearls!

Are you suggesting it'll be pearls before swine?

Eh? Eh?

Ok then. I'll show myself out.


That's far more elevated than what I was thinking, to be perfectly honest.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not as awesome as this New Yorker ad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
UPOP

Unintended penis on pig.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
School teachers and administrators are some of the dumbest people on earth.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Teacher seems unfamiliar with male anatomy. Those things are usually at the other end of the torso.


Speak for yourself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

allears: School administrators have dirty minds.


I actually had a guidance counselor in 12th grade. During my "yearly" visit with her for career day, I sat in her office and we went over my ACT exam.

"You know Stek, you're a good looking boy, did you ever consider becoming a model for a career?"

Now, I am not very good looking, not by a long shot and so I was a bit turned off that this older woman was commenting on my looks and not my grades or ACT exam results.

Later on when I had my own kids, they went to the same school and my daughter had the same guidance counselor a year before she retired.
 
p89tech
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it wasn't a bowtie, but....

When Mom says her daughter is 11 and "has never been inappropriate at home, drawn anything inappropriate, and has never even talked about "boy parts," "girl parts," or anything of that sort"I had to chuckle.

"Oh, not my sweet innocent angel..."
 
JessieL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The principal relented, explaining that this time he wouldn't write her up, but would keep her drawing for safekeeping in case something in a similar capacity were to arise in the future.

For his personal collection. Creep.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Penises are allowed to exist. Just ask Rick Scott.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I would get this on a shirt and wear it to the next school event," one person joked.

This is the correct answer.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Penises are allowed to exist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not a penis, that boy who reported this needs to see a doctor
 
JessieL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should make all the kids draw a penis and a pair of breasts on the first day of art class. 

Nip that taboo in the bud and cut down of years of future giggling, awkwardness, shame, and graffiti. 

/not actually sure if I'm serious
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Unavailable for comment

[Fark user image 200x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: School teachers and administrators are some of the dumbest people on earth.


Probably worried about Title IX reporting requirements.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: dpcotta: Penises are allowed to exist.

[Fark user image image 590x350]


LOL. Remember when he went on the daily show and swore it wasn't him. Damn, I miss Jon Stewart.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No she didn't. She saw what her kid had drawn and made up the story for clout on TikTok
 
moto-geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

no1curr: There really should have been a discussion between the teacher and the parent (and maybe the kid) instead of escalating it by bringing in the principal.

Teacher explains child drew something in class that appeared inappropriate
Show the drawing
Kid explains what it was supposed to be
Teacher and/or parent educates kid on what a "bowtie" actually looks like
Kid learns, everyone is happy

Involve higher-ups if and only if it becomes repeat behaviour.


If the cops weren't called and at least one person shot, then this is by all account a mild overreaction.

Now, if the cops WERE called, and were shown the picture of a pig, then everyone in the room would be charged for resisting arrest.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

"You want your kids to go to art class and see drawings of pee-pees and wee-wees?!?"
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ignoring the controversy that is a nice picture (loved making art when I was a kid but created misshapen crap).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Damn, I miss Jon Stewart


Me too.

I remember when he left the show one of the entertainment newspapers said he was going to work with HBO on a new series and it never materialized.

I'm still upset about that.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB
Back in 3rd or 4th grade art class we draw and cut out characters (what ever... animal, monster, person). I made a "keep on truckin'" guy (it was about 1970), complete with a pointing index finger. All our art got taped to the classroom wall. I noticed later that the index finger was torn off. I was pissed. I later learned the art teacher did it, because she thought it was a middle finger (I guess the thumb knuckle looked like the index finger?).

The next year, I did a fan-dancer. That warranted a call home. (It was tasteful, just a bare midriff)

/CSB
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I loved making my own cartoons in school. My notebooks were full of them.

One day in 7th grade history class the teacher collected all the notebooks to check them for our note taking capabilities.

On the following monday she handed them back.

She wrote a note:

"Dear Stek,

I really enjoyed your cartoons. Your medieval drawings of knights, castles and tanks was very impressive. However you need to start paying more attention in calls and write better notes. Also, don't patronize me.

Mrs LaBlanc"

I had to ask her what patronizing ment.
 
