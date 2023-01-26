 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Giant douche arrested and charged with setting Illinois Planned Parenthood fire   (cbsnews.com) divider line
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Bravo for the headline, submitter!
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good.jpg
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
32 years old and nothing better to do than be a domestic terrorist.  Pathetic.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's gonna be feeling not so fresh in prison.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He might not have been bullied so much (on Fark) if he'd adjusted spacing or pronunciation to Mas Sengill

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made himself disposable.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/news/local-news/watch-the-many-mugshots-of-tyler-massengill/
 
lefty248
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope he gets 40 years. Hopefully that will discourage other douchebags in the future.
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Tyler Massengill..."

Lol wut?!
 
Yoeman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This dude looks awfully familiar.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And by painting the doors of his beater truck, he thought he was going to get a clean and refreshing getaway.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is that the guy who set himself on fire trying to burn down the Planned Parenthood?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't blame me- I voted for turd sandwich.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trik: https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/news/local-news/watch-the-many-mugshots-of-tyler-massengill/


He sounds nice.
 
someonelse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Trik: https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/news/local-news/watch-the-many-mugshots-of-tyler-massengill/


He's very bad at getting away with things, isn't he.
 
blasterz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Icing on the cake: most downstate Illinois Planned Parenthood locations don't even offer abortions, so this guy was essentially trying to deprive women the opportunity for low cost pap smears and other health services.
 
brilett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not saying that she should get to sterilize his nethers with a butane torch. But I'm not saying it's an idea completely lacking merit.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He also told investigators that if the fire caused "a little delay" in a patient receiving services at the clinic, then it may have been "all worth it," the complaint said.

If convicted as charged, Massengill faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Let us know if you feel that way in year 39.
 
