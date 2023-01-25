 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   BOAK, the Combat Organisation of Anarcho-Communists, battles Putin's war machine inside Russia. Meanwhile the Russian army says BOHICA as the Ukrainians show them BOFA   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, Vladimir Putin, World War II, United Russia, Russian army, Russian war machine, Russian anti-war groups, Russia's Krasnoyarsk region  
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the Ukrainians roll out LIGMA the Russian army will be in some real trouble.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the movie!  It was Randolph Scott against a young John Wayne!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOFA what?
/someone had to do it
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While you're at it, give Putin a UFIA.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spokeshorseman BOJAK does not like it
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The PFY avoids the chat.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll look like nothing soon, I heard Biden's authorized the deployment of BOTFRs in the region.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anarcho-Communists battling inside Russia?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anarchy and communism, together again!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the BOSSA NOVA.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an example of the violence inherent in the system.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning, vietnam - abbreviation scene (English)
Youtube wXlvy3sTTBk
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG WTF BOAK BBQ XYZ BOFA LOL
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brave, crazy bastards, standing up to Putin.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOHICA?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Guess he really did have cause to fear the Order.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I go back to the USSR, I fly in from Miami Beach BOAC.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FSB, MI6 and CIA know Russia's BTG's will FAFO and NATO will drop MOABs PDQ.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wessoman: The FSB, MI6 and CIA know Russia's BTG's will FAFO and NATO will drop MOABs PDQ.


Did they review the report from the DDOJSIOC?
 
JS64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"On the night of January 4, a section of tracks along the Trans-Siberian Railway in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region was blown up."


Well, dammit. Now the Orchestra has no way to come to town next Christmas.
 
mentula
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
on a serious note, i'm glad to see this gart fark-lit. honor to the BOAK.

back to the witticisms now.

BOAK IS WOKE, DON'T POKE THE BOAK.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mister Bojangles, dance!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BLAYT
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KeepOffMyLawn: I remember the movie!  It was Randolph Scott against a young John Wayne!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plastic Diver Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Anarchy and communism, together again!


I had a professor who said that Russians are Mongol souls in Caucasian bodies.
 
