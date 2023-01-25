 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Alison Moyet, Flash And The Pan, Prefab Sprout, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #427. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All set this end
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pista: All set this end


that makes one of us
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'Sleeping' by...  sinus infection has me corned in a dark alley currently beating the crap outta me. So today it's cat on lap, hot ginger tea, and hopefully good tunes.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Sleeping' by...  sinus infection has me corned in a dark alley currently beating the crap outta me. So today it's cat on lap, hot ginger tea, and hopefully good tunes.


As someone who deals with sinus issues on a regular basis, Starbucks' "medicine balls" are the bomb for that. Just get all lemonade and no water. And they come in both regular and decaf, so you can round-the-clock those bad boys.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Sleeping' by...  sinus infection has me corned in a dark alley currently beating the crap outta me. So today it's cat on lap, hot ginger tea, and hopefully good tunes.

As someone who deals with sinus issues on a regular basis, Starbucks' "medicine balls" are the bomb for that. Just get all lemonade and no water. And they come in both regular and decaf, so you can round-the-clock those bad boys.


Ohhhhh thanks for the tip! Now I need to just summon the will to live and get outta bed to get to a Starbucks... right after the show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Sleeping' by...  sinus infection has me corned in a dark alley currently beating the crap outta me. So today it's cat on lap, hot ginger tea, and hopefully good tunes.

As someone who deals with sinus issues on a regular basis, Starbucks' "medicine balls" are the bomb for that. Just get all lemonade and no water. And they come in both regular and decaf, so you can round-the-clock those bad boys.

Ohhhhh thanks for the tip! Now I need to just summon the will to live and get outta bed to get to a Starbucks... right after the show.


doordash ftw.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Sleeping' by...  sinus infection has me corned in a dark alley currently beating the crap outta me. So today it's cat on lap, hot ginger tea, and hopefully good tunes.


Sinus infections suck. Managed to be free of them for a good while now.
Get better soon
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Sleeping' by...  sinus infection has me corned in a dark alley currently beating the crap outta me. So today it's cat on lap, hot ginger tea, and hopefully good tunes.

As someone who deals with sinus issues on a regular basis, Starbucks' "medicine balls" are the bomb for that. Just get all lemonade and no water. And they come in both regular and decaf, so you can round-the-clock those bad boys.


My go-to is a traditional hot toddy. Even if you are a non-drinker, it's mostly to hang your head over and inhale the steam as deeply as possible into your sinuses. I'm convinced with zero proof that the alcohol fumes sterilize things.

YMMV
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ready to go
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love Alison Moyet, such a powerful voice.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: My go-to is a traditional hot toddy. Even if you are a non-drinker, it's mostly to hang your head over and inhale the steam as deeply as possible into your sinuses. I'm convinced with zero proof that the alcohol fumes sterilize things.

YMMV


That's always worked for me.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Sleeping' by...  sinus infection has me corned in a dark alley currently beating the crap outta me. So today it's cat on lap, hot ginger tea, and hopefully good tunes.

As someone who deals with sinus issues on a regular basis, Starbucks' "medicine balls" are the bomb for that. Just get all lemonade and no water. And they come in both regular and decaf, so you can round-the-clock those bad boys.

Ohhhhh thanks for the tip! Now I need to just summon the will to live and get outta bed to get to a Starbucks... right after the show.

doordash ftw.


LOL rallying cry of lazy NeoMoxies everywhere.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Think Flash and the Pan was the 1st album I ever bought back in 78. I'm not old, you are.

Flash and The Pan - Hey Saint Peter - 1976 - Official Video
Youtube YqiCj32qKdI
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Here for the show, and to recommend a neti pot for NeoMoxie. Makes colds and sinuses much more bearable.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sinus infections, I mean. Sinuses themselves are quite bearable when they're not trying to kill you.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: BourbonMakesItBetter: My go-to is a traditional hot toddy. Even if you are a non-drinker, it's mostly to hang your head over and inhale the steam as deeply as possible into your sinuses. I'm convinced with zero proof that the alcohol fumes sterilize things.

YMMV

That's always worked for me.


Since I'm still in bed and cancelled work, I guess steamy drunk is a good way to go today!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Sleeping' by...  sinus infection has me corned in a dark alley currently beating the crap outta me. So today it's cat on lap, hot ginger tea, and hopefully good tunes.

As someone who deals with sinus issues on a regular basis, Starbucks' "medicine balls" are the bomb for that. Just get all lemonade and no water. And they come in both regular and decaf, so you can round-the-clock those bad boys.

My go-to is a traditional hot toddy. Even if you are a non-drinker, it's mostly to hang your head over and inhale the steam as deeply as possible into your sinuses. I'm convinced with zero proof that the alcohol fumes sterilize things.

YMMV


Fark handle checks out.
 
