Topless woman found next to headless Jesus
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it her own personal one?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a fundraising bizarre - I mean 'bazaar' - at the Jebus Episco-Palace!
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comment baleted
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: was it her own personal one?


I'm picturing him topless and pretty buff, maybe it got rough.
Feeling unknown
And you're all alone
Flesh and bone
By the telephone
Lift up the receiver
I'll make you a believer
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meth is a helluva drug
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's her number?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What's her number?


867-5309
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

King Something: NewportBarGuy: What's her number?

867-5309


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blacknite: was it her own personal one?


Someone to hear her prayers, someone who's there?
 
JS64
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, in her defense it was Tuesday after all.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Has she be gifted TotalFark yet?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
AND I'D DO IT AGAIN
gray-kmov-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh and ...
Lawyers, Guns and Money
Youtube SKscd2LkSZk
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What if god was one of us?
Just a stripper like one of us?
Just strung out on the cop bus
Tryin' to make her way home?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oof, that's a rough 35.
 
brilett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesus wasn't wearing a shirt or a bra either.
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She never should have smoked the devil's lettuce while reviewing 2001

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
well she is not worried as she has no soul....
 
Monocultured
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Christianity: A lifestyle in which torture porn of a mostly naked man is "family friendly," while a woman being topless while not gainfully employed in the act by a licensed establishment is "public indecency" to the point of being newsworthy.
 
groppet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Figures it was a soulless ginger, must be in the early meth stages.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is something that puzzles me about meth. I have ADHD and take 30 mg adderall most days, sometimes I have even doubled the dose (i know, bad me).  But the effects are nothing like what apparently happens to meth users. Yet the drug is the same.  When one smokes meth are they essentially taking a whole bottle of adderall? is it just a matter of quickness of action (smoking vs. taking a pill)
 
