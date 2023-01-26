 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   If you see a man with half an ear, avoid that man. He'll only listen to half of what you say   (ladbible.com) divider line
MythRender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you should just Van Gogh away?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get his autograph, it's Evander Holyfield?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm gonna cut off his ears and cut out his eyes and put his eyes where his ears were so he can see what I said!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby failed math?

Man with half an ear still has 75% ear capacity.

I are intelligent.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythRender: So you should just Van Gogh away?


Judging from the mugshot, he probably pronounce "Gogh" like it rhymes with frog.
 
englaja
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've seen this film...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's very good, and based on the original Mark Chopper Read's autobiography (which was largely lies, embellishments, and outright plagiarism from other crime stories, though he did have his ears cut off)
//Australia's ability to make pop culture heroes out of criminal thugs who can simply spin a good yarn (tell a good tall story) is disconcerting but unsurprising given our history
 
moku9
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the most hearing he could lose is 1/4.


i are smart also
 
