(BBC-US)   Twitter sued in Germany for failing to follow the "don't show nazi shiat in Germany" law   (bbc.com) divider line
    Obvious, Antisemitism, Jews, Mr Musk, The Holocaust, Nazi Germany, social network, Israel, Jewish people  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.

/the lawsuit, I mean, not the whole "Musk allowing Nazis to spread their hate without consequence" business
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Serious politicians and journalists need to GTFO of Twitter. It took only a few months to devolve into 4chan /pol/, just like we said it would be when Musk declared it a free-for-all.

Example: replies to Adam Schiff's post today complaining about Facebook's ill-advised decision to allow Trump back on the platform. All of the Schiff threads from today are similarly enshiattified.

Fark user imageView Full Size


All of the top comments are MAGA shiatposters

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is not a website I prefer to spend much time engaging with. I go there now only for certain content and bail.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, well what do you know. I guess losing 80% of your employees might result in a few important things falling through the cracks.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark.com is obviously a much better wobsite to spend your time engaging with.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We like our wob.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: Huh, well what do you know. I guess losing 80% of your employees might result in a few important things falling through the cracks.


I have to hand it to the guy who convinced Melon to buy twatter. That is evil comic book genius level of planning.

Convince some rich idiot to go broke buying a company, but not so stupid, he wants the company to implode, so he magically cuts funding to staff to help twatter devolve into 4chan.

They thought of everything. Right down to the little bonesaw gift in the mail.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adam Schiff? WaPo says he is a conspiracy theoristSchiff and Swalwell, who misled Americans into believing they had seen secret evidence Trump conspired with Russia when no such evidence existed. Schiff repeatedly claimed his Intelligence Committee had unearthed "plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy." On "Meet the Press" he declared "I can't go into the particulars, but there is more than circumstantial evidence now," and assured ABC News that Trump's Russia conspiracy is of "a size and scope probably beyond Watergate." A few months later, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III announced the evidence "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government."

It's okay though because the Editors wrote a nice letter of recommendation for him.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Content and community wise?  Yes, it is.  One of the reasons why I come here is because the conversations on this site do not resemble 4chan / youtube comments.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sex this year.  Have you had it?  Good luck to your future in slaying pussy.
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

433: Sex this year.  Have you had it?  Good luck to your future in slaying pussy.


Cythraul: Content and community wise?  Yes, it is.  One of the reasons why I come here is because the conversations on this site do not resemble 4chan / youtube comments.


I mean, you can't make this stuff up.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Having worked on certain video game franchises that are set during WW2, as well as other games that made references to things like nukes, boy howdy let me tell you that Germany takes that shiat VERY seriously.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
starsrif

t: I mean, you can't make this stuff up.


oh no, lol
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where's the line on what's antisemitic? Would "I hate it when people like Bernie Madoff get away with what they do for years" count as antisemitic?
 
