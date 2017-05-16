 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Not heeding safety warnings at the airport can be more than just a safety violation. Sometimes it becomes a capital offense   (theguardian.com) divider line
55
    More: Followup, National Transportation Safety Board, American Airlines, Internal combustion engine, LaGuardia Airport, US Airways, Gas turbine, Airport, Delta Air Lines  
•       •       •

1482 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2023 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was told his job sucked.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Final words "you can't tell me what to do"
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Union Statement: "She represents the very best of our [airport workers], who constantly make sacrifices to serve the flying public."

Leave it to the Union to compare their best workers with the dead ones
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRealSecurb: Final words "you can't tell me what to do"


Or "You're not the boss of meeeeeeee!"
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like that worker was spread too thin.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not donating a cent
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ieerto: Union Statement: "She represents the very best of our [airport workers], who constantly make sacrifices to serve the flying public."

Leave it to the Union to compare their best workers with the dead ones


She may have been one of their best workers but she certainly wasn't the brightest.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The white zone is for loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in the white zone.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not always, Subby:
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

He survived:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta be a pretty sh*tty way to go.  Imagine having to clean that engine after that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She represents the very best of our [airport workers], who constantly make sacrifices to serve the flying public."

And that apparently includes sacrificing yourself to the wrathful sky gods, for it is the sweet taste of fresh blood they crave above all other things
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Not always, Subby:
[i.makeagif.com image 320x240]
He survived:
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x367]


His helmet got ripped off and that shut the engine down.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Kramer hears about this, the shiat's going to hit the fan.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She died doing what she loved

Not listening to others
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRealSecurb: Final words "you can't tell me what to do"


Would also accept: "You're not the boss of me".
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ZMugg: Not always, Subby:
[i.makeagif.com image 320x240]
He survived:
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x367]

His helmet got ripped off and that shut the engine down.


Yep, just about the luckiest son of a biatch to ever walk the Earth.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdKa9bXVinE

Her being told 3 times to not walk in front of the engine, and then doing it, reminds me of this scene.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ieerto: Union Statement: "She represents the very best of our [airport workers], who constantly make sacrifices to serve the flying public."

Leave it to the Union to compare their best workers with the dead ones


Akshually, she made so the passengers would NOT get to their destinations on time.
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Please exit the plane and wait hours for another one as we painstakingly clean the guts out of this one's engine. Presumably, we will find no remnants of ears."
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't help but think that our world would be measurably improved if most everyone had to spend one year working a job where it was very easy to die for doing something simple that you were also told clearly not to do (and how not to do it) and which could be easily avoided.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, kids, when your company starts blathering about diversity and inclusion it means you need to include dumbasses like Mr Engine Food in everything because it's wrong to not include everyone!

/Diversity is a good thing
//Blind inclusion of everyone is not
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: TheRealSecurb: Final words "you can't tell me what to do"

Would also accept: "You're not the boss of me".


Or:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stupidity cannot be cured. Stupidity is the only universal capital crime; the sentence is death. There is no appeal, and execution is carried out automatically and without pity."
― Robert Heinlein
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotta "he" and "mr" in this thread when TFA seems to pretty conclusively point to a lady.

It's refreshing to see a woman taking up the "workplace deaths while doing dangerous jobs" mantle that you hear people defending the pay gap complain about a lot.

Unrelated, I always found it illuminating that the intakes have little swirlies on them, to indicate if it's going to kill you or not because it's so dangerous.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Some dumbass just got mulched in one of our engines. As a result, your flight is going to be delayed a few minutes while the ramp guys hose that engine down. We're going to throttle that engine up to full power to burn out the remainder of the worker. You may smell burning flesh for a few minutes...we'll also have one of the ramp guys throw a bottle of barbecue sauce into the engine to mask the smell. We appreciate your patience, and as always, we know you have a choice when it comes to airlines, and we hope you'll choose us again in the future! Attendants, please secure the cabin for departure."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I get the feeling the deceased was an Anti-Vaxxer?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ieerto: Union Statement: "She represents the very best of our [airport workers], who constantly make sacrifices to serve the flying public."

Leave it to the Union to compare their best workers with the dead ones


Maybe they're referring to both.I wouldn't have used the word 'sacrifice' myself, there.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she has gone to join the Canadian Geese in the great airport in the sky. Seriously, what a horrible way to go..l to go, hopefully it was quick..
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quit mans planing safety to me!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has ever worked a job that includes safety regs and snap safety meetings as described has worked with this person.

"Ok team, the death machine will be here soon, do not go near the death machine."

"Got it boss."

*death within 15 minutes*

"Ok team maybe I wasn't clear about the death machine."
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farknozzle: Sounds like that worker was spread too thin.


Couldn't concentrate, they were all over the place.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: farknozzle: Sounds like that worker was spread too thin.

Couldn't concentrate, they were all over the place.


Scatterbrain
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncommanded engine shutdown due to birdbrain strike.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

millerthyme: Luse: farknozzle: Sounds like that worker was spread too thin.

Couldn't concentrate, they were all over the place.

Scatterbrain


Blue eyes from what I hear.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That plane won't fly again until it gets a very detailed inspection of all the turbine blades and bearings. If a single bird can kill an engine, a fully clothed human would do worse.  My guess is they would completely replace the engine and send the FOD-damaged one to a facility.

FOD in this case is "farker's obviously dead"
 
Bslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The employee who was ultimately killed received one more warning to stay back from a co-worker after nearly getting knocked over by exhaust from the jet.
Nonetheless, the report added, the admonished employee soon walked in front of one of the engines. The employee was sucked into the engine and killed,it...

...A statement from the Communication Workers of America union provided to al.com called Edwards' death "heartbreaking" and a "terrible tragedy".

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
knoxvelour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: The white zone is for loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in the white zone.


Don't start with your white zone shiat again
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Anyone who has ever worked a job that includes safety regs and snap safety meetings as described has worked with this person.

"Ok team, the death machine will be here soon, do not go near the death machine."

"Got it boss."

*death within 15 minutes*

"Ok team maybe I wasn't clear about the death machine."


Even without the hazards we've all worked with that person.  I've worked with a lot of them, and especially in iT.

They usually don't die because of their stupidity but if I said where I worked you'd be very, very afraid about your personal data (that's already for sale somewhere anyhow).

/Nope, not Equifax.  A breach where I work would be much worse.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

knoxvelour: Galileo's Daughter: The white zone is for loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in the white zone.

Don't start with your white zone shiat again


I don't understand how the modmins abide this consistent ongoing racist "whitezone" BS
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rnatalie: He was told his job sucked.


She.

And she was told very explicitly to stay away from the sucky part of her job.
 
jmr61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was she hot?
 
Rob4127 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's almost like the human brain isn't well suited for current technology.


Future Shock Documentary (1972)
Youtube fkUwXenBokU
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jmr61: Was she hot?


Probably pretty warm after being puréed in seconds.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jmr61: Was she hot?


For a few seconds she was.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdKa9bXVinE

Her being told 3 times to not walk in front of the engine, and then doing it, reminds me of this scene.


First think I thought of:

Firefly: "Now this is all the money Niska gave us in advance..."
Youtube yXuhtZ9lh9A
 
Luse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: Was she hot?


Smokin' hot, especially right at the end.
 
Luse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZMugg: jmr61: Was she hot?

For a few seconds she was.


Damn you you fast typin' bastiche!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too soon?
 
You are Borg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Anyone who has ever worked a job that includes safety regs and snap safety meetings as described has worked with this person.

"Ok team, the death machine will be here soon, do not go near the death machine."

"Got it boss."

*death within 15 minutes*

"Ok team maybe I wasn't clear about the death machine."


I work at a large industrial Oil/Gas plant as an electrician and rope access technician/industrial climber. Our safety standards for rope work are incredibly high, but other contractors not so much.
The other day while I was on ropes, I watched a scaffolding crew dismantle a huge section around a vessel.  One of these bright individuals hooked his lifeline into a piece of scaffold that wasn't attached to anything at one end, and proceeded to start working. The piece was maybe 5 feet long before ending, and they were working about 60-70 feet above grade. I watched him realize his mistake and then clip into the scaffold beneath that one, which was also not attached at the open end but at least it was a 10' piece. 🤦‍♀
I'd rather climb ropes than use any of their built scaffold.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She died minutes after being knocked the fark down by jet exhaust and being warned for the third time not to go near the engines.  I'm guessing she was a *special* worker, or perhaps boozing it on the job to celebrate the New Years she was missing.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.