For today's dose of random BS to be upset about, here is a man who thinks advice is immoral
    Dr Farbod Akhlaghi, Autonomy, new paper, crucial life choices, new job, transformative experiences  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he wrote a paper advising everyone to not give advice.

And some people out there just don't seem to respect professors of higher education anymore.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

My guess is that he's between the ages of 18-35
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

More importantly, he probably majored in ethics.

They're the f*cking worst.

/philosophy was one of my majors
//hates ethics
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd take him more seriously if he weren't named after a Was Not Was lyric.

/Boom boom, Akhlaghi boomboom
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I work with a lot of people who strongly adhere to this. No matter what you ask them they avoid any meaningful answer.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Attention whoring in academia?
It may be more likely than you think.
Depending, of course, on how unlikely you think it is.
 
starzman2003
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh you can give ot. But many times they don't follow it. So why bother?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dr Farbod Akhlaghi, a moral philosopher at Christ's College, argues that everyone has a right to "self authorship", so must make decisions about transformative experiences for themselves.

Giving someone advice is not the same as making decisions for them. I give my son advice all the time. It's based on my experiences with many of the same challenges and situations he deals with every day. But he makes every single decision himself. Sometimes he makes the same decision I made, sometimes he takes a different path. It's my job to advise. That's it.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

If you can write a big, fat, thick, serious-sounding paper about something absolutely shiat-f**king preposterous, you can attract some attention.
And that's roughly 2/3 of the battle, in academia.
 
Bungles
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Advice from family and friends is questionable for reasons entirely outside the scope of this paper (his core thesis - according to the article - is that given advice is necessarily about future events, and that future events are definitionally unknowable - no advice can be "true", and it prevents self-discovery. IE "advice" is like cheating on a test from someone who does not know the test.

A much more convincing approach to condemning advice is psychological not philosophical - most people giving advice are unconsciously defending their own life decisions and are not impartial - eg people who didn't go to university or did badly tend to advise people not to go to university, not because that's best for the person they're talking to, but because they're framing their own narrative. The same applies to parents attempting to gain meaning to their own lives through the achievements of their children.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DNRTFA.

I've largely stopped giving unsolicited advice, especially to adults.  All kinds of reasons.  My experience isn't their experience.  It's just rude to not trust people to adult on their own.  I can offer zero degree of success.  My advice carries the risk of loss.  Yapping at a captive audience is a flat out vermin move.

That said, I love giving advice... so when I do, I phrase it in the context of "this is what I've done in my circumstances."  Then it's up to the other person if they want to interpret my situation/actions and emulate or avoid my nonsense.

So, less advicey these days, and more "here's something to consider, or not."

But hey, if you read the tabloid article, if you bought his book, you were seeking his advice on non advice giving, and you have no one to blame but yourself.  I didn't force you to read all of this either.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I think that is a great example of irony and hypocrisy all rolled into one.  Which itself is ironic, because people normally confuse those terms.  In this case, we have the rare example of both at once.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Life is too short to not learn from the mistakes of others.
 
brilett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He should keep his advice to himself.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

So her ADVICE was to not give advice.

She seems very smart and stable.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's good to keep an open mind, but not so open your brain falls out.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Giving advice is not immoral.

Forcing people to accept that 'advice' on the other hand...
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good advice:
Brush your teeth
Mind your business
Keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your damn mouth.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My grandfather gave me this immortal advice: always buy a quality buggy whip.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone hates Moral Philosophy professors.
 
sleze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

THIS.  He's arguing an absurd topic that does not reflect reality.  Is Christ's College some shiatty, nonsense evangelical school like we have in the states?
 
Fliegan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dr Farbod Akhlaghi, a moral philosopher at Christ's College, argues that everyone has a right to "self authorship", so must make decisions about transformative experiences for themselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Big Dear Abby will take care of him.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But this is in itself advice, bad though it may be, so it appears he has reached a paradox.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The problem with ethics as a course of study is that in real life, you know damn well what's ethical inside of milliseconds.  At least you do if you're not broken inside.  Studying the question has never in the history of ever improved the situation or raised anyone's standards.  Quite the opposite.  They go full Costanza.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fano: But this is in itself advice, bad though it may be, so it appears he has reached a paradox.


Which leaves us with a serious question.  Is the author completely clueless, or just an asshole?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Definitely not. That doesn't preclude someone affiliated with the university from having an utterly absurd take on occasion, but that's a whole separate matter from the educational quality.
 
synithium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Or do we overlook the entire context of "transformational choices" versus "non-transformational choices"?

Every time there is a student loan topic you hear some people whine that they were given terrible advice on a transformational choice, and that their autonomy was usurped by parents and educators forcing them to take on mountains of debt.

While I don't think the author is correct necessarily about not giving advice, there is definitely a different approach one should take when advising people on ultimately personal decisions that have long-lasting impact.

If I want advice on what to eat for lunch, that's meaningless.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never Take Advice From A Hypocrite
Youtube k60DRguL5Cw
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, wait!

This guy is from the College of Christ?!  Wasn't Satan the one who wanted self authorship, and God the one who wanted mindless conformity?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I ain't watching a video, but I did notice on the Appalachian Trail that if you got a blister, you'd have a dozen other hikers with worse blisters attempting to give you their blister therapy method.  Maybe it's just me, but I want the advice from hikers who don't get blisters.
 
sleze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Huh.  I would imagine that when someone so publicly displays their incompetence (or attention whoring), they would soon find themselves UN-affiliated.
 
