(AP News)   "The department said there was a partial match "to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City." It said it would need more DNA samples "from other known Santa encounters to make a definitive match"   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Finland, Combined DNA Index System, Rhode Island, young girl's home, presence of Santa, good news, couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks, Rhode Island Department of Health  
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should have just sent the rape kit to 23nMe.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was that drunk dude Chris Cringle assaulted.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't you need Santa's DNA to confirm it was him?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they get a sample of that yellow snow from the rooftop? I hear that it had an overwhelming aroma of peppermint schnapps
 
eKonk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: Don't you need Santa's DNA to confirm it was him?


Not a problem, just call up subby's mom.
 
Two16
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This makes him sound like a Yeti-esque cryptid.

Which really I am okay with.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we not do this?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This story is like a cosmic gumbo.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The department said there was a partial match "to a 1947 case centered around 34th Street in New York City."

Coincidentally, this may tie into a 40-year-old cold case involving actor Robert Wagner, and a little girl who knew too much.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Two16: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


My favorite Santa ever.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta hand it to the kid for knowing how to submit evidence for a DNA test.

Plus, Rhode Island is in the news for something good!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Your honour, my client is ready, willing and able to provide a
sperm sample at the drop of a porn mag- er - hat!'

'I certainly will NOT! Dafuq is the matter with you??'
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 400x300]
'Your honour, my client is ready, willing and able to provide a
sperm sample at the drop of a porn mag- er - hat!'

'I certainly will NOT! Dafuq is the matter with you??'


th.bing.comView Full Size


Your honor, submitted for evidence is a sperm sample from every mall Santa in the tri state area.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also, the courtroom's mens room is out of paper towels.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not the first time Rhode Island dept of forensics lied about DNA results
 
