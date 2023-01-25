 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   This darker, grittier Rockford IL reboot of Weekend at Bernie's sounds terrible   (wgntv.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Family, Death, family members, Cindy Howard's son, Curtis Brown, funeral director, care of Collins, Brown family  
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weekend at Bernie's: The Rockford Files
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Rockford's Smart Mouth (The Rockford Files)
Youtube e26FvEkelxE
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything about Rockford, IL, is terrible.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soundtrack by local band "Cheap Trick".
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father of 12?
 
ForeverTangent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shroom: Everything about Rockford, IL, is terrible.

Not Everything.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ForeverTangent: shroom: Everything about Rockford, IL, is terrible.

Not Everything.

[static.tvtropes.org image 350x350]


CSB  Fredneck MD Circa 1994 or so...

I was playing in an alt-rock band at a gig in downtown Fredneck. Usually we pulled a good crowd, but this time around, the place was nearly empty...

I asked the bartender what was going on.

"Oh, Cheap Trick is playing down the road"

We packed up our things and headed on over.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Circa 2005 I was working in Philadelphia and they discovered a dead body in an abandoned house near one of the locations I worked at
A dead body missing the heart and lungs
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm so proud my hometown
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Father of 12?


There was a family with 18 kids in my hometown
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Catapultem_Habeo: I'm so proud my hometown


*of

I suck at typing today
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rockford Files top 5 all time TV theme
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That funeral home just leaves bodies out in the van for days. Works okay in the winter
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

shroom: Everything about Rockford, IL, is terrible.


Even the dead people are trying to leave.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Father of 12?


Probably explains why he died of a heart attack at 47.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Father of 12?


He gets around
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ForeverTangent: shroom: Everything about Rockford, IL, is terrible.

Not Everything.

[static.tvtropes.org image 350x350]


Never to be forgiven for the pustulent auditory discharge if "dream police". Seriously.

/Rockford has ZERO redeeming qualities.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spongeboob: NINEv2: Father of 12?

There was a family with 18 kids in my hometown


How many were buried in the backyard?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shroom: Everything about Rockford, IL, is terrible.


Not everything, the women will tell you if they have a STD
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 minute ago  
6 Feet Under did it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Six_Feet_Under_episodes#Season_4_(2004)
 
