(HelenaIR.com)   Turns out, nuclear missiles might be deadly

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm ready for the world to be destroyed, hopefully I will be in the blast radius being on the West Coast.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a nuclear missile, if you're brave enough.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Higher instance of cancer? Are they suntanning on the nose cone or something?

/ It's probably the fire retardant. I used to live in an area that had a severe problem with Carbon TetraChloride in the water.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocket fuel is not to be trifled with.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything in the military is toxic. Virtually every military base, current or former, is a Superfund site. From depleted uranium in the ammunition to trichloroethylene used in aircraft maintenance and generation just doing your job exposes you to all kinds of crazy shiat. Then you add to that the PCBs contaminating the water supply of every base and the burn pits at every deployed location and the real surprise is that the government doesn't automatically give every veteran a disability pension.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Anything's a nuclear missile, if you're brave enough.


My automobile is a nuclear missile. It's a bit dangerous, but I really love that nuke-car smell.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't surprise me. How many decades went by before the military and the VA would even acknowledge that Agent Orange was a carcinogen?

Veteran.

Been subjected to the VA's 'tender mercies'.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can a kiss, if you mean it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Rocket fuel is not to be trifled with.


Plus whatever construction materials are inside a 1960s (1950s practices?) missile silo.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I'm ready for the world to be destroyed, hopefully I will be in the blast radius being on the West Coast.


"We're just three miles from a primary target. A millisecond of brilliant light and we're vaporized."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My missile is only deadly if you cannot survive la petite mort.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't the missiles.

The space aliens who flew above Malmstrom and disabled them.

They also dosed everyone with their Cancer Ray.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The only choice we're given is "how many megatons?"
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not as bad as the Area 51 workers from what I hear.  Can't sue if the place you work for "doesn't exiat."  At least the government acknowledged that the base in the article exists.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Everything in the military is toxic. Virtually every military base, current or former, is a Superfund site. From depleted uranium in the ammunition to trichloroethylene used in aircraft maintenance and generation just doing your job exposes you to all kinds of crazy shiat. Then you add to that the PCBs contaminating the water supply of every base and the burn pits at every deployed location and the real surprise is that the government doesn't automatically give every veteran a disability pension.


I live near Air Force Plant 11 in Marietta, GA. The heavy metals in the groundwater around here are insane. Apparently, EPA rules simply do not apply because Communism or somesuch.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bigdog1960: Rocket fuel is not to be trifled with.

Plus whatever construction materials are inside a 1960s (1950s practices?) missile silo.


Plus radon from the ground, asbestos of course, off gasses of the plastic and other stuff like oils greases and trapped in there, the old CRT's, tons of EM radiation at all sorts of wavelengths bouncing around like a giant microwave oven in there, And on and on....

Missile Silo are amazing structures, if you get a chance PLEASE go to either the one of the two that
are preserved (One is south of Tucson, the other is in, North Dakota (??))..
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out about nuclear wessels.
 
