(Yahoo)   Apparently, we now know the music they play in Hell-a Hell-a Hell-a ay ay ay   (yahoo.com) divider line
englaja
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aw jeez, I'm going to have to revisit my afterlife plans.

The eternal S&M didn't deter me, in fact it seemed quite nice, but that vision certainly did.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I won't mind hell just as long as I can stay under an umbrella, ella, ella, eh eh eh, under an umbrella.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Country music is torture for me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No one deserves that is a rather heterodox for a priest to say. Close to heresy, in fact. I agree but I have an unusually low opinion of mankind's divinities.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Country music is torture for me.


I think the Far Side came closest with out going over with accordion music. The accordion is not a musical instrument, it is an instrument of torture.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Polka music is way up there down there.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thomasvista: I won't mind hell just as long as I can stay under an umbrella, ella, ella, eh eh eh, under an umbrella.


On the upside it is just Rhianna music.  Real hell is having to listen to a good song by Rihanna ruined by Jay-Z uh huh uh huhing over the top.

Umbrella was my jam, and then when I listened to it recently I thought it sucked.  Turns out the original I remember had no Jay-Z, but that version has been scrubbed from all of the music services.  There are still a few youtube videos:
Rihanna - Umbrella - Solo Version (without JayZ). ♥
Youtube XcKaTTFRDT4
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The correct answer is the 10,000 year remix of Easy Street.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I want to post something snarky and funny but unfortunately I really can't. My mom on occasion gets extremely upset that I will be going to hell to be tortured for eternity. At least that's how she sees it and I can't disabuse her of the idea that hell isn't real. I really think that teaching people about hell is theological abuse. No matter who you are or what you've done and eternal torture is not an adequate punishment because you cannot commit an eternal crime
 
