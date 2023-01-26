 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Man gets ban from tram after performing The Tyson Maneuver on a stranger   (koin.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh, I thought he had butterflied the stranger and then pounded, breaded and fried.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gave him a face tattoo?
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My takeaway from TFA is that pushing a child onto the tracks only carries a 5 year ban.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'ear, 'ear!


Sorry, correction after reading the article:

'ear, 'ear!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Made someone kith a pigeon?

I'll wager that the victim wishes he could fade to Bolivian.
 
janzee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tuckeg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: My takeaway from TFA is that pushing a child onto the tracks only carries a 5 year ban.


Exactly, the video of that is vicious.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: My takeaway from TFA is that pushing a child onto the tracks only carries a 5 year ban.


It's Portland.  If you live there five years, you've probably been pushed onto the tracks at least once already, probably leaving the Rose Garden Arena or one of the parades.
 
