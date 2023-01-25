 Skip to content
(CBC)   Apparently the public transit systems in Canada are turning into a nationwide renactment of "The Warriors". *Subby eerily clinks together three empty bottles of Moosehead hanging off his fingers*   (cbc.ca) divider line
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm?

Scandal - The Warrior (Video) ft. Patty Smyth
Youtube 47y5bo8wtqM
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Come out to play-ay, eh?"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TEAM BASEBALL FURIES.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The chicks are packed!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did you know that moosehead is a felony in British Columbia?
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

groovyhistory.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dark times eh.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hello, I'm going to stab you now, sorry, eh
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image image 425x237]


That's "Eh, can you dig it, hosers?"
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How carbrained do you have to be to shoot a stranger for the misdeed of minding their own business in a bus stand next to the street?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hmm?

[YouTube video: Scandal - The Warrior (Video) ft. Patty Smyth]


I was such a 'fan' of that video when I was 16.
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hmm?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/47y5bo8wtqM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I sometimes wonder what it's like in the timeline where she took over lead vocals for Van Halen instead of Sammy after DLR left.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Moosehead is haram.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe it is just a nationwide Xenophon LARP?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Pretty sure Moosehead is haram.


A harem of meese is going to be multiple felonies, hoser.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well duh, all they have to do is look south to know the answer to this vexing problem is to give EVERYBODY GUNS!
 
