(Kent Online)   UK Schoolgirl from quiet rural area stabbed in leg with prison shank made from a pair of scissors. Headmaster claims the incident has been blown out of all proportion by the media and the blood-splattered wall was like that when he got there   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to my upbringing, that means the boy has a crush on her and she should be flattered.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a school shooting
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welcome to Obama's America.
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why would you make a shank out of scissors? I thought you made shanks out of the end of your toothbrush you sharpened using a prison razor.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another brick in the wall.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ifky: Why would you make a shank out of scissors? I thought you made shanks out of the end of your toothbrush you sharpened using a prison razor.


Pretty sure prisoners would choose metal scissors over a plastic toothbrush for a shank.  They use toothbrushes out of necessity, not choice.  Shank is a general term, it doesn't just mean a sharpened toothbrush.
 
Thingster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is half a broken scissor really a "shank"?  It's just a knife at that point.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SecretAgentWoman: According to my upbringing, that means the boy has a crush on her and she should be flattered.


It was the pulling of pony-tails in my elementary school that indicated a boy liked a girl.

times have changed I suppose.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Highly underrated movie.  The pencil sharpener into a spear was my favorite improvised weapon.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA:   Daisy was seen by the school nurse before being taken to A&E at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.
"My other half took her to hospital - they stuck the holes back together and plastered her up," Mr Andrew said.

I'm pretty sure that her dad installs drywall for a living. Regardless, looking at the picture of two Band-Aids on the back of her leg it's hard to image that she bled enough to "fill her shoe" and then leave a wall looking like it is a prop from Carrie.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gotta love how the scissors started out as rounded off "safety" scissors.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The correct term is "shiv".  Shank is a verb.

Eddie Alfano Ad Council Commercial
Youtube Cqi8-HlHmLU
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: SecretAgentWoman: According to my upbringing, that means the boy has a crush on her and she should be flattered.

It was the pulling of pony-tails in my elementary school that indicated a boy liked a girl.

times have changed I suppose.


The "got your nose" game is played a little differently now.
 
