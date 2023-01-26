 Skip to content
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone call Dirk Gently.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Someone call Dirk Gently.


Damnit. Too late already.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well cut it in half
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I really don't know how you can look at those stairs and say 'yeah, this'll fit'

Hopefully they don't have to carry anyone down those stairs in a stretcher.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*blinks*

The company name is "Designers of Ass 4 U"?

*blinks*
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was going to bemoan the fact that a friend's joke superceded a more accurate Dirk Gently joke, but it seems my fellow farkers have it covered.

/it was an act of god
//but which god was it?
///
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's time for mid-century folding lawn chairs to become the latest "indoor" furniture craze.
Those tiny-house people would be all over it.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I haven't watched Friends since it aired, but that episode and Ross as the obnoxious roommate that wants people to "keep it down" at 8:00 pm on a Tuesday were my two favorites.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Our old apartment in Ocean Grove was literally in a house split right down the middle along the stairs. We had to fold our matress up like a taco to get it up the stairs.

But this house in the article... they built it that way... smh.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The best part is that the delivery people wanted him to sign for it as delivered despite it being stuck in the staircase, and the company using that as proof that it was indeed delivered.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ugh. My staircase is roughly the same layout, except with a solid half wall instead of spindles.

Never tried taking a couch up, but replacing a queen mattress last year was near impossible.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x480]


Had the opportunity to do that from a 3rd floor balcony into the dirt parking area behind the apartment.

It was a sleeper sofa and it hit the ground with such a satisfying crunch and dust cloud.

There was no way I was taking that thing down those narrow wooden stairs only to curb it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The best part is that the delivery people wanted him to sign for it as delivered despite it being stuck in the staircase, and the company using that as proof that it was indeed delivered.


I think the best part is the homeowner took a picture, photographic evidence, of the mis-delivery, released it to the press, and the delivery people want to contest it.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

starsrift: NM Volunteer: The best part is that the delivery people wanted him to sign for it as delivered despite it being stuck in the staircase, and the company using that as proof that it was indeed delivered.

I think the best part is the homeowner took a picture, photographic evidence, of the mis-delivery, released it to the press, and the delivery people want to contest it.


Article said that the delivery people left it on a landing.  Seems the company is disputing that their people jammed it in the stairway.
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: starsrift: NM Volunteer: The best part is that the delivery people wanted him to sign for it as delivered despite it being stuck in the staircase, and the company using that as proof that it was indeed delivered.

I think the best part is the homeowner took a picture, photographic evidence, of the mis-delivery, released it to the press, and the delivery people want to contest it.

Article said that the delivery people left it on a landing.  Seems the company is disputing that their people jammed it in the stairway.


Exactly. And I mean, you can plainly see that the staircase doesn't have a landing.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Ugh. My staircase is roughly the same layout, except with a solid half wall instead of spindles.

Never tried taking a couch up, but replacing a queen mattress last year was near impossible.


My house is similar. The mattress fit up there just fine but the box spring didn't. I had to take the fabric bottom off, cut the frame in half, fold it up, and then put it back together upstairs.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
McGrits:

//but which god was it?


After careful consideration and taking into the current wind speed and direction, Dirk could only reply: "Yes"
 
