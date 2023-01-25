 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Are you in the market for a new car and have a lot of disposable income? Are you scared of anything and everything? Well have I got the car for you   (theguardian.com) divider line
Iczer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imma guess that thing is a massive red waving flag with sparklers adorning the edges in terms of liability. You're gonna have to get it insured obviously, and I'll put an awful lot of money down on the fact that most won't cover it. And the few that do are going to charge you such exorbitant prices it'll make the vehicle's price itself look like a Pinto.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A few bananas in the tailpipe will stop it
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These things should not be allowed on the road. The original Hummers also should have never been allowed.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
JFC
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
it's called the Rezvani Vengeance... tells you everything you need to know.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does it roll coal? If not, not interested.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yep, that fits for da Uuu-nited States o' 'Merika here in the Stupidest Timeline that we seen to have veered into...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, if a person is stupid enough to visit Detroit, NYC, Chicago, St. Louis, Seattle, LA, San Fran and other
cities, you MIGHT need one, but, the best thing would be to STAY OUT of those cities.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Arwa Mahdawi: The Guardian
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't understand NHTSA regulations in the States and have no idea that this would never be road legal

Coming soon to America
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Motherf**kers need to stop turning the US into South Africa where no one even pretends to try and actually prevent crime anymore. A world where everyone has to always arm themselves in public will always result in people having to live in walled compounds with full security teams and no real freedom.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds more South African. Maybe someplace in Mexico or further south.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If it has a trailer hitch to pull a boat and all-wheel drive to handle those slippery boat ramps, I would drive it no problem.
 
Theaetetus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why Johnny Can't Speed - Alan Dean Foster
Youtube XQWisBbTO-8
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Is the Rezvani Vengeance the safest vehicle for you and your kiddos or what?" Just as long as you don't accidentally pepper-spray them in the face.

I lol'd.
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They should export them to Brazil  there the self-defense mechanisms would actually be useful against kidnap gangs.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Called it
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seriously, no one is going to buy this.  Stop trying to make fetch happen.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for the new Southern Motors fark You 2400. It is shaped like a Punisher skull, painted in red/white/blue, reinforced front quarters for moving other vehicles aside when parking and a coal-burning crucifix on top. You have to pass a written test proving your ability at misattributing things to the Bible, proof of GOP registration since Reagan and be at least pre-diabetic. Can only be purchased with Brandon Coin.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Arwa Mahdawi: The Guardian
[Fark user image image 400x339]

I don't understand NHTSA regulations in the States and have no idea that this would never be road legal

Coming soon to America
[Fark user image image 271x186]


why post her picture?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chris Brown (a rapper?) has a different model from the same manufacturer, the bumper fell off
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm holding out for the new Southern Motors fark You 2400. It is shaped like a Punisher skull, painted in red/white/blue, reinforced front quarters for moving other vehicles aside when parking and a coal-burning crucifix on top. You have to pass a written test proving your ability at misattributing things to the Bible, proof of GOP registration since Reagan and be at least pre-diabetic. Can only be purchased with Brandon Coin.


A written test? Seems like that would be a pretty high bar to cross for your potential buyers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One thing oddly missing from the Vengeance (priced from $285,000, rising to $499,000 with all the extras) is a rear windscreen

The author of TFA has never seen a work van before?  A pickup with a cap on it?  So odd indeed.
 
6nome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ED penis energy.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: TorpedoOrca: Arwa Mahdawi: The Guardian
[Fark user image image 400x339]

I don't understand NHTSA regulations in the States and have no idea that this would never be road legal

Coming soon to America
[Fark user image image 271x186]

why post her picture?


It's a joke riffing on Trent Crimm: The Independent, from a tv show Ted Lasso where a British journalist constantly jabs at an American brought to the UK to coach a football club. His image is iconic

Jokes are much funnier when you have to explain them

( ._.)
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My bet would be on the "blinding strobe lights" being the first major lawsuit against some redneck fark driving one of these. Flame throwers and electrified doors they understand. Strobe lights most probably don't understand can cause seizures. I'll bet some random pedestrian crossing the street in front of this while it sits at a red light is the first victim.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's an Escalade with extra crap attached. It probably drives like shiat.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I it's both ahead of its time, and completely unoriginal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It can detect an EMP from a nuclear weapon.  Big deal, so can any car. When the engine suddenly dies and even the accessories won't work voila, you have detected an EMP.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lady J: it's called the Rezvani Vengeance... tells you everything you need to know.


Sounds like some shiat out of Grand Theft Auto.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Seriously, no one is going to buy this.  Stop trying to make fetch happen.


You're not familiar with the little dick energy of redneck America?  Of course you are.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And they don't build cars, they mod cars. The VINs on The Tank, one of their other "models" comes up as a Jeep Wrangler.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jeebus Saves: Seriously, no one is going to buy this.  Stop trying to make fetch happen.

You're not familiar with the little dick energy of redneck America?  Of course you are.


I'm more familiar with the little titty energy of woke America.  Still don't see this as anything more than a gimmick.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some serious evasive driving training would be much more helpful.

Driver of armoured vehicle evades armed robbers in brazen highway heist | CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Youtube oGZLYx8StWk
 
GodComplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, this thing costs as much as a small home in middle america or a college education. I somehow doubt the target audience is the average soccer mom. Way too much for something that doesn't have a 120mm autocannon.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Lady J: TorpedoOrca: Arwa Mahdawi: The Guardian
[Fark user image image 400x339]

I don't understand NHTSA regulations in the States and have no idea that this would never be road legal

Coming soon to America
[Fark user image image 271x186]

why post her picture?

It's a joke riffing on Trent Crimm: The Independent, from a tv show Ted Lasso where a British journalist constantly jabs at an American brought to the UK to coach a football club. His image is iconic

Jokes are much funnier when you have to explain them

( ._.)


oh!  sorry.
i wanted to be sure you weren't making a biatchy race comment.
but you weren't... and I've ruined your joke!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too much money and afraid of everything?  I know just the target demographic.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jeebus Saves: Seriously, no one is going to buy this.  Stop trying to make fetch happen.

You're not familiar with the little dick energy of redneck America?  Of course you are.

I'm more familiar with the little titty energy of woke America.  Still don't see this as anything more than a gimmick.


Fark user imageView Full Size


we can count on you for a 'nuh uh!' on absolutely everything.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
so close...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lady J: Jeebus Saves: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Jeebus Saves: Seriously, no one is going to buy this.  Stop trying to make fetch happen.

You're not familiar with the little dick energy of redneck America?  Of course you are.

I'm more familiar with the little titty energy of woke America.  Still don't see this as anything more than a gimmick.

[Fark user image 376x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

we can count on you for a 'nuh uh!' on absolutely everything.


oh no you dinnit!
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To quote P. Griffin "it insists upon itself".
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 620x372]

Too much money and afraid of everything?  I know just the target demographic.


It would be, but they get MRAPs for free from the fed and those are even better.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrparks: To quote P. Griffin "it insists upon itself".


i love that line.  and I love how the rest of them react, lol.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lady J: oh!  sorry.
i wanted to be sure you weren't making a biatchy race comment.
but you weren't... and I've ruined your joke!


It was a poorly thought out comment that assumed everyone has seen Ted Lasso. No malice intended and the picture I posted is from the article

Cheers
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Lady J: oh!  sorry.
i wanted to be sure you weren't making a biatchy race comment.
but you weren't... and I've ruined your joke!

It was a poorly thought out comment that assumed everyone has seen Ted Lasso. No malice intended and the picture I posted is from the article

Cheers


no harm done

tell me about this Ted Lasso...
 
