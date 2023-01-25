 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Japan: Bullet train. Germany: Knife train   (wtop.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Germany, Hamburg, Law enforcement agency, Deutsche Bahn, regional train, Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Baltimore: CocK TrAiN  !
 
aremmes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Baltimore: CocK TrAiN  !


What, like this one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Armed man in Germany injures passengers.

Just like in America!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
America: ...train?
 
Kar98
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Armed man in Germany injures passengers.

Just like in America!


Clearly he wasn't bringing his a-game.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeeeah, this is why people don't give a fark about the Arabs like they do about the Ukrainians.

I don't recall a spree killing preceded by a yell of "Taras Shevchenko akbar!"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: America: ...train?


America: Gravy Train
shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
guys, just as many killed and injured with either a plastic fork or a gun
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


Who knew there was a no train list?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: guys, just as many killed and injured with either a plastic fork or a gun


He's 2/3 of the way to a pencil...
 
lilbordr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Knife Train is the name of my version of Soul Train for the Puerto Rican tv market.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: guys, just as many killed and injured with either a plastic fork or a gun


I once saw a guy kill three men in a bar with a pencil, with a farkin' pencil.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Knives are cool..


Fark user imageView Full Size


/But only if you're good at it
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Yeeeah, this is why people don't give a fark about the Arabs like they do about the Ukrainians.

I don't recall a spree killing preceded by a yell of "Taras Shevchenko akbar!"


Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, the US was relatively neutral in our response to the ongoing Israel / Arab conflicts, picking each side as we thought deserved them. This persisted right up until Sirhan Sirhan assassinated RFK in 1968, to the great pleasure of Palestinian extremists. That brought about a hard pro-Israeli tilt that exists until today.

Extremists often say that violence and terrorism is the only thing that works. And it's true that it works more effectively than any other stratagem. Just not the way those that engage in it think.
 
