(Komo)   ♩ Our house ♩ in the middle of the ramp, our house ♩   (komonews.com) divider line
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case anyone's curious, https://goo.gl/maps/ziJP4gjV6GuTKNpx6 appears to be the location. The residents aren't crossing onramps or really any roadway lanes to get to the spot; it is adjacent to a 4-lane road with sidewalks that runs through the interchange.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: In case anyone's curious, https://goo.gl/maps/ziJP4gjV6GuTKNpx6 appears to be the location. The residents aren't crossing onramps or really any roadway lanes to get to the spot; it is adjacent to a 4-lane road with sidewalks that runs through the interchange.


I think we're talking about different spots. https://goo.gl/maps/WRytV3Lvb6AALLbC6 is where I think they're talking about, and you can definitely see a camp there in the Google Street View in the last year.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they found all that material and didn't nick it from nearby construction sites.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homelessness is a problem that America actively chooses to have.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: wxboy: In case anyone's curious, https://goo.gl/maps/ziJP4gjV6GuTKNpx6 appears to be the location. The residents aren't crossing onramps or really any roadway lanes to get to the spot; it is adjacent to a 4-lane road with sidewalks that runs through the interchange.

I think we're talking about different spots. https://goo.gl/maps/WRytV3Lvb6AALLbC6 is where I think they're talking about, and you can definitely see a camp there in the Google Street View in the last year.


That's the spot I thought I was linking, yeah. Apparently my link didn't quite work.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annoying how one of the richest cities in the country looks like such a dump and has such a homeless problem.

Oh, but there's new construction everywhere!  For more rich boomers!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we have no social safety nets in the US, and they have to resort to a median because business owners will chase them away anywhere else?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't think that structure is being built to code.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"99% of this house is stuff that came out of dumpsters,"

Um, bullshiat, it all came straight off a construction site. Builders don't throw away anything but scraps and stuff that's basically unusable. Everything I saw in those pics looked new.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least the house isn't on the freeway itself. Los Angeles tried that once, and didn't get any buyers.

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/house-abandoned-alongside-hollywood-freeway-for-10-days-after-hitting-overp/
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't find a photo, but someone had put a "for rent" sign in window.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great, here it goes again.

Well, why should I be the only one to suffer?

Our House
Youtube k55FYtqtXXU
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"What we are trying to do through using utility discounts"

"These people are drowning under thousands of dollars in medical debt, but we're offering $300 per year to anyone below the poverty line. On top of the $1,400 we sent 2 years ago! I'm surprised that these financially ignorant folks didn't purchase a couple investment properties. You can't help 'em all."
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chewd: Homelessness is a problem that America actively chooses to have.


Some people actively choose to not give a shiat about jumping through hoops for housing.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: Annoying how one of the richest cities in the country looks like such a dump and has such a homeless problem.

Oh, but there's new construction everywhere!  For more rich boomers!


It looks beautiful from Bezos' penis ship.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: Annoying how one of the richest cities in the country looks like such a dump and has such a homeless problem.

Oh, but there's new construction everywhere!  For more rich boomers!


And you can always move out to the island to avoid seeing it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where exactly did these people live before becoming homeless? It takes either a special kind of stupid or serious drug addiction issues to want to live in downtown Seattle without the benefit of a secure home. A shack in the middle of a homeless camp does not count as a secure home.
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Where exactly did these people live before becoming homeless? It takes either a special kind of stupid or serious drug addiction issues to want to live in downtown Seattle without the benefit of a secure home. A shack in the middle of a homeless camp does not count as a secure home.


Because you know, all you have to do for housing is walk into an empty apartment and yell "Olly olly oxen free" and you have a home in one of the most expensive cities in the US.
 
The Brains
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: chewd: Homelessness is a problem that America actively chooses to have.

Some people actively choose to not give a shiat about jumping through hoops for housing.


All it takes is filling out a couple of pieces of paper

They just don't like ink?
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zez: [Fark user image 425x260]


And there is a switch...every day, I'd turn it on, turn it off...nothing would happen.  3 months later
I got a call from a lady in Stuttgart Germany saying cut it out.
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Where exactly did these people live before becoming homeless? It takes either a special kind of stupid or serious drug addiction issues to want to live in downtown Seattle without the benefit of a secure home. A shack in the middle of a homeless camp does not count as a secure home.


Mostly because of a lack of affordable housing, mainly rent increases.   And I'm guessing Covid had an impact as well.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Love the cigarette behind the dude's ear in the interview video.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Where exactly did these people live before becoming homeless? It takes either a special kind of stupid or serious drug addiction issues to want to live in downtown Seattle without the benefit of a secure home. A shack in the middle of a homeless camp does not count as a secure home.


They start hopping from family member to family member, until they're caught stealing drug money from enough of them that they have nowhere else to turn. Some had come out as LGBTQ+ and were disowned by the entire family/cult. Some of them are just too mentally disabled to be helped without a team of expensive 24/7 care, so they end up dumped in the street. And lastly, some are just unlikable assholes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Brains: fragMasterFlash: Where exactly did these people live before becoming homeless? It takes either a special kind of stupid or serious drug addiction issues to want to live in downtown Seattle without the benefit of a secure home. A shack in the middle of a homeless camp does not count as a secure home.

Because you know, all you have to do for housing is walk into an empty apartment and yell "Olly olly oxen free" and you have a home in one of the most expensive cities in the US.


What is keeping them downtown? Do they work down there and lack the wherewithal to ride a commuter bus from the much more affordable suburbs? Not likely. Do they like easy access to meth, heroin and gullible tourists to beg for handouts? I think we are getting warmer here...
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The Brains: fragMasterFlash: Where exactly did these people live before becoming homeless? It takes either a special kind of stupid or serious drug addiction issues to want to live in downtown Seattle without the benefit of a secure home. A shack in the middle of a homeless camp does not count as a secure home.

Because you know, all you have to do for housing is walk into an empty apartment and yell "Olly olly oxen free" and you have a home in one of the most expensive cities in the US.

What is keeping them downtown? Do they work down there and lack the wherewithal to ride a commuter bus from the much more affordable suburbs? Not likely. Do they like easy access to meth, heroin and gullible tourists to beg for handouts? I think we are getting warmer here...


There's an increase in homeless people just about everywhere, even rancid nowheresvilles.

Much more affordable suburbs

Affordable on a $35/hour salary vs. $40/hour doesn't matter much when they only qualify for $10/hour jobs.
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The Brains: fragMasterFlash: Where exactly did these people live before becoming homeless? It takes either a special kind of stupid or serious drug addiction issues to want to live in downtown Seattle without the benefit of a secure home. A shack in the middle of a homeless camp does not count as a secure home.

Because you know, all you have to do for housing is walk into an empty apartment and yell "Olly olly oxen free" and you have a home in one of the most expensive cities in the US.

What is keeping them downtown? Do they work down there and lack the wherewithal to ride a commuter bus from the much more affordable suburbs? Not likely. Do they like easy access to meth, heroin and gullible tourists to beg for handouts? I think we are getting warmer here...


Kind of hard to panhandle out in the boonies.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: At least the house isn't on the freeway itself. Los Angeles tried that once, and didn't get any buyers.

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/house-abandoned-alongside-hollywood-freeway-for-10-days-after-hitting-overp/
[Fark user image 800x533]

I can't find a photo, but someone had put a "for rent" sign in window.


Nice Bug!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whidbey: Kind of hard to panhandle out in the boonies.


Tell that to the people with cardboard signs at every freeway offramp and supermarket parking lot from Federal Way to Marysville. Probably 3 out of the last 5 times I've a been first person witness to physical violence has been people fighting over prime panhandling spots outside the Seattle city limits. The other times were seemingly random people downtown going at it over who the F knows.
 
