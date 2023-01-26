 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Western Montana residents will have to travel to Idaho to catch their deaths over a plate of unevenly cooked hashbrowns   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nah, the Western is still open.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this what we're reduced to

restaurant closings from a place i'll never even stop to piss in
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montana did that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Didn't know they had Waffle Houses up north.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: is this what we're reduced to

restaurant closings from a place i'll never even stop to piss in



You won't now.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: is this what we're reduced to

restaurant closings from a place i'll never even stop to piss in


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know what line you never hear at Denny's?  "Look at that pretty waitress!"

/ducks and runs
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
[googles minimum wage]

$9.95 per hour and there is no tipped minimum wage, so the servers are restaurants must be paid $9.95 an hour and then all the tips.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That headline reminds me of a trip to Honkey Crate years ago.  I had a craving for their big ol' perfect pancakes.  I got 3 tiny things like I'd expect from McD's and they were cooked to three different levels of doneness.  Undercooked, properly cooked, and burnt.  I complained (which I rarely do because I don't want spit in my food) and the manager acted like he was doing me a favor by firing me an "extra" pancake.  It was undercooked on one side and burnt on the other.  FFS, how strung out do you have to be to not be able to cook pancakes?   That was the day I learned my city has a good Cracker Barrel and a bad Cracker Barrel.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby you can't catch your death!

Everyone knows you wake up dead!
 
Caelistis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jtown: That headline reminds me of a trip to Honkey Crate years ago...



Cracker, please. The preferred nomenclature is "Honky Bucket".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: You know what line you never hear at Denny's?  "Look at that pretty waitress!"

/ducks and runs


Ate breakfast once at Bob's Big Boy and our waitress had blue hair.

This was before the Simpsons was on tv.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Didn't know they had Waffle Houses up north.

[Fark user image 635x435]


redliondata.comView Full Size

The actual geographic oddity is Illinois. You'd think a state with bunch of interstates that stretches a good distance between Missouri and Indiana (both with a good sprinkling of WH restaurants) would have quite a few Waffle Houses all the way north, south, east, and west. Turns out there is only 2 in the entire state.

Maybe West Virginia is more odd, because the map shows a bunch outside but not in WV?

Seems like New Mexico should have more on the east-west corridor.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"People don't want to work"

No. People are sick of being exploited.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

little big man: Nah, the Western is still open.
[Fark user image image 620x457]


A friend of mine is a Montana grad...will have to ask him about that place.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"due to a staffing shortage."

We offered them slave wages, but nobody wanted to be a slave.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Didn't know they had Waffle Houses up north.

[Fark user image image 635x435]


I wish we did...especially here in Washington.

/Was at a Denny's this past Sunday at 3am.
//It was a freak show.
///Like walking into the Mos Eisley cantina.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Denny's is where we went when 4Bs was full.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage."

Pay them a living wage, dumbass.
 
gadian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Closed due to staffing shortage.  Poor baby, no one wants to work for you anymore.  I bet you could collect a decent staff and management team if you paid more and/or were just a better person to work for.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This kinda goes with my observation in the other Montana thread where I said (from talking to a recent ex-resident of Montana) that people in Montana hate outsiders and are openly hostile to them.

I asked her if they have some hideous secret to hide, like they're all in a Cthulu-type cult. She said it wouldn't surprise her.

I guess people don't want to move to a state full of assholes run by assholes so they can get underpaid by chain restaurants and abused by the customers.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: "due to a staffing shortage."

We offered them slave wages, but nobody wanted to be a slave.


This. There are at least two other breakfast-type places within a mile of Denny's and they're always full and almost always have enough staff. Meanwhile, there was never anyone in Denny's and when you asked for a table, they'd tell you it was at least an hour wait for food.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage management's unwillingness to pay a competitive wage."

Fixed.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Floki: "The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage."


I heard a rumor that Red Robin closed because someone ODed on meth in the back room, but I heard it maybe 4th hand, so I'd take it with a grain of salt.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe people are tired of living in Montana.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Closed due to a staffing shortage.  Did you ask former employees why they left?  Have you tried to find out why people don't want to work for you? Then you can try to correct the problem or just close permanently.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe people are tired of living in Montana.


I'd be more inclined to say it's because many people's rents increased by about 50% in the past year. We know several people who were caught completely off-guard and had to move away.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: is this what we're reduced to

restaurant closings from a place i'll never even stop to piss in


Which is the secret ingredient in the special sauce
 
gunsmack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they all ran off and became dental floss tycoons.
 
zez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does Montana even have enough people to staff 3 business and still have some for customers?
 
Vern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: You know what line you never hear at Denny's?  "Look at that pretty waitress!"

/ducks and runs


Well, I always thought Steven was rather handsome:

achewood.comView Full Size


And yeah, the owners are probably complaining about how people just don't want to work anymore. Without realizing that people do, in fact, want to work. And they want to make money. They just don't want to work for you, because they can't actually make money based on the shiat wages you're paying them.
 
jmr61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I'm in western Montana I'm a happy man because that means I'm close to Glacier National Park.

What a magnificent place it is.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe people are tired of living in Montana.


Other parts of Montana, absolutely.  Missoula and Bozeman, nah, there's a dozen semi-retired/semi-remote techies from California or Seattle moving in every day and saying "3 beds, $700,000?  That's cheap!" and pricing out anyone who would work at Denny's.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Perhaps this isn't as accurate anymore

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dadoo: I heard a rumor that Red Robin closed because someone ODed on meth in the back room


When does that close some place? My sister is a Walgreens manager. Some guy ODed on heroin in her bathroom. She didn't even have to remove the body - the paramedics showed up and carted him out for her (but they fake pumping air into his lungs was just for show, because he was in there for a while and was dead dead). They didn't even close down the front register or photo or pharmacy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gadian: Closed due to staffing shortage.  Poor baby, no one wants to work for you anymore.  I bet you could collect a decent staff and management team if you paid more and/or were just a better person to work for.


😆 you expect people to wait to make back their investment? That is nuts. People want monthly payments of 9& 1/4th percent.  Gezzz man.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: steklo: Didn't know they had Waffle Houses up north.

[Fark user image image 635x435]

I wish we did...especially here in Washington.

/Was at a Denny's this past Sunday at 3am.
//It was a freak show.
///Like walking into the Mos Eisley cantina.


BTW....the Denny's was in Portland, and lived up to the "Keep Portland Weird" motto.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Perhaps this isn't as accurate anymore

[media0.giphy.com image 471x200]


It is still accurate because Russia SUCKS.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmr61: If I'm in western Montana I'm a happy man because that means I'm close to Glacier National Park.

What a magnificent place it is.


Shhhhh. No it isn't. Nothing to see there, you'd be bored and annoyed. Well probably annoyed.

But Glacier is a bucket list place. Make the effort and you won't be disappointed. NOW, that ticketed entry program they run? The NPS can go fark itself in the ear with a stuffed squirrel. You don't limit access to public lands you pieces of shiat.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dadoo: Floki: "The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage."

I heard a rumor that Red Robin closed because someone ODed on meth in the back room, but I heard it maybe 4th hand, so I'd take it with a grain of salt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: This kinda goes with my observation in the other Montana thread where I said (from talking to a recent ex-resident of Montana) that people in Montana hate outsiders and are openly hostile to them.

I asked her if they have some hideous secret to hide, like they're all in a Cthulu-type cult. She said it wouldn't surprise her.

I guess people don't want to move to a state full of assholes run by assholes so they can get underpaid by chain restaurants and abused by the customers.


I went to a town outside of Billings for work a few times. After work, I went to a bar, and the people weren't outright hostile, but I stuck out like a sore thumb and I could tell they didn't really want me there.

They softened up a bit when it was clear that I was just passing through and wasn't some prick from Seattle who wanted to buy a vanity ranch or whatever.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My local Dennys still has the O.G. cocktail lounge. Actually not a bad spot to get a drink if I'm being honest. Says more about the town then it does the Dennys.
 
