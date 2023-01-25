|
Fark NotNewsletter: Watch for falling iguanas
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-01-25 12:14:26 PM (3 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Nothing huge to report this week. Thanks for the trivia team suggestions last week, I used a variation on the suggestions about eggs but it was too dumb to repeat here. I was going for self-aware ironic dad joke, but meta humor is a tough sell to the general public. So it goes. If anyone has suggestions for this week, I'm all game. Probably something about checking my own garage for classified documents, those things are everywhere apparently.
And now for something completely different: Anyone who doesn't play Magic: The Gathering can skip this paragraph. I've played since 1994, just after it came out. Which is too bad because I missed out on the super insane never reprinted cards, on the other hand I'm not sure I would have held onto them until now. Although I do have full sets of all the dual lands among other things because those seemed useful. Anyhow, I've been playing Arena since it launched and that's fun. Recently Wizards announced a toolkit for holding online tournaments. They don't need a ton of people to enter but I'm considering applying to host one. If anyone's interested, keep that in mind and watch this space going forward. More when I know it.
At 4 p.m. Eastern this Thursday it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, Dill and Lucky. The news cycle is absolutely on fire with weirdness for a change. Lots of AI stuff, including designer clothes that foil facial recognition for a weird reason, and Niagara, NY has a dog up for adoption described as a "fire-breathing demon."
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Epic Fap Session was a little confused when David Crosby died
Unobtanium replied to Andrew Tate's car
khitsicker shared a kink
Abe Vigoda's Ghost switched Jesuses
DOCTORD000M heard a rumor about the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust"
thealgorerhythm described why someone might Google "Ten ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to"
Walker figured out why some people ran toward danger
Dr.Fey told us about seeing well-edited graffiti
Spice Must Flow explained why Elon Musk is often referred to as "Elmo"
North_Central_Positronics knew what to do if all the shopping carts have been taken from a store
Smart:
Coincidentally-named Farker Giant Clown Shoe shared inside information about an infamous clown
TWX argued that Alec Baldwin will not be convicted for the death of the cinematographer of "Rust"
Tr0mBoNe will never fit two of each animal on this thing
IndyJohn discussed what led to the shooting death on the set of "Rust"
Opacity had a suggestion for fixing a school's lights that nobody's been able to turn off for over a year
Private_Citizen contrasted two high-profile shootings
Freud's Cigar showed why it's important for people to take precautions against getting and spreading COVID-19 even if they're not at high risk
kmgenesis23 had evidence that criminology students would indeed make stupid basic errors
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Cooking and/or baking successes and disasters
Smart: vudukungfu taught an assistant to salvage baked no-bake cookies
Funny: W_Scarlet cooked up some Krakatoa carbon
Politics Funny:
cretinbob had an unusual reaction to seeing "the future the atheists want"
NeoCortex42 knew why it took several submissions before admins greenlit one about Rio Verde Foothills suing Scottsdale for cutting off their water
Palined Parenthood had a message for media outlets who speculated about Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway's cause of death
revrendjim shared a spoiler about a potential "West Wing" reboot
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat posted the text of the Third Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
Special FarkStaff Pick:
khitsicker was not going to be bothered with small details
Politics Smart:
jasonvatch looked at the idea of abolishing income tax and implementing a national 30% sales tax in its place
jars.traptone discussed the purpose of a video of a 5-year-old doing gun tricks
ChibiDebuHage predicted what could happen if the U.S. changed to a 30% sales taxes
New Rising Sun noted that freedom can be very dry
Spiritual Pagan shared what it was like to belong to a church that preached prosperity gospel
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
kabloink designed a sexy new logo for Fark
whatsupchuck made this musician look a little Dusty
RedZoneTuba's entry experienced technical difficulties
Yammering_Splat_Vector had a hungry, hungry Apple
Yammering_Splat_Vector bought some cool kicks
Wrongo experienced a conundrum
RedZoneTuba wanted you to Spock right there
RedZoneTuba found the newest Trump hotel
Excelsior polished the Windows
bugpubez had a snack with lots of fiber
Farktography theme: Houses of the Holy
kittyhas1000legs had a self-tie with a Buddha queue and a line of stupas
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Delta and American Airlines call off their unplanned merger
Man charged in Lincoln Park church burglary. He stole at least $9K, but in the end, it didn't even matter
Crosby still
Republican says smoking of cigars inside the Capitol Is "about freedom," and definitely not about being a belligerent asshole
Dolan announces run for Senate in 2024. Gooby, Bogs Binny, Spoderman unavailable for comment
U.S. calls on Turkey to finally approve Finland and Sweden's entrance into NATO, or this year's pardon may not take place
How dinosaurs fought. Don't fight one yourself, you'll just get jurasskicked
Overhead, without any fuss, the stars were going out
Vegas Golden Knights goalie fails to save
In 2023, Chiefs & Pats will play in Germany, while Bills, Titans, & Jags will play in London. Bears & Texans will continue to play in Competently
The Providence Performing Arts Center had to cancel Tuesday night's opening performance of "Jagged Little Pill" because something technically went down in the theater
SAG stands behind Alec Baldwin, as standing in front of him can be dangerous
Plans for huge UK car battery factory go flat despite resistance, staff immediately discharged and sent ohm
Netflix CEO steps down, will continue to watch under his cousin's account
Bacon your way in the world today takes chowder in your pot
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where the spray foam has finally worn off enough that I can make some good old southern buttermilk biscuits without worrying about bits getting in the dough. Unfortunately, no one made it in to the 1000 club to enjoy them, but I'll be sure to tell you what you missed in a future update. On the Quiz itself, The Third Man came out on top with 953, followed by KumquatMay in second with 942 and LizardOnAStick in third with 937. NINEv2 came in fourth with 927, and whither_apophis made it into the top five with 920.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about who appeared on the very Boobiesage stamp minted by the US Postal Service in 1847. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that, along with George Washington on the 10 cent stamp, the USPS chose their very Boobiesmaster General, Benjamin Franklin. That is, of course, according to historical records - props to SumoJab for pointing out that recent interviews have demonstrated that the real co-drafter of the Declaration of Independence who was honored on the Boobiesage stamp was actually George "Anthony Devolder" Santos.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where you could go to rub elbows with the filthy rich and the politicians they owned, as well as the lizard people who control them and the prostitutes with a firm understanding of supply and demand. 87% of quiztakers knew that the World Economic Forum takes place each year in Davos in Switzerland. In the winter. So they're burning extra fossil fuels to stay warm. Great thinking, rich people.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about one of New Zealand's most popular national dishes. Since the country has banned battery-caged egg production (the kind that's like cubicles for chickens), they've had some supply problems as farmers have worked to adjust - meaning it's difficult for restaurant owners to produce pavlova. Only 57% of quiztakers knew that the dish, named for the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, was a cake made from meringue. I guess it makes sense for a ballerina to prefer some baked protein over a real dessert with carbs.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about British journalist James McConnachie and his time as an Agony Uncle. 96% of quiztakers knew that an agony uncle (or agony aunt) was an advice columnist. I've been unable to trace the origins of the term, but I'm guessing it was self-applied after columnists began reading some of the letters that people will send in to a complete stranger to ask how to behave in an unfamiliar situation.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
