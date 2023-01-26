 Skip to content
(NBC 10 New England)   A MA middle school class won a contest to name their town's snowplow. They proved to have no creativity as it is not named Plowy McPlowface   (turnto10.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
District 3 (K-4th): Plower Ranger, Reingold Elementary School

I like this one.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Take this snow and shove it?"
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Writes in My Diary That I Wish I Had Been Born a Zamboni"
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those are all pretty good. I think my favorite is "Sled Zeppelin".
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: "Take this snow and shove it?"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's the end of farking January, shouldn't this kind of thing be resolved BEFORE it starts snowing?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sawyer Chandler, 12, was the brains behind Wamsutta's entry.
"Our idea was to have something with 'no' in it and replace it with 'snow','" Chandler said. "I came up with a name because, like, you kind of want to get the snow out of the way as quickly as possible."

Snowbody knows the trouble I've seen,
Snowbody knows but Jesus.
Snowbody knows the trouble I've seen,
Glory hallelujah.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Heywood Yaplowme
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Renner Remover
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: It's the end of farking January, shouldn't this kind of thing be resolved BEFORE it starts snowing?


Probably.

But putting a sticker on a vehicle doesn't change the fact that the maintenance log reads: VIN 56729875-A00A-87
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those kids love their old school metal music.
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Blizzie MacBlizzface
 
