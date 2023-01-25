 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   "There's a new iceberg off the coast of Antarctica. The yet-to-be-named, 600-square-mile iceberg broke away from the nearly 500-foot-thick Brunt Ice Shelf on Sunday during a particularly high tide known as a spring tide"   (seattletimes.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's call it Titanic II: Antarctic Waterloo
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing is too obscure on Fark.
 
Bondith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Vercengetorix: [Fark user image 240x210]

Nothing is too obscure on Fark.


One goddamned minute.  A solitary comment in the thread and I missed making this reference by one minute.

*shakes enormous ears*

Well played, sir.

/that's ACTING Grand Nagus
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope Ernest T Shackelton is aware of this new development.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
how bout linking to a story that actually has a picture

https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2023/01/24/antarctica-brunt-ice-shelf-calving/
 
tommyl66
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's approximately 0.5 Rhode Islands in area, before anybody asks.

/And four Foxy Lady's rumps in thickness
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who is going to bear the brunt of this disaster?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tommyl66: That's approximately 0.5 Rhode Islands in area, before anybody asks.

/And four Foxy Lady's rumps in thickness


Is that a lot? 600 miles across, really thick... Ok, but is that large on a global scale? I'm honestly curious.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tommyl66: That's approximately 0.5 Rhode Islands in area, before anybody asks.

/And four Foxy Lady's rumps in thickness


mmmmmmm. I do love a scenic backyard.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How long before a libertarian claims it as their own country?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Icey McIceFace???
 
Markus5
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They name icebergs now?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Markus5: They name icebergs now?


They name storms, so why not big chunks of ice.
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The new iceberg's name ought to be "Weyoun."
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: How long before a libertarian claims it as their own country?


If only they'd all move there.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: tommyl66: That's approximately 0.5 Rhode Islands in area, before anybody asks.

/And four Foxy Lady's rumps in thickness

Is that a lot? 600 miles across, really thick... Ok, but is that large on a global scale? I'm honestly curious.


600 square miles and 500 feet thick is 237 cubic kilometers of ice.  It would take 361 km3 to raise sea level by 1 millimeter, so this is about 2/3 of a mm of sea level rise.  By comparison, Antarctic sea level rise has averaged about 0.4 mm/year over the past few decades (faster more recently).  On that scale, this one iceberg calving event seems quite significant.  But it's also possible I screwed up the math.
 
DVD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: baron von doodle: tommyl66: That's approximately 0.5 Rhode Islands in area, before anybody asks.

/And four Foxy Lady's rumps in thickness

Is that a lot? 600 miles across, really thick... Ok, but is that large on a global scale? I'm honestly curious.

600 square miles and 500 feet thick is 237 cubic kilometers of ice.  It would take 361 km3 to raise sea level by 1 millimeter, so this is about 2/3 of a mm of sea level rise.  By comparison, Antarctic sea level rise has averaged about 0.4 mm/year over the past few decades (faster more recently).  On that scale, this one iceberg calving event seems quite significant.  But it's also possible I screwed up the math.


________________________________

That ice cube ain't gonna fit in my glass, just sayin'.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tow it to Florida and build some condos on it.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: baron von doodle: tommyl66: That's approximately 0.5 Rhode Islands in area, before anybody asks.

/And four Foxy Lady's rumps in thickness

Is that a lot? 600 miles across, really thick... Ok, but is that large on a global scale? I'm honestly curious.

600 square miles and 500 feet thick is 237 cubic kilometers of ice.  It would take 361 km3 to raise sea level by 1 millimeter, so this is about 2/3 of a mm of sea level rise.  By comparison, Antarctic sea level rise has averaged about 0.4 mm/year over the past few decades (faster more recently).  On that scale, this one iceberg calving event seems quite significant.  But it's also possible I screwed up the math.


Since ice is less dense than water the volume of the ice berg is slightly higher than the liquid water that it contains.

That means the melting of this floating block of ice will slightly lower the sea level, but not enough to measure.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FAFO Memorial Iceberg?
 
Zipf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wish iat could be sailed to someplace that needed fresh water.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Which desert nation is going to tow it away to melt for drinking water?
 
tommyl66
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I really hope that's not part of the ice where they dropped The Blob.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

