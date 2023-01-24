 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Jingleheimer Schmidt, his name was my name too   (oakpark.com) divider line
8
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too bad, condolences to the family.

On a purely tangential soapbox, though, I'd like to point out that obituaries written in this manner, listing copious details about family names, ages, connections, locations, etc., is a publicly available goldmine for identity thieves and social engineers. In my line of work (compliance for a financial institution), I deal with clients experiencing identity theft and related crimes. I also have a need to locate next of kin and investigate family connections when searching for beneficiaries. Obituaries are easy to find and often map out families with a whole lot of details that wouldn't be shared in any other context.

So I'll focus my rant with this: if you are, unfortunately, in a position to write or approve language for an obituary, please consider carefully the fact that anyone in the world, who has any interest in personal information about any person mentioned in the obituary, will be able to access that information for decades to come, if not permanently. Limit what you state to a need-to-know basis so friends and family can learn what they need to be properly informed, without filling in blanks for security questions and stalkers.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beezeltown: obituaries written in this manner, listing copious details about family names, ages, connections, locations, etc., is a publicly available goldmine for identity thieves and social engineers. In my line of work (compliance for a financial institution), I deal with clients experiencing identity theft and related crimes. I also have a need to locate next of kin and investigate family connections when searching for beneficiaries. Obituaries are easy to find and often map out families with a whole lot of details that wouldn't be shared in any other context.


Names and connections are pretty vital for genealogical research too, but I definitely agree on leaving out ages, and location information for anyone but the deceased isn't strictly necessary.

/family tree? ha, I made a family vine only 3 generations high but 50 surnames wide
//all connected by publicly available info, mostly obits
 
northernmanor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guy looks really great for 72 years old.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

northernmanor: Guy looks really great for 72 years old.


I need his plastic surgeon. Or, maybe not..
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So was mine until I changed it on account of all the people shouting whenever I went out
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: So was mine until I changed it on account of all the people shouting whenever I went out


Happens to me all the time. I should change mine also.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And now subby has the onerous task of trying to convince various database systems that he's not dead.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What an interesting life he lead. It sounds like he pursued his dreams and achieved them to some degree. More than a lot of people can say about their lives.
 
