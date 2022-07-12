 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   At least three teachers knew that the 6-year-old had a gun before he shot his teacher, but administrators would do nothing to help because "the school day was almost over"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
54
    More: Followup, Firearm, High school, Request for Comments, Gun politics, school officials, Teacher, Public relations, Gun violence in the United States  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jan 2023 at 3:35 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it's time for some new administrators at that school
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Administrators not doing anything? Tell them you're calling 911.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess nothing will happen until some kid shoots up the adminstrators' offices instead of a classroom.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sure, the administrators failed hard.

But not one of those teachers decided to act either? I would think at SOME point, the adults see "management" failing to act and just address it directly.

What a shiat situation all around. America's very, very ill.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Sure, the administrators failed hard.

But not one of those teachers decided to act either? I would think at SOME point, the adults see "management" failing to act and just address it directly.

What a shiat situation all around. America's very, very ill.


Yeah, I mean, "Management won't do nothing...oh well, back to math." I mean, I would walk over and grab the bag if I knew. Not just keep on teaching.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Teachers confiscated a lot of miscellaneous crap from me when I was a kid. No guns, of course...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Sure, the administrators failed hard.

But not one of those teachers decided to act either? I would think at SOME point, the adults see "management" failing to act and just address it directly.

What a shiat situation all around. America's very, very ill.


I have to wonder if the kid was the kid of someone important, and that's why they were treated with kid gloves.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Times change, but moronic school administrators never change.  They're always "the last to know".  They spend more time making half-assed apologies for their gross incompetence then they do preventing problems at their schools.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First of all, teachers can't simply unilaterally decide to search a student on their own. Doing that is a good way to ensure you don't remain a teacher. And, equally as likely, that you get sued.

Second of all, schools across the country have very, very strict reporting requirements/protocols for issues like this that almost always involve reporting to an administrator. This is largely because of the first point, above. Teachers who don't follow these protocols can expect to quickly become scapegoats for anything that goes wrong.

Third of all, in this situation you had multiple administrators all utterly failing to do what they're supposed to do, which is ensure school safety. This despite multiple, believable reports. The most damning quote I've read about this wasn't even included in this article, and that was how one administrator dismissed the idea that the 6-year-old might have carried the gun on his person out to recess by saying this was unlikely because the 6-year-old had "very small pockets."

I hope this teacher sues this district into oblivion, I hope every administrator involved never works in education again, and I hope this child's parents pay a very severe price for allowing this to happen.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, teachers can't simply unilaterally decide to search a student on their own. Doing that is a good way to ensure you don't remain a teacher. And, equally as likely, that you get sued.

Second of all, schools across the country have very, very strict reporting requirements/protocols for issues like this that almost always involve reporting to an administrator. This is largely because of the first point, above. Teachers who don't follow these protocols can expect to quickly become scapegoats for anything that goes wrong.

Third of all, in this situation you had multiple administrators all utterly failing to do what they're supposed to do, which is ensure school safety. This despite multiple, believable reports. The most damning quote I've read about this wasn't even included in this article, and that was how one administrator dismissed the idea that the 6-year-old might have carried the gun on his person out to recess by saying this was unlikely because the 6-year-old had "very small pockets."

I hope this teacher sues this district into oblivion, I hope every administrator involved never works in education again, and I hope this child's parents pay a very severe price for allowing this to happen.


All very fine points, to be weighed alongside "someone might be about to die."
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Pocket Ninja: First of all, teachers can't simply unilaterally decide to search a student on their own. Doing that is a good way to ensure you don't remain a teacher. And, equally as likely, that you get sued.

Second of all, schools across the country have very, very strict reporting requirements/protocols for issues like this that almost always involve reporting to an administrator. This is largely because of the first point, above. Teachers who don't follow these protocols can expect to quickly become scapegoats for anything that goes wrong.

Third of all, in this situation you had multiple administrators all utterly failing to do what they're supposed to do, which is ensure school safety. This despite multiple, believable reports. The most damning quote I've read about this wasn't even included in this article, and that was how one administrator dismissed the idea that the 6-year-old might have carried the gun on his person out to recess by saying this was unlikely because the 6-year-old had "very small pockets."

I hope this teacher sues this district into oblivion, I hope every administrator involved never works in education again, and I hope this child's parents pay a very severe price for allowing this to happen.

All very fine points, to be weighed alongside "someone might be about to die."


"Someone might die"

And "a f*cking 6 year old has a f*cking gun in f*cking school in f*cking America"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, teachers can't simply unilaterally decide to search a student on their own. Doing that is a good way to ensure you don't remain a teacher. And, equally as likely, that you get sued.

Second of all, schools across the country have very, very strict reporting requirements/protocols for issues like this that almost always involve reporting to an administrator. This is largely because of the first point, above. Teachers who don't follow these protocols can expect to quickly become scapegoats for anything that goes wrong.

Third of all, in this situation you had multiple administrators all utterly failing to do what they're supposed to do, which is ensure school safety. This despite multiple, believable reports. The most damning quote I've read about this wasn't even included in this article, and that was how one administrator dismissed the idea that the 6-year-old might have carried the gun on his person out to recess by saying this was unlikely because the 6-year-old had "very small pockets."

I hope this teacher sues this district into oblivion, I hope every administrator involved never works in education again, and I hope this child's parents pay a very severe price for allowing this to happen.


CSB: We were four kids in my family.  My oldest 2 siblings went to school when teachers were still allowed to beat the students.  Not saying this was good but perhaps the stupidity has swung too far the other way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So call the cops. That kind of dangerous situation is precisely what cops are for and, despite our Monday morning quarterbacking on Fark, they're good at it.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

educated: "Someone might die"

And "a f*cking 6 year old has a f*cking gun in f*cking school in f*cking America"


Yeah... like I said, a shiat situation from every angle.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: So call the cops. That kind of dangerous situation is precisely what cops are for and, despite our Monday morning quarterbacking on Fark, they're good at it.


Worked out so well in Uvalde.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: So call the cops. That kind of dangerous situation is precisely what cops are for and, despite our Monday morning quarterbacking on Fark, they're good at it.


Uvalde.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This sounds like fertile grounds for a MASSIVE liability lawsuit for the school district...
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: So call the cops. That kind of dangerous situation is precisely what cops are for and, despite our Monday morning quarterbacking on Fark, they're good at it.


Counterpoint
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
Stratohead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
let me get this straight... a teacher believed (correctly) that a 6 year old, in her class, had a handgun in his backpack...and she didn't do anything but report it?

I don't when it became taboo for a teacher to search a kids bag in class (I'm old, but if a teacher wanted to look in my bag/locker/car while it was on school grounds, I couldn't do a damn thing about it)
but at a minimum she could have taken his bag away right?  he's farking 6 what can he do about it? nothing.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: So call the cops. That kind of dangerous situation is precisely what cops are for and, despite our Monday morning quarterbacking on Fark, they're good at it.


That is what they are SUPPOSED to be for, but doing what is good for society is about up there with Cops as a priority as a Rabbi going to CostCo and bulk buying St. Louis style ribs for the Saturday BBQ...
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"A fourth employee asked an administrator for permission to search the boy and was denied, Toscano said."

JFC, that administrator should never be allowed to step foot on a school campus anywhere, ever again and hopefully faces charges.
The teacher that got shot is going to win whatever lawsuit she files and if I were her, there would be no settlement, backdoor agreements or anything like that and I'd damn sure not sign a NDA.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: So call the cops. That kind of dangerous situation is precisely what cops are for and, despite our Monday morning quarterbacking on Fark, they're good at it.


lol who are you kidding
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The administrators learned well from the Uvalde police department.

Don't do a damn thang.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: First of all, teachers can't simply unilaterally decide to search a student on their own. Doing that is a good way to ensure you don't remain a teacher. And, equally as likely, that you get sued.

Second of all, schools across the country have very, very strict reporting requirements/protocols for issues like this that almost always involve reporting to an administrator. This is largely because of the first point, above. Teachers who don't follow these protocols can expect to quickly become scapegoats for anything that goes wrong.

Third of all, in this situation you had multiple administrators all utterly failing to do what they're supposed to do, which is ensure school safety. This despite multiple, believable reports. The most damning quote I've read about this wasn't even included in this article, and that was how one administrator dismissed the idea that the 6-year-old might have carried the gun on his person out to recess by saying this was unlikely because the 6-year-old had "very small pockets."

I hope this teacher sues this district into oblivion, I hope every administrator involved never works in education again, and I hope this child's parents pay a very severe price for allowing this to happen.


I think a 1st grade teacher absolutely has the right to "unilaterally" search a 6 year old if they have good reason to think the kid has something dangerous. Kids that age can get into trouble very quickly even without having a weapon. You don't sit back and wait for them to hurt someone.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I guess nothing will happen until some kid shoots up the adminstrators' offices instead of a classroom.


Give 1000 brown skinned 8 year old girls guns and send them to an NRA convention
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: So call the cops. That kind of dangerous situation is precisely what cops are for and, despite our Monday morning quarterbacking on Fark, they're good at it.


if the teacher calls the cops on a kid and he has no gun and that teacher didnt go through proper channels ?

ya. thats a fired teacher and sued by parents.

the fact that the 6 year old terror had to have a parent in school with him to supervise paints an ugly picture of this family. that they had a gun in the home with a child like this is just beyond reckless
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Kinder Guardians | Who Is America? | Sacha Baron Cohen SHOWTIME Series
Youtube QkXeMoBPSDk
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This country is broken, and...I'm not sure we can fix it.
We've done this discussion. Multiple times. There ARE solutions, they WILL work...but the GOP will just keep blocking any effort at reform.
As long as republicans exist, more Americans will die.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: This sounds like fertile grounds for a MASSIVE liability lawsuit for the school district...


She's going to have the nicest home in Ruckersville!
 
severedtoe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
is it too late to start over?  can we start the whole damn thing over?  when was our last save?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I guess nothing will happen until some kid shoots up the adminstrators' offices instead of a classroom.


The administrator in Uvalde didn't want to call a lockdown.

This administration didn't want to call a lockdown.

I'm seeing a pattern.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I work a t a school so I am getting a kick out of these replies........

/doesn't surprise me.
//if you can do, teach. If you can't teach, become an administrator.
///3
 
pounddawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pounddawg: I work a t a school so I am getting a kick out of these replies........

/doesn't surprise me.
//if you can do, teach. If you can't teach, become an administrator.
///3


dammit can't
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The statement also said the boy "suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day. Additionally, our son has benefitted from an extensive community of care that also includes his grandparents working alongside us and other caregivers to ensure his needs and accommodations are met. The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives."
Since the shooting, the statement added, the boy has been in a hospital receiving the "treatment he needs."

Dang.  What's up with that kid?
 
emtwo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, I mean, "Management won't do nothing...oh well, back to math." I mean, I would walk over and grab the bag if I knew. Not just keep on teaching.


And you would do this even if you knew this meant you would lose your job, you would be unable to work in that field again, you have a family barely scraping by month-to-month, and you had no idea when or how you would be able to find a new line of work again?

Some people would and some people wouldn't, but the point is that it's not an easy choice and the entire system has been set up to dissuade people from making it.
 
Diasdiem
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like that teacher's going to be able to retire by the time this is all over.
 
kindms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: This sounds like fertile grounds for a MASSIVE liability lawsuit for the school district...


every parent whose child witnessed that shooting has a case as well.

they endangered everyone one of the children in that classroom and school by failing to act
 
dericwater
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now, if that kid had a book written by Toni Morrison or, heck, Mark Twain... 30 days in the hoosegow and intervention with the parents.
 
emtwo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: bingethinker: I guess nothing will happen until some kid shoots up the adminstrators' offices instead of a classroom.

Give 1000 brown skinned 8 year old girls guns and send them to an NRA convention


NRA conventions have incredibly strict security and don't allow guns inside.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: NateAsbestos: Sure, the administrators failed hard.

But not one of those teachers decided to act either? I would think at SOME point, the adults see "management" failing to act and just address it directly.

What a shiat situation all around. America's very, very ill.

I have to wonder if the kid was the kid of someone important, and that's why they were treated with kid gloves.


I doubt it...

The family also said in its statement that the boy has an "acute disability" and was under a care plan "that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day." The week of the shooting was the first when a parent was not in class with him, the family said.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: SirGunslinger: This sounds like fertile grounds for a MASSIVE liability lawsuit for the school district...

She's going to have the nicest home in Ruckersville!


I think I would be anywhere else than Ruckersville. They let a 6 year kid shoot her in cold blood, and only give a fark because it made international news.
 
Thingster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another event with multiple levels of failure, multiple times it could have been stopped, multiple warnings, and everybody in power failed to act.

Every single one is an accessory to the crime - treat them that way.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The school district has had three instances of gun violence in 17 months.

JFC!  MURICA!!!
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope the six year old gets to visit old sparky.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: edmo: So call the cops. That kind of dangerous situation is precisely what cops are for and, despite our Monday morning quarterbacking on Fark, they're good at it.

That is what they are SUPPOSED to be for, but doing what is good for society is about up there with Cops as a priority as a Rabbi going to CostCo and bulk buying St. Louis style ribs for the Saturday BBQ...


What a Mensch!
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is all the fault of CRT and Trans people.

That's the real problem, not guns.  Biden too, definitely his fault.

I cannot imagine the number of zeros that are going to be on the damages this teacher gets if all thos is true and documented, holy moly.

Also, any teacher in that school that isn't immediately looking for work elsewhere is an idiot.
 
dericwater
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Pocket Ninja: First of all, teachers can't simply unilaterally decide to search a student on their own. Doing that is a good way to ensure you don't remain a teacher. And, equally as likely, that you get sued.

Second of all, schools across the country have very, very strict reporting requirements/protocols for issues like this that almost always involve reporting to an administrator. This is largely because of the first point, above. Teachers who don't follow these protocols can expect to quickly become scapegoats for anything that goes wrong.

Third of all, in this situation you had multiple administrators all utterly failing to do what they're supposed to do, which is ensure school safety. This despite multiple, believable reports. The most damning quote I've read about this wasn't even included in this article, and that was how one administrator dismissed the idea that the 6-year-old might have carried the gun on his person out to recess by saying this was unlikely because the 6-year-old had "very small pockets."

I hope this teacher sues this district into oblivion, I hope every administrator involved never works in education again, and I hope this child's parents pay a very severe price for allowing this to happen.

CSB: We were four kids in my family.  My oldest 2 siblings went to school when teachers were still allowed to beat the students.  Not saying this was good but perhaps the stupidity has swung too far the other way.


I don't think we should return to corporal punishment. Those kids grow up to become the next generation of mass killers, or parents of mass killers.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The statement also said the boy "suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day. Additionally, our son has benefitted from an extensive community of care that also includes his grandparents working alongside us and other caregivers to ensure his needs and accommodations are met. The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives."
Since the shooting, the statement added, the boy has been in a hospital receiving the "treatment he needs."

Dang.  What's up with that kid?


i dont know but lets buy a gun!
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The statement also said the boy "suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day. Additionally, our son has benefitted from an extensive community of care that also includes his grandparents working alongside us and other caregivers to ensure his needs and accommodations are met. The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives."
Since the shooting, the statement added, the boy has been in a hospital receiving the "treatment he needs."

Dang.  What's up with that kid?


He will never be able function in society and will likely live his entire life in a psychiatric facility. It was dumb luck that the teacher survived and, honestly, shooting someone when he was 6 likely resulted in a whole lot of people not getting murdered in school when he became a teen. This kid is likely psychopathic which I don't think is really treatable.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.