‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Its jist sad at this point.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
funny peculiar I'd buy.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the pinnacle of Capitalism? Tons of cash seem to result in brain-damaged narcissistic, fascist-leaning dipschitts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elon, you are the Spalding Gray of douche.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bought this silly thing and barely know how it goes! Ha ha, funny for shareholders!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's still punching down at the people he inconvenienced.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Money can't buy you a personality, I guess.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He seems sometimes to speak as if he's the only person he's spoken to in weeks, as if he's suffering from some kind of cabin fever.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: He seems sometimes to speak as if he's the only person he's spoken to in weeks, as if he's suffering from some kind of cabin fever.


That's the most horrifying thought. It's probably true as well.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DON'T  scroll down
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: This is the pinnacle of Capitalism? Tons of cash seem to result in brain-damaged narcissistic, fascist-leaning dipschitts.


"leaning"
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine spending billions of dollars only to out yourself as a thin-skinned, unfunny racist who ran two formerly successful companies right into the ground.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Twit more like
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Billions of dollars and you can still tell he's deeply sad and unhappy.

Oh well.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sad Trombone Wah Wah Wah Fail Sound Effect
Youtube LukyMYp2noo
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He may not be funny, but we're still laughing at him!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mother says I'm "handsome"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MissedThePoint: Mr. Twit more like


Mr. Twat
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: MissedThePoint: Mr. Twit more like

Mr. Twat


He originally had changed it to head twit.

/let that sink in!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Imagine spending billions of dollars only to out yourself as a thin-skinned, unfunny racist who ran two formerly successful companies right into the ground.


He's filled plenty of lawsuits over criticism that already showed that.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

elonmusk: Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back 🤣


I go into the DIY store, and I come out with a pony!... what am I like?!

--Alan Carr
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
His journey to wear Kleenex boxes for shoes is well under way.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'Mr. Threw Away 44 Billion Dollars' isn't as catchy I guess.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Znuh: This is the pinnacle of Capitalism? Tons of cash seem to result in brain-damaged narcissistic, fascist-leaning dipschitts.


Money doesn't make people into stupid racist fascists,  smart racist fascists are good at conquest and wealth accumulation and create societies where their dumb kids are protected by a wall of wealth and can fail upwards.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Imagine spending billions of dollars only to out yourself as a thin-skinned, unfunny racist who ran two formerly successful companies right into the ground.


he's so deeply uncool.  a grown man... broadcasting every trivial, idle thought... pursuing personal vendettas in front of millions of strangers... making grandiose, illadvised, or damaging claims...

like a really insecure teenage girl with multiple borderline personality disorders
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A good polka it is, for my good friend Elmo.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm so tired of living in a society that is so aggressively stupid.

th.bing.comView Full Size

Need to start my neo-hippie commune focused on making contact with aliens and escaping this rock. We won't come back for you.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Everybody's funny, now you funny too.
 
Fereals
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A natural clown.
 
groppet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Imagine spending billions of dollars only to out yourself as a thin-skinned, unfunny racist who ran two formerly successful companies right into the ground.


I was surprised to see Tesla made 12 billion, must be easier to do things without the man child there getting in the way.
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe if you didn't fire most of the people that worked there you could have someone fix it for you.
 
Utter Genius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: DON'T  scroll down


Let me guess. You saw extremely popular opinions that normal & healthy people have, like this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ask his kids how they feel about stupid names.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
hugelolcdn.comView Full Size

For the Younglings.
 
