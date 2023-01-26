 Skip to content
(The National Scotland)   School insists it has only wee bairns, no moggies   (thenational.scot) divider line
42
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There sure are a lot of morons in the world readily falling for this crap.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: There sure are a lot of morons in the world readily falling for this crap.


It's like half of humanity completely lost their bullshiat detectors.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nazis don't care if it's true or not.  They only care that they can use the claim to advance their culture war.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with many chiming in to condemn the school and allege that their children had confirmed the event occurred

And what exactly is the punishment for doing this?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as bad as contaminating other countries with McDonalds.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: with many chiming in to condemn the school and allege that their children had confirmed the event occurred

And what exactly is the punishment for doing this?


They lose bathroom privileges and have to use the litterbox.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh gee.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why that sounds almost exactly like...

Indeed, the rumour appears to come from America in a mimicry of the USA's culture war surrounding LGBTeducation in schools.

Last January, the superintendent of Midland Public Schools in Michigan was forced to address community members on Facebook after the rumour took hold locally.

Since then, however, it has spread to numerous US states and now to Scotland.

OK, it is exactly the same rumor.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: edmo: There sure are a lot of morons in the world readily falling for this crap.

It's like half of humanity completely lost their bullshiat detectors.


Probably never had any in the first place.
 
NikkiPoooo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: OK, it is exactly the same rumor.


The response from the Midland schools was pretty good though... it was basically "I can't believe I have to actually say this to farking adults, but none of this is true and you're all idiots for even entertaining the idea."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eric Bogle & John Munro : Nobodys Moggy
Youtube JcXzdq9kMw0
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: The Nazis don't care if it's true or not.  They only care that they can use the claim to advance their culture war.


First-rate use of irony.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the US could only levy an export tariff on bullshiat...
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: with many chiming in to condemn the school and allege that their children had confirmed the event occurred

And what exactly is the punishment for doing this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: edmo: There sure are a lot of morons in the world readily falling for this crap.

It's like half of humanity completely lost their bullshiat detectors.


What are the odds that these people also believe loads of other bollocks?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tmyk: macadamnut: with many chiming in to condemn the school and allege that their children had confirmed the event occurred

And what exactly is the punishment for doing this?

They lose bathroom privileges and have to use the litterbox.


Not them you clown.  There are parents of children at the school who are publicly repeating the rumor about their children's school, while knowing that it is false.

Shouldn't they at least be doxxed?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: edmo: There sure are a lot of morons in the world readily falling for this crap.

It's like half of humanity completely lost their bullshiat detectors.


Many people use their bullshiat detectors to seek bullshiat because news makes them uncomfortable about the corrupt politicians that they support.

In North Korea, propaganda is forced onto the people. In the West, the people who identify as part of the Conservative dysfunction in our societies seek it out.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop sheeping, sheep.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: tmyk: macadamnut: with many chiming in to condemn the school and allege that their children had confirmed the event occurred

And what exactly is the punishment for doing this?

They lose bathroom privileges and have to use the litterbox.

Not them you clown.  There are parents of children at the school who are publicly repeating the rumor about their children's school, while knowing that it is false.

Shouldn't they at least be doxxed?


Litterboxxed.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tmyk: macadamnut: tmyk: macadamnut: with many chiming in to condemn the school and allege that their children had confirmed the event occurred

And what exactly is the punishment for doing this?

They lose bathroom privileges and have to use the litterbox.

Not them you clown.  There are parents of children at the school who are publicly repeating the rumor about their children's school, while knowing that it is false.

Shouldn't they at least be doxxed?

Litterboxxed.


OK that's mildly droll.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no need to dox anyone.   just check your local GQP Congresscritter.   that's the factory that churns this crap out worldwide.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"wee bairn"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: If the US could only levy an export tariff on bullshiat...


Manufactured outrage could singlehandedly revive the American manufacturing industry.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know that bullshiat was one of the primary exports from the US in the latest UK trade deal.  It looks like they're buying it over there, so the US will keep sending it.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: edmo: There sure are a lot of morons in the world readily falling for this crap.

It's like half of humanity completely lost their bullshiat detectors.


More like they intentionally turned them off.
Bullshiatters don't like bullshiat detectors.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


How Scottish people look when they use the litter box.

/kilts finally explained
//if they're dumb enough to fall for this, they deserve the ridicule
//part Scot.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Didn't Scotland just pass a huge Gender Identity Law making it easier for people to get ID in their lived gender?

Why have only the Scots and Americans fallen for this bull?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 251x201]

How Scottish people look when they use the litter box.

/kilts finally explained
//if they're dumb enough to fall for this, they deserve the ridicule
//part Scot.


Scottish folds?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

macadamnut: with many chiming in to condemn the school and allege that their children had confirmed the event occurred

And what exactly is the punishment for doing this?


Send them to the Humpty Dumpty Nursery School?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Why that sounds almost exactly like...

Indeed, the rumour appears to come from America in a mimicry of the USA's culture war surrounding LGBT+ education in schools.

Last January, the superintendent of Midland Public Schools in Michigan was forced to address community members on Facebook after the rumour took hold locally.

Since then, however, it has spread to numerous US states and now to Scotland.

OK, it is exactly the same rumor.


The SAME f*cking rumor! Motherf-++
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Claude Ballse: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 251x201]

How Scottish people look when they use the litter box.

/kilts finally explained
//if they're dumb enough to fall for this, they deserve the ridicule
//part Scot.

Scottish folds?

[Fark user image image 425x317]


Nope, Scottish human.

I don't use a litter box; I pee standing up and use sonar to aim in the dark.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Man, the kids must be laughing so hard at this when their parents get all up in arms about it.

I once convinced my whole high school that Snoop Dog died for a day until everyone got home to be able to check, this was in the early 90's before social media and cell phones.

If I knew I could have convinced my parents or the parents of friends of some stupid bs, I would have done it at every chance I got.  I would be the one saying that I saw kids pooping on the floor all the time, just for the lulz.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: edmo: There sure are a lot of morons in the world readily falling for this crap.

It's like half of humanity completely lost their bullshiat detectors.


Well, maybe because the guy in the red trucker hat (and clones throughout the world) that they praise as their God Emperor just says BS constantly.
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is dumb.  They use the sandbox like all the other cats in the neighborhood.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: There sure are a lot of morons in the world readily falling for this crap.


Proper term here would be "wee, mankey gits."
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tmyk: They lose bathroom privileges and have to use the litterbox.


Many years ago I dated a woman who was a cat furry in all but name.  She doted on her six cats and referred to going to the bathroom as "Be right back, I have to go use the litterbox."  Although she and I went to science fiction conventions together in the 2000s, she was old enough that she really wasn't aware of furry fandom.  (I think there's at least one other Farker who knew her.)
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: tmyk: They lose bathroom privileges and have to use the litterbox.

Many years ago I dated a woman who was a cat furry in all but name.  She doted on her six cats and referred to going to the bathroom as "Be right back, I have to go use the litterbox."  Although she and I went to science fiction conventions together in the 2000s, she was old enough that she really wasn't aware of furry fandom.  (I think there's at least one other Farker who knew her.)


How old is old? Because I'm pretty freaking old and probably too aware of furry fandom.

Then again this is Fark so I might actually be on the lower end of the age scale around here.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They were popular in the UK before they came back home to the US....

/ Does Brian Setzer still identify as a "Feline Casanova"?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tmyk: How old is old? Because I'm pretty freaking old and probably too aware of furry fandom.


If she were still alive she'd be over 60 now. She died in 2012.

Furries might have been on the periphery of her awareness, but I don't think they were really a thing she might have thought about participating in.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OFFS!  Tories should be forced to use litter boxes.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The response should be 'no comment'. Let the idiots keep complaining about this. It only makes them look stupid and nothing else.
 
