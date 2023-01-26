 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Just because you can, doesn't mean you should   (zillow.com) divider line
104
    More: Strange, Rooms, formal living room, formal dining room, beautiful property, Complete privacy, main level master, music room, gas fireplaces  
2135 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 12:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



104 Comments     (+0 »)
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't even bother looking if you don't want something extremely original.

That's one way to put it.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A monster owned this home.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The exterior of the home and outdoors space looks nice IMHO.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good luck getting 2.7m for that nightmare, particularly when there's a much nicer, albeit smaller, house for sale just up the street.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once drank half a bottle of absinthe while tripping balls and never thought I'd see an architectural representation of that terrible decision.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a hideous dwelling.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owner: I want to live inside a vagina.
Designer: Got it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say this, though. The pic of the bathroom (#31) amazed me as to its size.  It appears to be bigger than my living room.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Just burn it down.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Owner: I want to live inside a vagina.
Designer: Got it.

[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 850x566]


Designer : Will there be anything else, Mrs. Gaga?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine anyone wanting to live like this.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, it's only half bad. Some of those rooms are great. The bad ones, though, are hideous.

Definitely a fixer-upper.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/got a headache just looking at the pictures
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never taken acid before, but I'd pay the realtor $10 for the ability.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a word that describes this mess:  gauche.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That house screamed "mob boss and Karen wife".
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting to the toilet to puke after that second handle of Seagram's 7.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Owner: I want to live inside a vagina.
Designer: Got it.

[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Reminds me of the hell levels of Doom.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: The exterior of the home and outdoors space looks nice IMHO.


Yup. Get rid of the awful wallpaper, hire some painters... it's a nice house
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: The exterior of the home and outdoors space looks nice IMHO.


Almost studiously so, as in "perfectly normal on the outside, 'Eyes Wide Shut' on the inside" manufacture.

I'll bet half of that house has soundproofing and sturdy interior doors.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke it from orbit.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although I hate the look, I am rather curious on how this was done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Good luck getting to the toilet to puke after that second handle of Seagram's 7.

[Fark user image 850x536]


...why is there a bolt lock 5+ feet up that door?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Although I hate the look, I am rather curious on how this was done.

[Fark user image 850x566]


It was done with bad taste.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's weird as hell, but outside of the mounted heads it's kind of charming. Might be a fun place to rent, or write stories about. It's like a tourist trap, but a home.

Certainly agree that it's not someplace I'd want to live.
 
DVD
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh subby, on the other hand, just because you can't, doesn't mean that you shouldn't!
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sex dungeon?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grande13
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where does the trap door go?

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Muta: Good luck getting to the toilet to puke after that second handle of Seagram's 7.

[Fark user image 850x536]


I'm already seeing double.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So.  Once you make serious money, your taste just goes out the window?
 
boozehat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Were those pictures put in order on purpose that way?

Just as I thought the worst was behind me, I was wrong with every mouse click.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So.  Once you make serious money, your taste just goes out the window?


You aren't bound by utility or convention. You can indulge whims, experiment with space, engage fantasy.

So, yeah.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Muta: Good luck getting to the toilet to puke after that second handle of Seagram's 7.

[Fark user image 850x536]


I'd love to have those pink fixtures, but in a bathroom of my own choosing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I too wish to break my ankle loading the washer.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Although I hate the look, I am rather curious on how this was done.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Sacrifice a baby to Vigo

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those're the victims' names in the ceiling, aren't they?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x566]

I too wish to break my ankle loading the washer.


I would, too. That is a terrible idea.
 
DVD
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Muta: Good luck getting to the toilet to puke after that second handle of Seagram's 7.

[Fark user image 850x536]

...why is there a bolt lock 5+ feet up that door?


_______________________

To keep the world safe from the midgets you have stored in that room.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

crzybtch: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]
Just burn it down.


Hey you have to give props to the wallpaper hanger - did a good job.  Wonder if he/she cried the entire time.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
oh look a laundry room designed by some on who DOES NOT DO LAUNDRY THEMSELVES.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


but of course not like anyone buying this home will be doing their own laundry anyway, and the help can just do their job.

Washer goes right next to the dryer, for a reason, but of course if you don't have xp doing laundry it's not like there's anyway you could find out about that.
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: That house screamed "mob boss and Karen wife".


Or "rednecks hiat the Powerball".
 
wage0048
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Sex dungeon?
[Fark user image 850x407]


Grande13: Where does the trap door go?

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That shiat right there is why rich people shouldn't be allowed to decorate their own houses.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The house is in Nevada with baseboard heating, fireplaces and evaporative cooling instead of central air conditioning and for that reason, I'm out.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 850x566]

I too wish to break my ankle loading the washer.


That's "I don't do the laundry myself, so I don't care if washer and dryer are conveniently placed."
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Muta: Good luck getting to the toilet to puke after that second handle of Seagram's 7.

[Fark user image 850x536]


Dear Lord....mirrored ceilings in a BATHROOM?
I'd probably accidentally go to the bidet and drown myself.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Pointy Tail of Satan: Although I hate the look, I am rather curious on how this was done.

[Fark user image 850x566]

Sacrifice a baby to Vigo

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 500x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


Holy shiat I'm not the only one that thought that. Thank god.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Although I hate the look, I am rather curious on how this was done.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


They gave the painter acid
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hugram: The exterior of the home and outdoors space looks nice IMHO.


It's a trap
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone takes Risk a wee bit too seriously

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
