(CNN)   Mummified Golden Boy found covered in 49 precious amulets and here I was just wondering if he lost his virginity after episode 6 of the OVA   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Ancient Egypt, protective amulets, golden mask, golden heart scarab, Mummy, tomography scans, teenage boy, Egyptian Museum  
•       •       •

7 Comments     (+0 »)
Antimatter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Legdenary Anime, but wow was the manga so much more explicit.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) - OG: Over Gold Scene (1/12) | Movieclips
Youtube TjvHy-IYET8
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kate Gosselin's Pap Smear
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They stuck one on or in his junk? WTF
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kate Gosselin's Pap Smear: They stuck one on or in his junk? WTF


Video games lie.  You have more than two ring slots
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What a 'mummified Golden Boy' may look like.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ less than a minute ago  
King Tut - SNL
Youtube FYbavuReVF4


Did he have a condo made of stone-a?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

