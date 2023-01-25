 Skip to content
(WDW News Today)   Gas station employee out of a job after following instructions from a stranger on the phone at 3 AM telling them to put all the cash into the bitcoin ATM in the corner that no one ever used   (wdwnt.com)
37
    Florida, Police, Sheriff, Deputy sheriff, Constable, Tirbhawan Premchand, overnight employee, store employee, Erick  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well first off, the bitcoin ATM was clearly on the other side of town or maybe in Tampa because he was gone for a long time. Orlando traffic can be a biatch but not so much between 3 and 5 AM.

And did he go back to the store after the morning shift arrived? Cause that would have been pretty embarrassing. I think I'd just call that particular career a bust.

At least the caller didn't make him take his clothes off.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidentally, as Erick leaves, an Orange County Deputy Sheriff walks into the unattended store.

Horsehockey
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Well first off, the bitcoin ATM was clearly on the other side of town or maybe in Tampa because he was gone for a long time. Orlando traffic can be a biatch but not so much between 3 and 5 AM.

And did he go back to the store after the morning shift arrived? Cause that would have been pretty embarrassing. I think I'd just call that particular career a bust.

At least the caller didn't make him take his clothes off.


No didn't make him have a teen girl take off her clothes
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive seen those things...they sell you $20 of bitcoin for $25. BRILLIANT.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of "[redacted] shocking school" from back when.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Either the employee was too stupid to be allowed to keep their job or they were in on the theft.

Either way, they need to be fired.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I was the unscrupulous bastard who invented BTC ATMs

None of this hype based pump and dump of digital transactions that have to be turned back into real wealth.

Just harvest sweet sweet cash from suckers.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Coincidentally, as Erick leaves, an Orange County Deputy Sheriff walks into the unattended store.

Horsehockey


Yeeeeeah, that cop was probably the mastermind of the job.

Coincidentally, as Erick leaves, an Orange County Deputy Sheriff walks into the unattended store. According to the Deputy's call log, he remained on a check at the store from 3:58 A.M. to 5:30 A.M.
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geoff Peterson: Ive seen those things...they sell you $20 of bitcoin for $25. BRILLIANT.


That's your money laundering fee, duh.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the caller explained to Eric with a K how to open the safe? How many people can possibly know that? The owner cites the fact that scammers research company org charts online to help sell the scam in his attempt to put this on mysterious scammers in the night but goes right around how they knew how to access the safe. Somebody knew there was cash and a newbie in the store, knew how to access the safe.  The number of people that an Indian convenience store owner shares his safe combo with is not a non-zero number. My money is on the owner cited in article or maybe a prodigal son.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's surprising.  I've never seen a Bitcoin ATM that actually works.  They're always covered with dust next to the Kratom and the bongs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's surprising.  I've never seen a Bitcoin ATM that actually works.  They're always covered with dust next to the Kratom and the bongs.


Those stores get decent foot traffic by offering free Mumia.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wage0048: Good.

Either the employee was too stupid to be allowed to keep their job or they were in on the theft.

Either way, they need to be fired.


Meh.  That $2k is gone.  It's not coming back with a new employee.  That employee just learned a lesson they likely won't make again.  The employeer should invest in employee training to help them identify the telltale signs of scams, chief among them is the sense of urgency the scammers always employ.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Then the voice on the phone wanted money. Again, this was an emergency for the Speedway company, the voice insisted."
(couple of pics posted in article)
"Erick first attempted to use his own Partners Federal Union credit card to pay towards the Mexican bank account."

Looks like a sentence or two are missing.  How did we go from "emergency for the Speedway company" to "paying towards Mexican bank account"?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: So the caller explained to Eric with a K how to open the safe? How many people can possibly know that? The owner cites the fact that scammers research company org charts online to help sell the scam in his attempt to put this on mysterious scammers in the night but goes right around how they knew how to access the safe. Somebody knew there was cash and a newbie in the store, knew how to access the safe.  The number of people that an Indian convenience store owner shares his safe combo with is not a non-zero number. My money is on the owner cited in article or maybe a prodigal son.


Any convenience store owner is going to threaten themselves with death if they reveal the combination - but many people aren't very good at realizing who's potentially around and scoping them while they do so.  A conveniently "forgot to grab it" phone placed where it's recording video for a while is plenty, and most people don't think much of seeing a phone lying on a table or something.  Could quite easily be an elementary level clever ex-employee or associate that had occasional reason to be in the room with the safe
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sexy Jesus: So the caller explained to Eric with a K how to open the safe? How many people can possibly know that? The owner cites the fact that scammers research company org charts online to help sell the scam in his attempt to put this on mysterious scammers in the night but goes right around how they knew how to access the safe. Somebody knew there was cash and a newbie in the store, knew how to access the safe.  The number of people that an Indian convenience store owner shares his safe combo with is not a non-zero number. My money is on the owner cited in article or maybe a prodigal son.

Any convenience store owner is going to threaten themselves with death if they reveal the combination - but many people aren't very good at realizing who's potentially around and scoping them while they do so.  A conveniently "forgot to grab it" phone placed where it's recording video for a while is plenty, and most people don't think much of seeing a phone lying on a table or something.  Could quite easily be an elementary level clever ex-employee or associate that had occasional reason to be in the room with the safe


Had a girl steal an ounce of heroin from me like that, with a phone she left in my room. Got most of it back and continued sleeping with her, because, well, she was hot. We used a similar technique later in a caper on a wannabe loan shark. I concede the point.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poor dumb bastard learned a hard lesson about scammers.  On the flip side, good job market, he will probably be working at the Mobil Station with the Bitcoin machine within a two weeks.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got fired from a gas station years ago in college, where the one rule was to NEVER CLOSE, no matter what. If the guy for the next shift after yours was late, you had to stay there and stay open until they could get a replacement for you.

So I called the new guy a few nights later around 4:30 AM to tell him I was "from Amoco HQ." With my knowledge of their systems I had him run a couple of simple reports, then convinced him to shut down the huge AMOCO sign by the freeway, turn off the lights under the canopies, lock the station doors and shut the pumps down, by telling him that the station had recieved a load of "bad gas" the day before so all the underground tanks were contaminated.

As he's doing all this, over the phone I can hear customers banging on the glass and yelling at him through the window, and he's yelling back "Bad gas! We've got bad gas! It'll ruin your engine!"

I guess my point is that it's pretty easy to put one over on the kind of people who end up working midnight shifts in gas stations.
 
QFarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess "Please call back during normal business hours!" didn't occur to him?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This just proves that Desantis is right to ban CRT and LGBTQ people. He should ban telephones and the number 2000 next.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Munden: wage0048: Good.

Either the employee was too stupid to be allowed to keep their job or they were in on the theft.

Either way, they need to be fired.

Meh.  That $2k is gone.  It's not coming back with a new employee.  That employee just learned a lesson they likely won't make again.  The employeer should invest in employee training to help them identify the telltale signs of scams, chief among them is the sense of urgency the scammers always employ.


Lol!

Yeah, accepting a call at three AM and following instructions telling you that the corporate office for the company needs you to leave the store for two hours to deposit all the money in the safe at bitcoin ATM across town is not a simple issue of "expensive training lesson learned".

This person is either one of america's d-student criminal masterminds, or he is not competent to be left alone in a store overnight.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Confabulat: Well first off, the bitcoin ATM was clearly on the other side of town or maybe in Tampa because he was gone for a long time. Orlando traffic can be a biatch but not so much between 3 and 5 AM.

And did he go back to the store after the morning shift arrived? Cause that would have been pretty embarrassing. I think I'd just call that particular career a bust.

At least the caller didn't make him take his clothes off.

No didn't make him have a teen girl take off her clothes


That's Venmo, not bitcoin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Had a girl steal an ounce of heroin from me like that, with a phone she left in my room. Got most of it back and continued sleeping with her, because, well, she was hot.


A good friend of ours wound up with a girlfriend that was on heroin. She made him steal money from the till at his job. He was caught and fired.

He said the same thing.

"she's hot"
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Coincidentally, as Erick leaves, an Orange County Deputy Sheriff walks into the unattended store.

Horsehockey


Free donuts!
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I got fired from a gas station years ago in college, where the one rule was to NEVER CLOSE, no matter what. If the guy for the next shift after yours was late, you had to stay there and stay open until they could get a replacement for you.

So I called the new guy a few nights later around 4:30 AM to tell him I was "from Amoco HQ." With my knowledge of their systems I had him run a couple of simple reports, then convinced him to shut down the huge AMOCO sign by the freeway, turn off the lights under the canopies, lock the station doors and shut the pumps down, by telling him that the station had recieved a load of "bad gas" the day before so all the underground tanks were contaminated.

As he's doing all this, over the phone I can hear customers banging on the glass and yelling at him through the window, and he's yelling back "Bad gas! We've got bad gas! It'll ruin your engine!"

I guess my point is that it's pretty easy to put one over on the kind of people who end up working midnight shifts in gas stations.


Dude, that's pretty farked up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These stories go hand-in-hand with the ones about not being able to find workers because businesses aren't paying enough. In this case they were getting away with having someone who was incapable of doing the simplest job, but I bet they were farking cheap.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This happens a lot, and people fall for it a lot.  Scammers know regional VP names, district manager names, executive names, how things generally work, and get a score often enough to make it a profitable game. Usually it's in gift cards.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I guess my point is that it's pretty easy to put one over on the kind of people who end up working midnight shifts in gas stations.


As someone who worked years in the graveyard shift in a Shell station, you're probably right. Me, I'd have had a good laugh if I got this guy on the phone. I think I could have a lot of fun with that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Usually it's in gift cards.


My father in law, 81, fell for a scam, ran out to Target to get some gift cards. Thankfully the cashier was wise and asked him what he needed so many gift cards for. After explaining, she told him he was being scammed and not to purchase the gift cards.

He actually bought one for her for being so kind.

That's the kind of guy he is.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So why does any convenience store have a crypto ATM? Serious question.

(They always seem to be the dodgy ones too, frequented by people who probably don't have the funds to speculate in crypto.)
 
anticontent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I got fired from a gas station years ago in college, where the one rule was to NEVER CLOSE, no matter what. If the guy for the next shift after yours was late, you had to stay there and stay open until they could get a replacement for you.

So I called the new guy a few nights later around 4:30 AM to tell him I was "from Amoco HQ." With my knowledge of their systems I had him run a couple of simple reports, then convinced him to shut down the huge AMOCO sign by the freeway, turn off the lights under the canopies, lock the station doors and shut the pumps down, by telling him that the station had recieved a load of "bad gas" the day before so all the underground tanks were contaminated.

As he's doing all this, over the phone I can hear customers banging on the glass and yelling at him through the window, and he's yelling back "Bad gas! We've got bad gas! It'll ruin your engine!"

I guess my point is that it's pretty easy to put one over on the kind of people who end up working midnight shifts in gas stations.


Yeah, that stupid new guy who was called on the company line and directed to save the company money by protecting customer engines.

Boy, that kid sure is dumb to not have immediately assumed it was a prank pulled by a coont.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
First off provided the employee was not in on this theft, do they not train these people at all?   Seems like this could be avoided by insuring employees have it hammered into them that the money goes into the store safe and only the manager takes it out.

Mind to be fair i doubt this place provides much training other than how to operate the cash register and how turn the pumps on and off, along with emergency procedures, if that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: So why does any convenience store have a crypto ATM?


I'm still trying to figure out who buys those fake penis enlargement/enhancement pills there.

There is a sucker born every minute, isn't there?
 
abbarach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not so CSB: I used to be a closing manager for a fast food place.  Once a year or so someone would try a similar scam, claiming to be from corporate.  I always told them that if they really were corporate, to contact our area manager and have him call me or stop in, and I'd be happy to follow instructions.

Turns out one time it really was corporate; we had received some contaminated food in a shipment and needed to ensure we didn't use any of it.  My area manager had absolutely no issue with corporate calling him and then calling me to relay the information.  Corporate never made an issue out of it with me, either.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Coincidentally, as Erick leaves, an Orange County Deputy Sheriff walks into the unattended store. According to the Deputy's call log, he remained on a check at the store from 3:58 A.M. to 5:30 A.M.


No, that's pretty common. A cop working an overnight shift who finds an unattended store would be alarmed by that. They'd be checking to see if the clerk was in the bathroom, in the cooler, etc. It would make the "something is wrong here" hairs on your neck stand up, and if they couldn't find the clerk within about 5 minutes it would require being on scene because it's potentially a crime going on there. Which, you know, IT WAS a crime going on there.
 
