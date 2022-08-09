 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 337 of WW3: Huge explosions shook Kyiv and air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine on Thursday morning during a missile attack. This 24 hours after commitments made by US and Germany to send battle tanks. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
34
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Kiev, Ukraine's state broadcaster Suspilne, World War II, Dnieper River, partially-occupied regions of Ukraine  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Belarus: We're just doing  troop rotation and training stuff

Ukraine: OK, but if you come over here, we will kill the Fark out of you...

Belarus: Gymnastics and stuff, plus we reject Ukraine's offer of a non-aggression pact

Uke's: Oh yeah, you don't say...
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One killed, two wounded in missile strike on Kyiv - Klitschko
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russians shell Kherson region 36 times on Jan 25, killing two civilians
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'Stugna-P/Skif' at work

boom
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's the updated leopard count?
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 14 to January 20 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The father of world tennis star Novak #Djokovic Srđan stood next to a man with a #Russian flag with a z-swastika on his shirt after his son's match and then said "Long live the Russians." pic.twitter.com/vJXh9I4U9C
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"In December, an employee of the #German Federal Intelligence Service (#BND) was arrested for possible espionage for #Russia. On Sunday, a suspected accomplice was now arrested in #Munich", writes Bayerischer Rundfunk.https://t.co/lvXVF6Cf5r
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vlad the Mad is mad

So sad.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
mederu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The chance for Ukrainian army in Bakhmut | Abrams Tanks Approved USA❤UA
Youtube sFcXzux1TRs

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: What's the updated leopard count?


Gunter Glieben Glauchen Globen
 
mederu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
25 Jan: First Results. Russian LOSSES SKYROCKET | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube gwZLw5xflQg

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* In sporting news, four men have taken the gold medal in international Tennis trolling by displaying banned Russian flags at the Australian Open, an act for which they were escorted out of the park by police and according to some reports fed to drop bears. This display of patriotism took place after Novak Djokovic beat Russian player Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament, a victory which ignited the traditional Australian Punching of the Kangaroos and will result in Rublev being sent to the Crimean front should he dare return to Russia. The fate of the four men currently remains unknown, but undercover FSB agents are collecting bags of drop bear feces in the hopes of both identifying remains and providing Foreign Minister Lavrov new and interesting balls of poop to roll around the next time he is lycanthropically shapeshifted into dung beetle form.

* Last night's episode of the heartwarming children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the lovable rapscallion Jon injected brake fluid directly into his eyes before vomiting blood on a school bus filled with parochial school children and nuns, was not a signal to The Resistance.

* Reports that Ukrainian President Zelensky has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'nobody' who is not interested in peace or negotiations highlights the difficult territory that diplomacy must overcome, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said today. "In the interests of peace, both sides must come together to conquer their differences, have their disagreements destroyed by missile attack on civilians, and let their petty squabbles be crushed, raped, and looted under the boots of the victorious Russian Army." The spokesman then took a brief moment to furiously masturbate to a picture of dead bodies while screaming "KILL! KILL! KILL!"  A follow-up meeting is planned for this afternoon, where a round table of diplomats will explain Russia's proposal for a peaceful nuclear Armageddon.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Vlad the Mad is mad

So sad.


I move that VladTheMad be replaced with KangTheMad.
 
mederu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flab: KangTheMad: What's the updated leopard count?

Gunter Glieben Glauchen Globen


Alright!
I got somethin' to say, it's better to kill orcs, than let them have their way
Def Leppard - Rock Of Ages
Youtube nhSdljm909Y
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alternate Nitter URL's list
/Thanks again, danceswithcrows
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flab: KangTheMad: What's the updated leopard count?

Gunter Glieben Glauchen Globen


So that's what this words are
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: SpectroBoy: Vlad the Mad is mad

So sad.

I move that VladTheMad be replaced with KangTheMad.


I have always wanted to be a despot
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Alternate Nitter URL's list
/Thanks again, danceswithcrows


Wouldn't Alternate Nitter be something like Shiatter or Twitter?

\ I repeat myself
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Polish Hussar: SpectroBoy: Vlad the Mad is mad

So sad.

I move that VladTheMad be replaced with KangTheMad.

I have always wanted to be a despot


Don't forget the "s", unless you really like stuff.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ukraine's Security Service uncovers suspected Russian spy in its ranks
 
mederu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.tagesspiegel.de/internationales/10000-dollar-kopfpramie-7000-dollar-monatslohn-auch-deutsche-kampfen-fur-die-russische-wagner-gruppe-in-der-ukraine-9232377.html
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

The father of world tennis star Novak #Djokovic Srđan stood next to a man with a #Russian flag with a z-swastika on his shirt after his son's match and then said "Long live the Russians." pic.twitter.com/vJXh9I4U9C
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023


1. His dad is obviously an asshole and an attention whore.
2. Djokovic is also an asshole and an attention whore.

This being said, we do not always agree with our parents, so I wouldn't blame Novak for the antics of his Make-Serbia-Great-Again dad.  He probably had other things in his mind at the time.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flab: Tracianne:

The father of world tennis star Novak #Djokovic Srđan stood next to a man with a #Russian flag with a z-swastika on his shirt after his son's match and then said "Long live the Russians." pic.twitter.com/vJXh9I4U9C
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023


1. His dad is obviously an asshole and an attention whore.
2. Djokovic is also an asshole and an attention whore.

This being said, we do not always agree with our parents, so I wouldn't blame Novak for the antics of his Make-Serbia-Great-Again dad.  He probably had other things in his mind at the time.


How did tennis even become a sport? Like, who was the person that thought "Hey, let's take my dog's toy and smack it around with this old-school snowshoe"
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Flab: KangTheMad: What's the updated leopard count?

Gunter Glieben Glauchen Globen

So that's what this words are


Nothing is obscure on Fark.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Flab: Tracianne:

The father of world tennis star Novak #Djokovic Srđan stood next to a man with a #Russian flag with a z-swastika on his shirt after his son's match and then said "Long live the Russians." pic.twitter.com/vJXh9I4U9C
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023


1. His dad is obviously an asshole and an attention whore.
2. Djokovic is also an asshole and an attention whore.

This being said, we do not always agree with our parents, so I wouldn't blame Novak for the antics of his Make-Serbia-Great-Again dad.  He probably had other things in his mind at the time.

How did tennis even become a sport? Like, who was the person that thought "Hey, let's take my dog's toy and smack it around with this old-school snowshoe"


Apparently bored French monks.  Probably having nothing to do while the grape juice was fermenting in their caskets.

The name comes from "Tenez" which literally translates to "Hold this" but can also mean "Here you go!" or "Take that! motherfarker!"
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: Zelenskyy 'not interested' in meeting 'nobody' Putin for peace talks

In an exclusive interview with Kay Burley, the Ukrainian president is dismissive of Vladimir Putin, recalls the night of the Russian invasion and talks about the war's impact on his family. He says his priority is to protect his people and the war will only end when the Russians leave.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Electricians finally arrived so power going off.,..back later.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x885]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]


Another busy day. I like this.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.