(Yahoo)   Article does not mention the source of the DNA which was found in the sock   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
14
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a Saturday night for me.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That must have been some sexy jewelry.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clearly he stubbed his toe and bled into the sock a little. That's the only possibility, really.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've always wondered what I would look like if I was white and not as fat as I am.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sifl and Olly wanted for questioning.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sperm loses his way #shorts #YoutubePartner
Youtube PhD9d6CwXYA
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That sock was asking for it. C'mon, it was shaped like a tube!
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A DKNY watch. You may be a thief, but have some pride in your craft, man!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: A DKNY watch. You may be a thief, but have some pride in your craft, man!


Yeah the damage he caused while breaking in was probably more than the value of that watch.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Maybe is from cinnamon roll?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: ChubbyTiger: A DKNY watch. You may be a thief, but have some pride in your craft, man!

Yeah the damage he caused while breaking in was probably more than the value of that watch.


A used DKNY watch is literally worthless.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Neondistraction: ChubbyTiger: A DKNY watch. You may be a thief, but have some pride in your craft, man!

Yeah the damage he caused while breaking in was probably more than the value of that watch.

A used DKNY watch is literally worthless.


Worthless =/= very cheap
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah the UK website. Was wondering what all the COOKKIIEEZZ crap was about.
 
