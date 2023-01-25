 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   If you have ever wanted a condo in a museum this place is for you   (zillow.com) divider line
46
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1684 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2023 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of potential
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks neat but I've got three words for you:

As
Bes
Tos
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, but hear me out here... City Museum is actually pretty kickass.  It's basically a cross between an art gallery/sculpture park and a children's museum.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's neat, but everything inside needs to be stripped and rebuilt.

If I had the cash and it weren't in St Louis, I'd dig it.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's there is nice enough, and it has all sorts of potential.

Difficulty: St. Louis...
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an awesome space.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Looks neat but I've got three words for you:

As
Bes
Tos


Saint
Louis
Missouri
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$167 monthly HOA fee

Nope.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: OK, but hear me out here... City Museum is actually pretty kickass.  It's basically a cross between an art gallery/sculpture park and a children's museum.


Yeah I went to that place 20  years ago and it's awesome.

Submitter is a philistine.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to formally suggest a Realty tab for these.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: It's neat, but everything inside needs to be stripped and rebuilt.

If I had the cash and it weren't in St Louis, I'd dig it.


You don't understand, it's not rundown and uncomfortable, it's art. "The unique style of the visionary artist Bob Cassilly".

This one may be worse. Who wouldn't want to live in an abandoned molasses tank?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eatingfastfood.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


I'd rather have a place in the African wing of the Public Archives, but this would also be acceptable.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a hospital.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It comes with a YUGE garage!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like it would be rather inconvenient any time one had guests, particularly parties or overnight guests.  Plus even if one is free to come and go as one chooses, undoubtedly there would be limitations on the time of day if one needs to bring stuff through that's bulky, like basic groceries.

This apartment seems like the sort of thing available for a rich patron who lives with his family out in the country but works in-town, where he can sleep overnight, entertain a bit, and bring his mistress where his wife won't butt-in unexpectedly as she doesn't have access to the grounds without being let-in.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little out of my price range, but I could make it work with a new job and cost of living increase.

Too bad by the time I found a new job that's going to be gone...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Built in 1930"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: $167 monthly HOA fee

Nope.


I know *I* would want an organization to make sure a neighbor didn't put pink flamingos or other gaudy decorations on their front lawn!

:P

/in NYC, IIRC, they're called "co-op fees"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS PLACE COMES WITH THE THREE SEASHELLS!
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a condo made of stone-a?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be good AirBNB and write off, if it was donated as auction item to support museum.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


I think Stanley Kubrick designed this bathroom.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It needs some de-whimseying..But otherwise it's got a LOT going for it...And how cool it would be to
give directions to your place... Ya, just go to the City Museum, that's where I live...In a museum... :)
For someone that's an artist or musician, that would be doubly awesome..The whole place is about
creativity and seeing the beauty in everyday things, re-using, recycling and whimsy..


The place has multi-story slides FFS....How can you NOT want to live in a place that has multi-story slides?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ok, I have a completely serious question.

I have never used a bidet, ever. As such, I don't really understand the logistics of how they work.

So I see this:

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


And I think; "ok, how does this work?".


I see a few options after you finish on the toilet:

- you awkwardly crab-walk across the floor to the bidet with your pants around your ankles, where you sit down and hose butt

- you use sometoilet paper first then commence the crab-walk

- you just poo in the bidet and hope for the best


What is the standard procedure here?


Again, I am being completely serious.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Ok, I have a completely serious question.

I have never used a bidet, ever. As such, I don't really understand the logistics of how they work.

So I see this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

And I think; "ok, how does this work?".


I see a few options after you finish on the toilet:

- you awkwardly crab-walk across the floor to the bidet with your pants around your ankles, where you sit down and hose butt

- you use sometoilet paper first then commence the crab-walk

- you just poo in the bidet and hope for the best


What is the standard procedure here?


Again, I am being completely serious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wait! did the city museum close?  or is this like an ass on
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maudibjr: wait! did the city museum close?  or is this like an ass on


Definitely an ass on.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Ok, I have a completely serious question.

I have never used a bidet, ever. As such, I don't really understand the logistics of how they work.

So I see this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

And I think; "ok, how does this work?".


I see a few options after you finish on the toilet:

- you awkwardly crab-walk across the floor to the bidet with your pants around your ankles, where you sit down and hose butt

- you use sometoilet paper first then commence the crab-walk

- you just poo in the bidet and hope for the best


What is the standard procedure here?


Again, I am being completely serious.


Typically they're side by side, or two-in-one; in this instance I think you'd be looking at a crab-walk.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If i didn't already work in a museum, this would be the next best thing!
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Umm... I have questions...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamingboard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

abbarach: OK, but hear me out here... City Museum is actually pretty kickass.  It's basically a cross between an art gallery/sculpture park and a children's museum.


City Museum rules.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How much for the school bus awkwardly parked on the roof? Does it have a dedicated elevator stop?
 
mattgsx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would consider it if, and only if, a trap door could be put in my floor and have it connected with the tunnel system so I could get to my condo by dropping under the floor by the aquarium and climbing up through the caves. Or as a secret entrance by the skate park.

Or a window entrance that has its own scaffolded exterior entrance by the helicopter.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some of it is nice and some of it is not. It probably costs a shiatload of money to heat and cool.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Springfield Elementary school trip. That time Otto Got Blotto. Exit via rear door only.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: $167 monthly HOA fee

Nope.


It's a condo.  That's how condos work.  You have a HOA fee to take care of the shared costs and facilities.
 
zez
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Umm... I have questions...
[Fark user image image 850x566]


https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052702304159304575183463721620890
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just checked other comps in the hood.  St. Louis is cheap.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That kitchen sink setup looks like it was sourced from a school cafeteria.
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow. That's hideous. Concrete floors throughout. The kitchen could have been part of the set of Terminus in The Walking Dead.

And an expensive HOA? Who runs it? Karen from the museum board?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: capt.snicklefritz: Looks neat but I've got three words for you:

As
Bes
Tos

Saint
Louis
Missouri


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some weird design choices (the aforementioned bidet) and i want to know how it's connected to the museum, but it's pretty damn awesome. The St Louis part is the biggest issue.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I were condemned to live in St. Louis, I'd take it. Well, and if I were single in my mid-20s, I'd take it. If I were condemned to live in St. Louis, were a mid-20s single man who looked good in a tux. And drove an Aston-Martin and had an independent sizable income.

But, though impractical, there's a lot of fanciful, expensive charm there. Or would if it weren't St. Louis.
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Laundry shoot? Slide? Tetanus fun ramp?

/ kitchen looks tetanusy too
// I know, tetanus isn't really found in rust
/// just go with it
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.