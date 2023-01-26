 Skip to content
(WOWK Charleston)   Early contender for Mugshot of the Year   (wowktv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, Barbour County, West Virginia, Sammy Martz, West Virginia, Philippi, West Virginia, Sheriff, law enforcement, EMS care  
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This ol' boy has a whole series of mugshots.  The one from the article is prolly the best.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He seems like a fun guy to invite to a party, at least until the meth runs out.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a strong contenders, subs.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why he had a butane torch.
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hi-Grade West Virginia Crude
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Barney Google
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It would be hilarious if it wasn't for the crime committed. Holy hell.
 
