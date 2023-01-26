 Skip to content
Break out the lederhosen, put on some Mozart and get yourself some wiener schnitzel because today is Australia Day
34
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget the beer.


d23xispzx43ico.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else loved Australia Day.
 
Todorojo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pātī shiyou!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australians seen below engaging in their national passtime of being belligerent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: German is significantly easier to learn than Spanish or French *if you already speak English*.

/ since I am a crazy person, I am learning all 3 at the same time
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note:  When cranking up your kangaroo please turn it anti-clockwise.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Australia Day!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I did a Google search for this picture but my phone kept autocorrecting to "Tiny Abbott."
//He's not Tiny!
///The water was just chilly.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straya Day
Youtube F4AchHTN-XQ

NSFW
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Note:  When cranking up your kangaroo please turn it anti-clockwise.


Since they're in the southern hemisphere...wouldn't that just be regular clockwise, since everything is upside down.

/ of course, it would be anti-clockwise in the northern hemisphere
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smartest thing the Austrians ever did (besides break up the Austria-Hungary Empire) was getting people to believe that Hitler was German.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 10am on the morning of the 27th here.
You've missed it.

Shrimp in the speedos up the top shoulda told ya.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images.sbs.com.auView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BitwiseShift: Note:  When cranking up your kangaroo please turn it anti-clockwise.

Since they're in the southern hemisphere...wouldn't that just be regular clockwise, since everything is upside down.

/ of course, it would be anti-clockwise in the northern hemisphere


I don't care for the term "anti-clockwise". It makes me sound like I'm against knowledge of clocks.

Which is precisely the kind of thing Kanye would say.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fun Fact: German is significantly easier to learn than Spanish or French *if you already speak English*.

/ since I am a crazy person, I am learning all 3 at the same time


[bain-meme.gif]

You may have learned German. But I was born in it. By the time I saw English, I was already a man, but by then it was unintelligible. The run-on words betray you because they belong to me!

/ok not really
//I did get a crash course in German as the first (and only) exchange student from my High School
///Landed at Frankfort airport remembering only "Guten Tag" and the numbers
////Ended up learning fluent Schwaebish
 
Spermbot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fun Fact: German is significantly easier to learn than Spanish or French *if you already speak English*.

/ since I am a crazy person, I am learning all 3 at the same time


But German is significantly more difficult to pronounce without spitting in other people's faces.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ja, subby, vee all know Lederhosen are from Sveden!
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Spermbot: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: German is significantly easier to learn than Spanish or French *if you already speak English*.

/ since I am a crazy person, I am learning all 3 at the same time

But German is significantly more difficult to pronounce without spitting in other people's faces.


Only if you haven't developed the right muscles/fetishes
 
dbrunker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Ja, subby, vee all know Lederhosen are from Sveden!


Same thing.  *runs and hides*
 
nyclon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's to Koala Man!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Don't forget the beer.


[d23xispzx43ico.cloudfront.net image 286x382]


Why don't you use the Australian word for beer? You know, "fosters".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: German is significantly easier to learn than Spanish or French *if you already speak English*.

/ since I am a crazy person, I am learning all 3 at the same time

[bain-meme.gif]

You may have learned German. But I was born in it. By the time I saw English, I was already a man, but by then it was unintelligible. The run-on words betray you because they belong to me!

/ok not really
//I did get a crash course in German as the first (and only) exchange student from my High School
///Landed at Frankfort airport remembering only "Guten Tag" and the numbers
////Ended up learning fluent Schwaebish


I'm learning though Duolingo. It's somehow easier to learn when it's a phone game.

/ I'm up to Es Tut Mir Leid and such
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: The smartest thing the Austrians ever did (besides break up the Austria-Hungary Empire) was getting people to believe that Hitler was German.


Also getting everyone to blame WWI on Germany instead of Austria-Hungary.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rene ala Carte: Don't forget the beer.


[d23xispzx43ico.cloudfront.net image 286x382]

Why don't you use the Australian word for beer? You know, "fosters".


I thought that was 'coffee'.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 234x349]


I've been to that park!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Evil Twin Skippy: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: German is significantly easier to learn than Spanish or French *if you already speak English*.

/ since I am a crazy person, I am learning all 3 at the same time

[bain-meme.gif]

You may have learned German. But I was born in it. By the time I saw English, I was already a man, but by then it was unintelligible. The run-on words betray you because they belong to me!

/ok not really
//I did get a crash course in German as the first (and only) exchange student from my High School
///Landed at Frankfort airport remembering only "Guten Tag" and the numbers
////Ended up learning fluent Schwaebish

I'm learning though Duolingo. It's somehow easier to learn when it's a phone game.

/ I'm up to Es Tut Mir Leid and such


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Arkansas with a beach.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 234x349]

I've been to that park!

[Fark user image image 354x750]


I was on the Opera House side.  I was only in Sydney for a couple days.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Australia Day is just an excuse to continue to party if you were too drunk to celebrate Robbie Burns Night.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - HEY MR PRIME MINISTA!
Youtube 81FGVh1dj0A


Season 6 Simpsons is best Simpsons.
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have a beer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
