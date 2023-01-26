 Skip to content
(Rochester City Newspaper)   "Greece woman claims parole officers stole $6,000 from her closet". I mean there's video proof, but sure, "claims"   (rochestercitynewspaper.com) divider line
    Murica, Police, Parole, Search and seizure, Criminal Investigation Department, Shannon Carpenter, Criminal justice, Buffalo-based attorney Brittany Penberthy  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see that corrupt cops aren't just an American thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Nice to see that corrupt cops aren't just an American thing.


Ummm....
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Private_Citizen: Nice to see that corrupt cops aren't just an American thing.

Ummm....


Son of a....
Greece, NY.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be, "Greek" woman there subby?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A claim being true doesn't make it not a claim.

/unless you're Yoda
//truth or do not truth, there is no claim
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Shouldn't it be, "Greek" woman there subby?


I'm immediately proven wrong, nevermind. Maybe I should RTFA first before I open my trap.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How's that going to look on her beauty school record?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Maker_of_Roads: Shouldn't it be, "Greek" woman there subby?

I'm immediately proven wrong, nevermind. Maybe I should RTFA first before I open my trap.


It still doesn't sound right.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Shouldn't it be, "Greek" woman there subby?


She lives in Greece (NY)
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maker_of_Roads: Maker_of_Roads: Shouldn't it be, "Greek" woman there subby?

I'm immediately proven wrong, nevermind. Maybe I should RTFA first before I open my trap.

It still doesn't sound right.


It's just referring to her lack of soap.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: edmo: Private_Citizen: Nice to see that corrupt cops aren't just an American thing.

Ummm....

Son of a....
Greece, NY.


Reading comprehension is as woke and evil as CRT.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Look at me
I'm short six g."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sure she lives in Greece, NY but is she also Greek?

Grecian in Greece robbed by Greasy Police has quite the hook as a headline
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Grandberry was on parole after serving prison time for a criminal possession of a weapon conviction

They found a handful of items they questioned and, Carpenter said, eventually confiscated - a large kitchen knife, a bag of cannabis and a scale, a gun, and $6,000 in cash that was kept in a pair of pink Timberland boots.

Brilliant!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Grandberry was on parole after serving prison time for a criminal possession of a weapon conviction

They found a handful of items they questioned and, Carpenter said, eventually confiscated - a large kitchen knife, a bag of cannabis and a scale, a gun, and $6,000 in cash that was kept in a pair of pink Timberland boots.

Brilliant!


Sounds like it was an illegal search in the first place.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Even if you rob a bank whilst holding your driver's license, birth certificate and passport and you confess to doing so in writing....you will remain "The Accused" with the assumption of innocence until your guilt is proven in a court of law
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Got ourselves some low rent Wayne Jenkins up in here.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The secret camera aspect reminds of the story some years back when the cops raided a weed dispensary and, after they disabled or removed all the obvious cameras, were recorded by secret cameras chowing down on the dispensary's brownies and making disparaging remarks about a disabled woman in a wheelchair whom they ejected: "Shoulda kicked her in the stump." Moral of the story: always have secret cameras.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Shouldn't it be, "Greek" woman there subby?


maybe she was really greasy
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Shouldn't it be, "Greek" woman there subby?


We don't know her bedroom proclivities.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sounds like it was an illegal search in the first place.


The standards required for a lawful search of a parolee are much, much lower.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_v._California
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chagrin: Russ1642: Sounds like it was an illegal search in the first place.

The standards required for a lawful search of a parolee are much, much lower.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_v._California


Her lawyer seems to think they have a case.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ELI5: How is this not an open-and-shut case after the timestamped video is made public?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This thread got off to a predictably rough start.

Also, WTF? Without that video, nothing would have happened.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Chagrin: Russ1642: Sounds like it was an illegal search in the first place.

The standards required for a lawful search of a parolee are much, much lower.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_v._California

Her lawyer seems to think they have a case.


Without commenting on whether or not they have a case, because I have no idea, but I am going to note that thinking you have a case is most of your lawyer's job, and not really indicative of anything beyond you being able to afford the retainer.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: ELI5: How is this not an open-and-shut case after the timestamped video is made public?


Difficulty: The US "justice" system.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Macy Gray seen screaming at the cops as they drove away.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: BunchaRubes: Grandberry was on parole after serving prison time for a criminal possession of a weapon conviction

They found a handful of items they questioned and, Carpenter said, eventually confiscated - a large kitchen knife, a bag of cannabis and a scale, a gun, and $6,000 in cash that was kept in a pair of pink Timberland boots.

Brilliant!

Sounds like it was an illegal search in the first place.


Illegal search? You are aware that when you are on parole, you are still serving your sentence? It doesn't validate the parole officers stealing their drug money, but this isn't a fourth amendment issue because he's not a civilian but a prisoner.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Maker_of_Roads: Shouldn't it be, "Greek" woman there subby?

I'm immediately proven wrong, nevermind. Maybe I should RTFA first before I open my trap.


Then this wouldn't be fark. You keep on keeping on. RTFA is against my religion too
 
Vulpecula
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: BunchaRubes: Grandberry was on parole after serving prison time for a criminal possession of a weapon conviction

They found a handful of items they questioned and, Carpenter said, eventually confiscated - a large kitchen knife, a bag of cannabis and a scale, a gun, and $6,000 in cash that was kept in a pair of pink Timberland boots.

Brilliant!

Sounds like it was an illegal search in the first place.


She's on parole...they can search whenever and wherever they want...
 
The Yattering
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Sure she lives in Greece, NY but is she also Greek?

Grecian in Greece robbed by Greasy Police has quite the hook as a headline


How about "Greasy Police rob Grecian in Greece"
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, suspended with pay?  Why not "under arrest?". They're literally on camera committing a crime.  Not sure in NY, but $6k is felony level here.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Her husband, who is hearing impaired, was unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
