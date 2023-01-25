 Skip to content
(NPR)   Learn to enjoy your child's life experiences more completely by living on 'Toddler Time'.
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR: "Enjoy everything about parenthood because it doesn't last."

Someone got paid to write that.

For real.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meh, how about, "Enjoy everything you can about parenting because there's gonna be plenty of shiat that's going to suck."  That'd be a bit more realistic
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just read this, and according to it, this was pretty common!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now, this mummy seems to have gotten top tier mummification, so the kid probably was from a family of means. Which means the full gamut of amulets, and probably a little curio cabinet of servant statues and so on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents, you spend the first two years of teaching a child how to speak and walk and the rest of their lives asking them to sit down and shut up.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I "enjoyed" toddler time from 2016-2020.  That was enough.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't have a kid to my knowledge but I have been known to get stoned as hell and watch Peppa Pig on occasion.

Does that count?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
why do you need to enjoy your child's life experiences more completely?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Make sure you dote on your children and remove all obstacles and responsibilities so they remain toddlers well into their 20s and 30s.   Like Gen Z.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
being a parent sounds miserable, but I'm lazy and love my free time. none of our friends who are parents ever say anything that makes it appealing. but none of them will ever admit it was a mistake. I mean, how could you I guess? something that life changing, you're gonna justify it however you can.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You're obviously on toddler time. I suggest a nap.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No kids, semi-retired, I'm living life on 'cat time'.  Sleep and nap 14 hours, don't do much the other 10.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: being a parent sounds miserable, but I'm lazy and love my free time. none of our friends who are parents ever say anything that makes it appealing. but none of them will ever admit it was a mistake. I mean, how could you I guess? something that life changing, you're gonna justify it however you can.


My best friend has two kids. The girl wants to be called 'Razor' the boy is now into anime. Yeah, they pretty much gave up on the boy. They are upfront about it though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What about living on Hamtaro time?
Hamtaro Opening USA
Youtube 1CBzd8KrKLo
 
fallingcow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Live on toddler time! All you need is no responsibilities and a couple adults to do everything for you!"
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

No experience matters unless it happens to you
 
fallingcow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Anime's a bit different now than it used to be. Way more mainstream. Plenty of kids are into it without being weeaboos. Hell, that's even true for manga now, which used to be what the weeaboos leveled up to once they got sufficiently weird. Now normal kids read manga.

/ though there are still weeaboo weirdos, so maybe that's what's going on in this case.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Biatching about the hassle of parenting is like complaining about your job or homeownership.  I've never met someone who would rather be unemployed, homeless, or have dead kids.

But I never met Casey Anthony.   I wish I had more kids. If they're truly so terrible, you figure no one would have more than one.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thegreatcat.orgView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For example, when he flashed his first voluntary smile at my husband and me, it felt as if the seconds expanded into minutes.

Big whoop. I can turn one more minute of Civilization into 6 hours.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pft, civ has the opposite effect. "I should go to bed, I must have been playing this almost an hour... wait, WTF, is the sun rising?"
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I don't know how you do it. I get really full after just one.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chinese kids.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Being a parent lasts forever .

/ Still parenting two kids
//they are both over 20
///I'm getting too old for this shiat
 
maram500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Live life on toddler time?"

Oh honey, there's a whole fetish community based on enjoying childhood!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

They say he's into more of 'the aesthetic' of it. So... fark know what that means but I'm glad it's not my problem. I certainly remember what I was like at 13.

*shudders*

Hopefully he starts using drugs and straightens out like I did.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Meh. I don't want it."  *walks away, tail in the air*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Random Fark lets toss this punter to another thread for their post algorithm.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can I replace apple juice with whiskey?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I think science has shown that the brain changes when you become a parent. It's about the only explanation. Not sure how that works, if you're (i.e., if one is) a useless jerk before your wife pops one out, why would you (one) change? The birth mother, yeah I can buy it. But the father?
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So I became a grandparent when my partner's daughter had a baby girl.

My partner'S ex wife (and mother to the new mum) isn't around (long story) So I got the title "Nana Frankie"

And I couldn't be more honoured and humbled!

/ love spending "toddler time" with the wee sprog.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

One way or another, having a kid and having someone else whose life literally depends on you serves as a wakeup call for a lot of feckless man-children to get their shiat together.  Not all of 'em by a long shot, but plenty.
 
