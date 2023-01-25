 Skip to content
(WSPA)   Gas Pump Razor Blades is the name of my Nine Inch Nails tribute band   (wspa.com) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would assume there are cameras potentially capturing the asshole that did this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People suck.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would you do this?  If it were one station I could see a disgruntled employee or something, but a bunch of different stations?  Some sort of protest?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hugram: I would assume there are cameras potentially capturing the asshole that did this.


They never seem to find the people that place the "I Did That" stickers all over the pumps.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I give it only a 50-50 chance of being real.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the second Bush album?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gas Pump Razor Blades also accurately describes when I have some bad Chron's attacks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The pro-Tesla activists are steeping up their game since their edgelord is on trial and setting Guinness records
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Why would you do this?  If it were one station I could see a disgruntled employee or something, but a bunch of different stations?  Some sort of protest?


Probably those same assholes that glue themselves to paintings...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: People suck.


Considering that someone decided to take a dump in a urinal at my favorite steakhouse this weekend, I agree 100%.
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a special slice of hell reserved for people who do this sprt of thing.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I seem to remember a rash of similar booby trapping back in the '90s, but involving dirty hypodermic needles. Some evil twerp with too much time on their hands.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe the razor blades could be used to remove those pathetic "I did that" stickers?

/stay safe
//people suck
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That...seems like the kindof thing a teenager would do without thinking about the possibility of a major news story....
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Next Halloween: Poison candy (for real this time).
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

newsvertisement: wingedkat: Why would you do this?  If it were one station I could see a disgruntled employee or something, but a bunch of different stations?  Some sort of protest?

Probably those same assholes that glue themselves to paintings...


Doubt it, as asinine as the glue to painting protests were they were not actually causing physical harm to anyone. This sounds like the same urban legend bullshiat as syringes in phone booths or razor blades in apples.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Considering that someone decided to take a dump in a urinal at my favorite steakhouse this weekend,


note to self. Stop going to Longhorn Steakhouse.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This won't happen in New Jersey or Oregon
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are they dipped in fentanyl?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: newsvertisement: wingedkat: Why would you do this?  If it were one station I could see a disgruntled employee or something, but a bunch of different stations?  Some sort of protest?

Probably those same assholes that glue themselves to paintings...

Doubt it, as asinine as the glue to painting protests were they were not actually causing physical harm to anyone. This sounds like the same urban legend bullshiat as syringes in phone booths or razor blades in apples.


Until it becomes a TikTok challenge.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: hey never seem to find the people that place the "I Did That" stickers all over the pumps.


I'd wager most of those stickers were put there by the owner of the gas stations.  It's a great way to deflect anger as your adding another quarter to the gas prices.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You'd think there would be security cameras.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wingedkat: Why would you do this?  If it were one station I could see a disgruntled employee or something, but a bunch of different stations?  Some sort of protest?


The thrill of hurting a stranger. The excitement of imagining someone being randomly, seriously injured by something that you did - knowing that no one but you knows it.

Seriously. There are some sick folks in the world.
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sh*t like this is why I got a butler.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

