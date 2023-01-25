 Skip to content
(Southgate News-Herald)   Help name new Mission that is opening soon in Subby's neighborhood
29
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The best name I've ever heard for one of these was "Beans and Rice and Jesus Christ." It's in Spokane. My friend drove busses and said when he drove by it, he couldn't believe it was real. But yep. So we put it in a song.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mission McMissionface
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The center will be a community hub, helping with food, clothing and hygiene items; resources for the Wyandotte schools including supplies for teachers and students; and also help for anyone seeking treatment, shelter or mental health support."

No snark from me, subby. Thanks for posting, hope it is a success.
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Leaning Mission of Wyandotte
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the first castle that sank into the swamp?  Or the one built upon it?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Not on the Level Mission
2. Mission McLean

My favorite:
3. Lean on Me Mission
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the Sunshine Inn
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what churches do to claim they're good for the community, all while lobbying for anti-lgbtq, anti-immigration, and anti-education policies.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get your ass out the kitchen
We're a mission
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackCloudofDespair: get your ass out the kitchen
We're a mission


That's a fantastic name.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Souper Soaper.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot open that site even with incognito and a blocker it's all just garbage spam or white space.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: I cannot open that site even with incognito and a blocker it's all just garbage spam or white space.


Get Noscript. It lets you block a lot of the current web garbage.

It's sort of annoyingly hands-on about stuff though. Your call.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: I cannot open that site even with incognito and a blocker it's all just garbage spam or white space.


F*cking food kitchen's web page doesn't load right on my iPhone 14.

This is bullsh*t!
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mission Impossible.
Mission Accomplished.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
La Mission de la Santos el Trumpos.

it's Detroit. Go Lions?
 
mononymous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nocturnally Mission
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No
 
invictus2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: La Mission de la Santos el Trumpos.

it's Detroit. Go Lions?


/ nope down river burb

/ Also, hello subby
/ Muskrat, Mission?
 
Dryad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
La Mission Hijo de Mision Rostro
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Missionary Position
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ew downriver
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The "We've Stopped Lashing the Wogs" Mission of Hope & Faith
 
NINEv2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The molestorium.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Our Lady of How Do The Navtive Americans Feel About This.

F*ck Junípero Serra and the Camino Real
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The center also will serve as a mobile clinic,"?????????
Is that why it's slanted? Is it getting ready to leave on a ...mission?
What are it's pronouns? Is it a Trans-mission? Does it have a transmission? Is that why it's mobile?
Gone Fishin' Mission?
So many questions.
The Winchester House of Mysteries Mission?
Remission Mission? (For recidivists?)
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whiteblot Bible Pushers, Inc.
 
trasnform
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wyandontcha Let Us Help Ya!
 
