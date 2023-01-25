 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "Is the debt ceiling Biden's Katrina?" -New York Times Pitchbot. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, pitching for fun and profit edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This week we're going to try something different. Not because the weekly Poorly Researched Writer's Profile wasn't working or anything (I mean, that's never stopped me before) but a couple comments in last week's thread brought up a very salient point for a topic for this week's thread: the art of the pitch!

An elevator pitch is "a way to quickly tell someone about your book in a way that makes them want to buy it" according to this link, which describes it as a 26 word high-concept sentence that distills a novel down to its core idea. The goal, of course, is to get the listener to say the magic words 'tell me more.' It could be the back-cover text of your book that you use to try to convince someone to buy it, if they like the cover enough to pick it up off the shelf in a bookstore.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

So here's the scene: you're in an elevator, holding your manuscript, and suddenly the doors open and a rich and brilliant publisher steps in and asks you "What have you got there?"

(Look, less plausible plots get published every year.)

How do you pitch your work?

Writer's Thread Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size

"The attack of the sentient construction vehicles would have been much more deadly had they not been polite enough to obey street signs."
 
JS64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think the complete destruction of the world economy is a little worse than Katrina.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Trillion Dollar Coin... it's time has come.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In it's 5th year of self-awareness Trackhoe CZ-8365 decides to end the problem of those who walk when the signal clearly says not to.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The Trillion Dollar Coin... it's time has come.


abovethelaw.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was broke when I got here so I have no idea why it's working now.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I imagine you could cut a LOT of the US budget if you eliminated contracts and things for stuff the US doesn't use but keeps buying to make Congress Critter X, Y, and Z's districts happy while still having an amazing military. Also not only could those savings go to reduced spending but also to veterans care more instead of some rich guy's 3rd+ boat/house/whatever.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Republicans were Sure it would work this time. They'd threaten to destroy the US economy and then the world economy unless their demands were met. They felt their demands justified the extreme measures. After all, old people collecting Social Security checks and getting government healthcare through Medicare was just Socialism (shudder). Surely the American people would side with Patriotic Republicans who wanted to stop feeding hungry children so trust fund babies could have another yacht. Their internal polling clearly showed the massive popularity of a nationwide abortion ban that also made contraception illegal, as well as repealing the vote for all but white landowners. It's clearly God's will that women, coloreds and poors be punished - otherwise He would have made them rich, white, and male!

Yep, there's no way DemonRats would stand in the way of the holy jihad of justice this time - and if they did, clearly the American people would blame those DemonRats.
Right?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The advancement of human cyber-enhancements didn't change one rascal's criminality, but did add some excitement when he ran afoul of the defense industry and the mob.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the old dude might walk right into WWIII and someone is worries about money ??
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Science fiction, fantasy, action, horror, humor, aliens, gods, demons, heroes, villains, ghosts, and things which go bump in the night- assembled in a single volume."

Not particularly catchy, but accurate.

Take a look at some outstanding cover art, to which is attached my anthology: Feral Imagination- available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
 
