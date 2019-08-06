 Skip to content
(NPR)   Research shows mass shootings are contagious even if everyone is wearing masks   (npr.org) divider line
    Obvious, Mass murder, Suicide, mass shootings, School shooting, Virginia Tech massacre, Columbine High School massacre, shootings Monday, Jillian Peterson  
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the press can stop reporting it, this would help.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever catch it, I'll shoot up a Catholic mass. Mass mass shooting is a bad enough pun to die for.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've often wondered if it would help reduce the shootings if we gave each killer some horribly disparaging nickname. I really doubt you'd go for the high score if you knew you were going to be called the Herp lip killer....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A contagion that ends in death or free room and board forever?  Yeah, I want to be a copycat
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If there is one thing that is eternally true with violent losers is that they love to copycat.  That is why serial killers were all the rage among incels in the 1970s and 80s, and since Columbine they have all moved to shooting.  Don't get me wrong, we should totally do everything reasonable that we can to make such crimes more difficult, because when you look at why they move away from a violent trend, it is because they don't see the effort as worth the award.  Right now with any idiot able to walk in and buy an AR-15, there is very little effort to carry off a mass shooting.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why are the shooters always male?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Interesting concept.

One one hand, can't stop shootings because 2A, muh freedums, the libs, etc.

On the other, having guns means that people will have to get "the shot" when an incident happens.

Someone shout use clever wordplay like this to twist conservative words against them so that anytime someone says they're against getting the shot, we will assume they're pro-gun control and use a chilling effect against them.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jsmilky: the press can stop reporting it, this would help.


I mean, it worked for cigarettes right? You never heard about them causing cancer until reporters got hold of the information and started reporting  the results. Ergo, we were clearly far better off when cigarettes didn't cause cancer.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Funny how whenever I mention this, the Fark anti-gun bridge jumps on me for being ridiculous while assuring me the real issue is protruding pistol grips.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was told info hazards we're not real.

Sounds like we a mxn in black style agency to pounce on any mass shooting and memory hole it immediately so the contagion doesn't spread.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was listening to an interview in the 90s. Guy was from the fbi discussing how car jacking "wasnt a thing" until that really famous one went onto national news. Said after that, cases of that kind of crime skyrocketed.  He was onto something.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I was told info hazards we're not real.

Sounds like we a mxn in black style agency to pounce on any mass shooting and memory hole it immediately so the contagion doesn't spread.


Also we need the mxn in black to start purging the newspapers and internet etc... Of mentions if mass shootings.  To eliminate the contagion, even the dormant infections.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: jsmilky: the press can stop reporting it, this would help.

I mean, it worked for cigarettes right? You never heard about them causing cancer until reporters got hold of the information and started reporting  the results. Ergo, we were clearly far better off when cigarettes didn't cause cancer.


More like smoking went down when cigarette makers weren't allowed to put up giant billboards and make themselves trendy.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jsmilky: the press can stop reporting it, this would help.


Are you kidding?! "If it bleeds, it leads" coupled to "CONSTANT IMMEDIATE 24-HOUR BREAKING NEWS SELLS ADS!" coupled to "I'm an influencer and my channel needs edgelord feed material because they can't go to LiveLeak any more for their fix" means that will never, ever happen again.

Reputable news orgs hover over social media like seagulls over a trash can, just waiting for the latest disgusting tidbit to get tossed in so that they can fight over who gets to use it for their latest breaking story. There's never going to be a way to unscramble that egg.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Suicides in northern/native communities in Canada are contagious for some reason.  Very sad but often a suicide will trigger more suicides and you get a large cluster of suicides in a short period.  It is a well known thing and not random.

If you view mass shootings as a type of suicide, it wouldn't be surprising.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loucifer: If I ever catch it, I'll shoot up a Catholic mass. Mass mass shooting is a bad enough pun to die for.


In Massachusetts?
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is more proof that masks work.  If everyone had been wearing one, these shootings could have been prevented.  Masks stop bullets, we know this because surgeons wear them.  Also, they wear masks in Asia, and there are no shootings in Asia.  We know masks prevent shootings because they make us feel safe.  It's just basic science.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When Entertainment becomes Entrainment.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jsmilky: the press can stop reporting it, this would help.


The press reports a small fraction of mass shootings. Most days there's anywhere between four and ten of them.

Also, never in the history of ever has "let's not talk about this and it'll go away" worked. Ask Dr. King, for example. I mean, he's quite dead so you can't, but still.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blondambition: Why are the shooters always male?


They aren't.

Sincerely,
Someone who got a doctorate degree last year studying mass shootings
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We get violent when we feel powerless

/  it's all about the stories we tell ourselves

/ / also called "beliefs" or just "thoughts"

/ / / much more powerful than cold hard "facts"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

krispos42: Funny how whenever I mention this, the Fark anti-gun bridge jumps on me for being ridiculous while assuring me the real issue is protruding pistol grips.


Not clear what your point is here.  Are you trying to suggest that something being contagious can't also relate to access to firearms?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blondambition: Why are the shooters always male?


Because they don't like Mondays?
 
Thingster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No. Shiat.

We've been trying to tell you this for 15+ years.  There's a social contagion/one-upsmanship factor to these things, and the more you report on it and plaster the shooters face all over the TV the more it normalizes and romanticizes it.

It's why suicides are minimally and obliquely reported in the news, especially if it's a celebrity or someone of local importance.  They become socially contagious and create a cluster.

Except now you don't get a one city cluster, you get a nationwide "cluster" thanks to the 24 hour news cycle and doom porn/outrage clicks.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: jsmilky: the press can stop reporting it, this would help.

Are you kidding?! "If it bleeds, it leads" coupled to "CONSTANT IMMEDIATE 24-HOUR BREAKING NEWS SELLS ADS!" coupled to "I'm an influencer and my channel needs edgelord feed material because they can't go to LiveLeak any more for their fix" means that will never, ever happen again.

Reputable news orgs hover over social media like seagulls over a trash can, just waiting for the latest disgusting tidbit to get tossed in so that they can fight over who gets to use it for their latest breaking story. There's never going to be a way to unscramble that egg.


Sandy Hook. Nothing to see here. No story. Move along please. As a responsible gun owner it should be required of me to think about changing guns laws to remove guns from future generations. My gun ownership hinges upon the fact that by continuing to allow gun ownership mass shootings will continue. Forever.
There will always be violent acts with other weapons but at least guns could be one we can absolutely limit, eventually. Other nations have and it's worked out fine. They still have mass shootings but no where near the number we have in the US. At least one person died of a gun shot in the US while I wrote this. and we've had 40 mass shootings in the US in 2023. The month isn't over yet.
Maybe we should bet on the next state to have a mass shooting. A lottery perhaps. If we don't care enough to rid ourselves of the plague at least we can monetize it.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: blondambition: Why are the shooters always male?

They aren't.

Sincerely,
Someone who got a doctorate degree last year studying mass shootings


Then you can explain why they're mostly males.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: blondambition: Why are the shooters always male?

They aren't.

Sincerely,
Someone who got a doctorate degree last year studying mass shootings


What percetage of mass shooters are female?
 
mr0x
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blondambition: Why are the shooters always male?


The youtube shooter was female.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My cousin was in the US for the holidays and came back with swollen testicles because they had a reaction to their mass shooting immunization.

#pureblood
 
mr0x
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Loucifer: If I ever catch it, I'll shoot up a Catholic mass. Mass mass shooting is a bad enough pun to die for.

In Massachusetts?


while masturbating ?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blondambition: Hankie Fest: blondambition: Why are the shooters always male?

They aren't.

Sincerely,
Someone who got a doctorate degree last year studying mass shootings

What percetage of mass shooters are female?


That can do attitude that so many women lack.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We just aren't meeting the young socially awkward gamer's demands like we used to. 
In the 80's Smash TV & Total Carnage were fine for a while and then there was a school shooting. 
Then GTA came out, but now gamers are getting bored again leading to more shootings. What todays youth wants is a Virtual Reality Mass Shooting Simulator
Select your murderer
Select your Arena
FINISH THEM!!
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Hankie Fest: blondambition: Why are the shooters always male?

They aren't.

Sincerely,
Someone who got a doctorate degree last year studying mass shootings

Then you can explain why they're mostly males.


That can do attitude that so many women lack.

/Whoopsies, this was supposed to be in response to this post.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Then you can explain why they're mostly males.


Oh, nah, I don't have the "why" answers. I just have the data. LOL, I'm not very useful.
But seriously, my work focused on prevention rather than on gender. But I do have a metric ton of data.

blondambition: What percetage of mass shooters are female?


Maybe 5%. And when it's a woman, they almost all kill their children (and/or themselves), OR they're with their man, who organized the shooting.

Exception to all the rules -- this woman: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/YouTube_headquarters_shooting
 
