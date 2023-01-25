 Skip to content
Pope Francis: NTTIAWWT, and it's not a crime
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I really hope Francis has done a good job stacking the deck with Cardinals that will vote for a decent fella next time.  I'd hate to see the modest forward progress completely negated.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This man truly gets the meaning behind everyone being made in God's own image, and to love thy neighbor.  Hopefully whoever comes after him is also humble and says God should sort it out in the end.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"POPE FRANCIS ALIGNS WITH SATANIC TEMPLE"

   -Fox News
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I really hope Francis has done a good job stacking the deck with Cardinals that will vote for a decent fella next time.  I'd hate to see the modest forward progress completely negated.


If he wants more success at the end of the season these days, he needs to work w/ the Padres, not the Cardinals.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I really hope Francis has done a good job stacking the deck with Cardinals that will vote for a decent fella next time.  I'd hate to see the modest forward progress completely negated.


So kind of like the anti-US Supreme Court as it's currently seated.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wrong, subby. He says being gay is not a crime, but he's still an ass for saying it's a sin. So according to him gay people will go to hell unless they deny who they are.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For all the hope that the next guy continues to place the Chirch on the path of "not completely nuts" ... it kinda swings like a pendulum, doesn't it.

J-P 2 had some issues, but kinda pushed for sanity
Benedict went the other way, then retired when he saw that the peasants were grabbing pitchforks instead of returning
Now Francis is back on the track of Humanity

/ watch the next guy be a the Catholic version of Trump
 
bigdanc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Wrong, subby. He says being gay is not a crime, but he's still an ass for saying it's a sin. So according to him gay people will go to hell unless they deny who they are.


Everything's a sin to Catholics
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good man.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, Benny isn't even cold in the grave yet and Frank is already off doing his own thing.

/Good for him.
//This announcement is the least he could do.
///I mean literally the least he could do.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just take solace knowing that if god is real, all these so called christians are going to burn in hell for trying to take the place of god to judge the souls of man when they should have been doing their best to accept them as they are
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Man, Benny isn't even cold in the grave yet and Frank is already off doing his own thing.

/Good for him.
//This announcement is the least he could do.
///I mean literally the least he could do.


To be fair, the least he could do, he already did years ago. "Who am I to judge?"
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Choirboys or choirgirls, makes no difference.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: This man truly gets the meaning behind everyone being made in God's own image, and to love thy neighbor.  Hopefully whoever comes after him is also humble and says God should sort it out in the end.


i agree with you. but i also feel this is a desperate attempt to drive up attendance for a religion that has been exposed to have pedos running amuck and being sheltered from law enforcement. this has led to many parishes being shut down and many millions being lost in law suits.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "POPE FRANCIS ALIGNS WITH SATANIC TEMPLE"

   -Fox News


I call Pope Francis the Antichrist and joke that the devil finally infiltrated The Church.
 
Veloram
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "POPE FRANCIS ALIGNS WITH SATANIC TEMPLE"

 -Fox News


They're protestants and evangelicals. They already thought that.
 
Yawp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Priests having sex with boys is. Maybe the Pope can do something about that. Instead of allowing a Cardinal who did to hide in the Vatican.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow how generous of him.

Fark off old man.
 
tekmo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: Francis' comments are the first uttered by a pope about such laws, but they are consistent with his overall approach to the LGBTQ community and belief that the Catholic Church should welcome everyone and not discriminate.

Can women take holy orders? No.

Can out gay men be ordained? No.

Will the church bless a same-sex marriage? LOL, of course not.

BUT WE DON'T DISCRIMINATE!
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I really hope Francis has done a good job stacking the deck with Cardinals that will vote for a decent fella next time.  I'd hate to see the modest forward progress completely negated.


They may well pick the first African Pope.
If you don't know, they tend towards old-timey fire&brimstone conservatism.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bigdanc: Tyrone Slothrop: Wrong, subby. He says being gay is not a crime, but he's still an ass for saying it's a sin. So according to him gay people will go to hell unless they deny who they are.

Everything's a sin to Catholics


I figure if I'm going to hell it might as well be for the fun stuff!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Cardinals, bishops, archbishops, priests, nuns et al.  Lighten up. The gays have money!"

-Pope Francis
 
Muta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I really hope Francis has done a good job stacking the deck with Cardinals that will vote for a decent fella next time.  I'd hate to see the modest forward progress completely negated.


That was the issue with Jean-Paul the Deuce.  He was very conservative and ignored the pedophiles priests plus he was Pope for a pretty long time.  That allowed him to stack the Cardinal bench with a lot if like minded fellas.  It is going to take more than a generation before all those Neanderthals die off.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pope says homosexuality not a crime

Well that's might white of him.
 
Muta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bigdanc: Tyrone Slothrop: Wrong, subby. He says being gay is not a crime, but he's still an ass for saying it's a sin. So according to him gay people will go to hell unless they deny who they are.

Everything's a sin to Catholics


Pet Shop Boys - It's A Sin (Official Video) [HD REMASTERED]
Youtube dRHetRTOD1Q
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Wrong, subby. He says being gay is not a crime, but he's still an ass for saying it's a sin. So according to him gay people will go to hell unless they deny who they are.


I'm much more okay about someone fantasizing about me going to a fictional punishment than having them use the government to send me to a real one.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also Pope Francis: A priest rubbing his papal staff between the buttocks of a young altar boy is not a crime.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Concrete Donkey: Just take solace knowing that if god is real, all these so called christians are going to burn in hell for trying to take the place of god to judge the souls of man when they should have been doing their best to accept them as they are


ok God's not real. So what. The teaching of Christ and the wisdom contained in the Bible are still important. It's we that need to evolve to a place where the threat of hell isn't what keeps us from giving into our most base instincts and hate for others because they're different from ourselves.
It starts with ourselves being the change we want to bring about. If that change is glee in the suffering of others we have some soul searching to do. I do. Damned antivaxers.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

farkitallletitend: Concrete Donkey: Just take solace knowing that if god is real, all these so called christians are going to burn in hell for trying to take the place of god to judge the souls of man when they should have been doing their best to accept them as they are

ok God's not real. So what. The teaching of Christ and the wisdom contained in the Bible are still important. It's we that need to evolve to a place where the threat of hell isn't what keeps us from giving into our most base instincts and hate for others because they're different from ourselves.
It starts with ourselves being the change we want to bring about. If that change is glee in the suffering of others we have some soul searching to do. I do. Damned antivaxers.


Paradox of tolerance seems relevant.
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

farkitallletitend: The teaching of Christ and the wisdom contained in the Bible are still important.


No.
 
