(Fox 35 Orlando)   Florida Man who rammed car into dentist office charged with DUI, fillings   (fox35orlando.com)
    22-year-old Gabriel Hausy  
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Police say they found receipts for a nearby bar in his car

ProTip:  Never take your receipt from a bar if you're driving, even if you only had one drink.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Call Herpey the Elf!
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now subject to cavity search.


/ Fillings..... nothing more than fillings.....
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BunchaRubes: Police say they found receipts for a nearby bar in his car

ProTip:  Never take your receipt from a bar if you're driving, even if you only had one drink.


What if you need to return the drink?

