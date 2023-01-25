 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   How do you do, fellow kids?   (nj.com) divider line
25
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess a GED wasn't a good enough diploma for her.  Or she was looking for some good eager dick.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: I guess a GED wasn't a good enough diploma for her.  Or she was looking for some good eager dick.


It's high school, so it's "Good enough dick".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....

I've seen this Anime
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I went to school and I got the big D."
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated middle school, High School was okay at best, but I wouldn't want to repeat the experience.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can kinda see trying to go back to high school if you never graduated.

Seems a little weird they arrested her.  Did they expel her and she wouldn't leave?  Is lying about your age and enrolling in school illegal?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why does Chuck Norris never have to flush the toilet?
He just scares the shiat out of it.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Badly misinformed about adult education options?
Peter Pan complex?
Garden variety pedo?

I'd love to know, but the article cut off.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She identifies as a highschool student. You gotta affirm her. Don't be ageist bigot gerontophobes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
images.wsj.netView Full Size
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't be so quick to judge. Maybe she was working at a Financial firm and she discovered that a bunch of criminals were trying to launder money and then had to go on the run and the only logical plan was to pretend to be a high school student because that's the last place they would think to look for her.

It's happened before.


Hiding Out (USA 1987) Trailer
Youtube Aj7Jhhhe1qI
 
meanmutton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wingedkat: I can kinda see trying to go back to high school if you never graduated.

Seems a little weird they arrested her.  Did they expel her and she wouldn't leave?  Is lying about your age and enrolling in school illegal?


Yes, falsifying government documents to defraud the government is, indeed, illegal.
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I hated middle school, High School was okay at best, but I wouldn't want to repeat the experience.


It might be a better time if you're not under any pressure to actually accomplish anything while you're there, and you're there entirely by choice instead of because you have to be.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe some remedial schooling in Civics and Ethics WOULD be a good idea!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, if she stuck around, she could have written a book about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: "I went to school and I got the big D."


Detention?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, that was certainly one third of a story. Good job, NJ.com.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back in my last year of high school, there was a local celebrity - Washboard Hank - who played a bunch of DIY instruments, including his namesake, a washboard. He had been invited to the school for a graduation assembly or something, I don't really remember, but after he was done he figured it was a good idea to march up and down the hallways, singing, raking his washboard and banging his other various noisemakers until the school kicked him out. Poor guy just wanted to finish high school.
 
patrick767
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Paywall kept me from seeing the whole article and I don't know if it mentioned her age, but I'm hoping it was 57 or so.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Depending on how young she looked she might have been able to pass herself as a HS student. There are college students who look like they're in junior high.
 
