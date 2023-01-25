 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Oh, I'd wager that we do   (theguardian.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Elon Musk, Renault, Chief executive officer, Dictator, Whistleblower, Question, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, long time  
•       •       •

907 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2023 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


And if you think this guy has a fat ego, imagine what the actual billionaires are like...
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
There is something unique to our era that encourages the charlatan. As well as investigating corporations, I am also a novelist, and I think we live in the age of the corporate fairy-tale: a magical land of unicorns and eternal growth. "What's the story?" investors like to ask about the latest hot start-up, willing the narrative to be true even as they live the myth of their own absolute rationality.

What? You thought Unicorns and Dragons as IPOs were just for shiats and giggles? It's blatant corruption from on high down to the lowliest low.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One in five CEOs are psychopaths
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generally, I'm looking for red flags: accounting abuses, yes, but also egregious business practices, such as failure to pay suppliers.

I can't think of any well-known companies or businessmen with a reputation like this.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths


One out of every five psychopath CEOs don't care about "hiding it" anymore.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is something unique to our era that encourages the charlatan.

There's not. There's the normal glut of rubes and marks. They're just louder now.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths


Seems low. Not kidding
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths

One out of every five psychopath CEOs don't care about "hiding it" anymore.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ganon D. Mire: Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths

One out of every five psychopath CEOs don't care about "hiding it" anymore.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 518x640]


It can't be that difficult or time-consuming if Muskrat can be CEO of three companies at once and still shiatpost  all day
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

anuran: It can't be that difficult or time-consuming if Muskrat can be CEO of three companies at once and still shiatpost  all day


Apparently you can be President of the US and sh*tpost all day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

anuran: The Irresponsible Captain: Ganon D. Mire: Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths

One out of every five psychopath CEOs don't care about "hiding it" anymore.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 518x640]

It can't be that difficult or time-consuming if Muskrat can be CEO of three companies at once and still shiatpost  all day


There are many stories of how the companies set up barriers between him and the actual work, in order to reduce his internal influence and interference.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths


That figure seems a little... low.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths


That number seems, very, low
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Perception is real," the wife of the former Philippines dictator said. "And the truth is not."

...said by conservatives because they are rich? or by rich people because they're conservative? Either way, it is not a philosophy I share, because it is not an ethical philosophy.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not even going to read the article, because I don't want to feel all murdery.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths

That number seems, very, low


It seems low for the general population.

Have you met people? They're awful.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moose out front: One in five CEOs are psychopaths


It's an undercount.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: anuran: It can't be that difficult or time-consuming if Muskrat can be CEO of three companies at once and still shiatpost  all day

Apparently you can be President of the US and sh*tpost all day.


... and much of the night.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Apparently you can be President of the US and sh*tpost all day.

... and much of the night.


Never thought I would feel pity for an inanimate piece of porcelain.

But I truly feel bad for that toilet.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.