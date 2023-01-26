 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Two vicious killers now being hunted across Ireland after bolting on train, could be anywhere. Fark: Prison officials let them out on temporary release. Ultra Fark: One has done this on three occasions before   (thesun.ie) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murderers serving life sentences. Prison officials: we're going to let you out, briefly, come right back.

I think I found your problem...

Violent offenders should serve their time, no exceptions, no excuses. You want to reduce prison population? Release the low-level drug offenders. Put the nonviolent types on house arrest. Violent criminals belong behind bars, without exception.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is "temporary release?"

They're in prison.  Prison is punishment, and part of that punishment is that you miss weddings, funerals, anniversaries, graduations, bar-mitzvahs, etc.  Letting people out temporarily for those sorts of events totally defeats the purpose of prison.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Two convicts are serving life sentences for brutally killing their friends. They escape from prison together on a train and ... become friends. It's buddy movie gold!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: What the fark is "temporary release?"

They're in prison.  Prison is punishment, and part of that punishment is that you miss weddings, funerals, anniversaries, graduations, bar-mitzvahs, etc.  Letting people out temporarily for those sorts of events totally defeats the purpose of prison.


Compassion might say the exceptions should be funerals and saying goodbye...

//with you on most of those, however.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet her time behind bars at Hydebank Wood prison was extended due to her habit of trying to escape.

She tries to escape, they extend her time behind bars, then give her a temporary release.

Come back at 2 on Wednesday dearie. If you're not here we'll have to extend your stay again, they yelled as she was running away.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: wage0048: What the fark is "temporary release?"

They're in prison.  Prison is punishment, and part of that punishment is that you miss weddings, funerals, anniversaries, graduations, bar-mitzvahs, etc.  Letting people out temporarily for those sorts of events totally defeats the purpose of prison.

Compassion might say the exceptions should be funerals and saying goodbye...

//with you on most of those, however.


They didn't show compassion in their crimes, they don't get it from us.

Part of being in prison is missing out on those moments, and it's intentional.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you need bangers and mash there's no stopping
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: What the fark is "temporary release?"

They're in prison.  Prison is punishment, and part of that punishment is that you miss weddings, funerals, anniversaries, graduations, bar-mitzvahs, etc.  Letting people out temporarily for those sorts of events totally defeats the purpose of prison.


Prison isn't supposed to be punishment. It's supposed to rehabilitate, and give time for contemplation.  Unfortunately, criminals are usually either dumb or psychopathic, so it doesn't work.  The main purpose now is just keeping criminals away from their victims.

All of which is to say: Don't let killers out.  Duh.
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here comes the avalanche of conservative "lock everyone away forever" crap.
Yes, on the face this seems like they were foolish to let these 2 out, but I bet there is a bit more going on than this barely coherent article suggests. Who writes like this??
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: Here comes the avalanche of conservative "lock everyone away forever" crap.
Yes, on the face this seems like they were foolish to let these 2 out, but I bet there is a bit more going on than this barely coherent article suggests. Who writes like this??


People who are being terrified by two vicious killers, that's who!
 
Cheron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh man this is going to tank Michael Dukakis' chances to become president
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: ElFugawz: Here comes the avalanche of conservative "lock everyone away forever" crap.
Yes, on the face this seems like they were foolish to let these 2 out, but I bet there is a bit more going on than this barely coherent article suggests. Who writes like this??

People who are being terrified by two vicious killers, that's who!


By incoherent I was referring to the use of language here.
Also, before people get teh wrong idea, I do believe that the prison officials farked up here. I'm just hesitant to buy the whole story as the sun presents it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thingster: Somaticasual: wage0048: What the fark is "temporary release?"

They're in prison.  Prison is punishment, and part of that punishment is that you miss weddings, funerals, anniversaries, graduations, bar-mitzvahs, etc.  Letting people out temporarily for those sorts of events totally defeats the purpose of prison.

Compassion might say the exceptions should be funerals and saying goodbye...

//with you on most of those, however.

They didn't show compassion in their crimes, they don't get it from us.

Part of being in prison is missing out on those moments, and it's intentional.


OTOH, that's their moral failure - and their actions are punished. But, whether it's the US or Ireland, society needs to rise above that to punish them fairly based on a better moral standing. Their life is effectively over. Letting someone attend a funeral is just basic human dignity, and keeps that moral high ground where it needs to be.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thesun.ieView Full Size


Travelling that light, they'll be hard to track down.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Here comes the avalanche of conservative "lock everyone away forever" crap.
Yes, on the face this seems like they were foolish to let these 2 out, but I bet there is a bit more going on than this barely coherent article suggests. Who writes like this??


FTFA: "Meanwhile, her pal McParland has a long criminal history including a conviction for attempted murder.
While at Maghaberry Prison, after being sentenced to at least 16 years, he has taken writing classes and enrolled in a journalism course.

So, a work-release program of sorts?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fark em they're loyalists
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pre-release testing scheme? Seems to be going well.

Also.....NORTHERN IRELAND IS DANGEROUS OOGA BOOGA, BETTER OPPRESS THEM SOME MORE.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should check Belgium.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Yet her time behind bars at Hydebank Wood prison was extended due to her habit of trying to escape.

She tries to escape, they extend her time behind bars, then give her a temporary release.

Come back at 2 on Wednesday dearie. If you're not here we'll have to extend your stay again, they yelled as she was running away.


I've started humming Look Down from Les Miserables.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Murderers serving life sentences. Prison officials: we're going to let you out, briefly, come right back.

I think I found your problem...

Violent offenders should serve their time, no exceptions, no excuses. You want to reduce prison population? Release the low-level drug offenders. Put the nonviolent types on house arrest. Violent criminals belong behind bars, without exception.


I can buy letting them out under heavy, heavy escort for funerals or final visits when a family member is dead or dying.  Otherwise, yeah
 
BigChad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: wage0048: What the fark is "temporary release?"

They're in prison.  Prison is punishment, and part of that punishment is that you miss weddings, funerals, anniversaries, graduations, bar-mitzvahs, etc.  Letting people out temporarily for those sorts of events totally defeats the purpose of prison.

Compassion might say the exceptions should be funerals and saying goodbye...

//with you on most of those, however.


Think of all the events the deceased has missed.
Fark that, if you can't do the time don't do the crime.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
McDonagh was jailed in 2006 for stabbing a drinking pal
McParland was banged up for the brutal murder of his pal in 1997

I'm guessing "pal" has a different meaning in Ireland?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Murderers serving life sentences. Prison officials: we're going to let you out, briefly, come right back.

I think I found your problem...

Violent offenders should serve their time, no exceptions, no excuses. You want to reduce prison population? Release the low-level drug offenders. Put the nonviolent types on house arrest. Violent criminals belong behind bars, without exception.


Fun Fact: Many Irish prisons just let nonviolent inmates police themselves. They have all sorts of programs that help them succeed in life outside the prison. You know what the results are? Fewer people re-incarcerated. And they have a much smaller prison system.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Thingster: Somaticasual: wage0048: What the fark is "temporary release?"

They're in prison.  Prison is punishment, and part of that punishment is that you miss weddings, funerals, anniversaries, graduations, bar-mitzvahs, etc.  Letting people out temporarily for those sorts of events totally defeats the purpose of prison.

Compassion might say the exceptions should be funerals and saying goodbye...

//with you on most of those, however.

They didn't show compassion in their crimes, they don't get it from us.

Part of being in prison is missing out on those moments, and it's intentional.

OTOH, that's their moral failure - and their actions are punished. But, whether it's the US or Ireland, society needs to rise above that to punish them fairly based on a better moral standing. Their life is effectively over. Letting someone attend a funeral is just basic human dignity, and keeps that moral high ground where it needs to be.



On one hand, society is judged on how it treats its prisoners.  On the other hand, it is the government's first responsibility to protect the innocent.

I believe in the majority of prisoners being allowed to be released under stringent security to attend things like funerals, or to see dying relatives for the last time, or to receive the same medical care they would receive if they weren't imprisoned.


But while we try and maintain the "moral high ground" we have to be cognizant of the fact that there are evil and treacherous human beings in this world, and there always will be.  We have an even higher moral obligation to the people who can't protect themselves from such people than we do to the people who have exhibited such behavior in the past.

I have a hard time reconciling the idea of the "moral high ground" of allowing someone who is in prison for murder being released to attend a funeral and then committing another murder.  What about the obligation to the victim, their family & loved ones?  I don't think those people would be interested in hearing discussion of moral high ground.
 
BigChad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:
I can buy letting them out under heavy, heavy escort for funerals or final visits when a family member is dead or dying.  Otherwise, yeah

No, fark that.

You missed your parent's dying? Tough sh*t, shouldn't have killed that dude.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigChad: Some Junkie Cosmonaut:
I can buy letting them out under heavy, heavy escort for funerals or final visits when a family member is dead or dying.  Otherwise, yeah

No, fark that.

You missed your parent's dying? Tough sh*t, shouldn't have killed that dude.


Yep, this.  You kill someone, your life is effectively over and the State's duty is to protect society from you.  If the way the state handles that responsibility makes you sad, too farking bad.  You made the decision to kill someone.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: Somaticasual: Thingster: Somaticasual: wage0048: What the fark is "temporary release?"

They're in prison.  Prison is punishment, and part of that punishment is that you miss weddings, funerals, anniversaries, graduations, bar-mitzvahs, etc.  Letting people out temporarily for those sorts of events totally defeats the purpose of prison.

Compassion might say the exceptions should be funerals and saying goodbye...

//with you on most of those, however.

They didn't show compassion in their crimes, they don't get it from us.

Part of being in prison is missing out on those moments, and it's intentional.

OTOH, that's their moral failure - and their actions are punished. But, whether it's the US or Ireland, society needs to rise above that to punish them fairly based on a better moral standing. Their life is effectively over. Letting someone attend a funeral is just basic human dignity, and keeps that moral high ground where it needs to be.


On one hand, society is judged on how it treats its prisoners.  On the other hand, it is the government's first responsibility to protect the innocent.

I believe in the majority of prisoners being allowed to be released under stringent security to attend things like funerals, or to see dying relatives for the last time, or to receive the same medical care they would receive if they weren't imprisoned.


But while we try and maintain the "moral high ground" we have to be cognizant of the fact that there are evil and treacherous human beings in this world, and there always will be.  We have an even higher moral obligation to the people who can't protect themselves from such people than we do to the people who have exhibited such behavior in the past.

I have a hard time reconciling the idea of the "moral high ground" of allowing someone who is in prison for murder being released to attend a funeral and then committing another murder.  What about the obligation to the victim, their family & loved ones?  I don't think those people wo ...


Fully agreed on "they should be escorted".
As it stands, I'll concede this was an idiotic way to do it for the gardai.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: beezeltown: Murderers serving life sentences. Prison officials: we're going to let you out, briefly, come right back.

I think I found your problem...

Violent offenders should serve their time, no exceptions, no excuses. You want to reduce prison population? Release the low-level drug offenders. Put the nonviolent types on house arrest. Violent criminals belong behind bars, without exception.

Fun Fact: Many Irish prisons just let nonviolent inmates police themselves. They have all sorts of programs that help them succeed in life outside the prison. You know what the results are? Fewer people re-incarcerated. And they have a much smaller prison system.


How does this system benefit the shareholders?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This coming from the Sun I'm now questioning the existence of killers, Ireland, and trains.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Always "vicious killers".  Never hear stories of "reluctant killers" or "nonchalant killers".
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Yet her time behind bars at Hydebank Wood prison was extended due to her habit of trying to escape.

She tries to escape, they extend her time behind bars, then give her a temporary release.

Come back at 2 on Wednesday dearie. If you're not here we'll have to extend your stay again, they yelled as she was running away.


I learned a few weeks ago that it is not a crime to try and escape from a German prison.  Basically, they figure it is a natural instinct to want to escape so it would be unjust to treat it as an additional crime.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: iheartscotch: beezeltown: Murderers serving life sentences. Prison officials: we're going to let you out, briefly, come right back.

I think I found your problem...

Violent offenders should serve their time, no exceptions, no excuses. You want to reduce prison population? Release the low-level drug offenders. Put the nonviolent types on house arrest. Violent criminals belong behind bars, without exception.

Fun Fact: Many Irish prisons just let nonviolent inmates police themselves. They have all sorts of programs that help them succeed in life outside the prison. You know what the results are? Fewer people re-incarcerated. And they have a much smaller prison system.

How does this system benefit the shareholders?


My wife has several cousins that work in Irish prisons.   None of them have to worry about maximizing value, their health insurance, or dying because they can't get treatment.   They're all huge dudes, but it is surprising how little that matters when you take violence out of the system except where it is absolutely necessary.

Also worth noting that these chuckleheads escaped *into* the republic from the north.   My guess is they either know someone in Dublin, or are well on their way to mainland Europe by now.   I'll weight the former over the latter.
 
